Track results at the end of May and beginning of June

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Leeds, June 6

Men:

1500: A: 4 T Shaw (York, U20) 3:57.52; 8 J Stewart (Leeds C, M40) 4:01.10

Mixed events:

1500: B: 12 E Grime (Salf, U15) 4:16.47. C: 2 A Cartwright (Wake, M45) 4:25.27; 4 S Wigfield-Turner (Hallam, U20W) 4:39.12

ATHLETICS NI OPEN MEETING, Antrim Forum, June 5

Men:

100: r3 (-0.4): 1 O Swinney (Speed Development Project, U20) 10.77. 400: r2: 4 R Bruce-Brand (Derry, M50) 57.79. JT: 1 G Crawford (Strab) 63.51. JT: 1 D Crawford (Strab, M50) 45.70



M60: JT: 1 F McCrystal (B&A, M65) 31.80



Women:

100: r1 (-0.5): 1 L Roy (Lisb) 12.08; 3 K Mcdevitt (IRL, W40) 13.41. r2 (1.7): 7 L Garrity (Swaled, W45) 13.76. 200: r1 (0.8): 1 L Roy (Lisb) 24.65. HJ: 3 T Gallagher (OM, W55) 1.20. JT: 1 K O’Connor (Newry) 51.20

SCOTTISH ATHLETICS JUMPS AND THROWS GRAND PRIX, Dundee, June 5

Mixed events:

HJ: A: 1 J Macgregor (A’deen, M55) 1.53. B: 2 I Ross (Giff N, U15W) 1.58. PV: A: 1 R Meyer (A’deen, U17W) 2.65. LJ: A: 1 V Anestik (Falk, U15W) 5.29/2.3; – V Anestik (Falk, U15W) 5.24/1.0. B: 1 A Schenini (Giff N) 7.33/-0.5; 2 S Kane (Falk, U20) 6.84/0.7. TJ: A: 2 R Taylor (VPCG, W) 11.51/0.9. DT: B: 1 K Maxwell (VPCG, W) 42.43; 2 H Elliott (VPCG, U20W) 34.54; 3 H Berry (VPCG, U20W) 33.48; 4 A McAuslan-Kelly (A’deen, U17W) 31.81; 5 E Quinn (VPCG, U17W) 31.08; 7 L Brown (Falk, W50) 26.93; 11 C Cameron (VPCG, W60) 25.66. JT: B: 1 V Anestik (Falk, U15W) 33.81



Men:

HT: B: 2 R Rogers (Dund H, M45) 33.14. JT: A: 1 C Smith (Arb, M45) 48.84



Women:

SP: A: 2 M Porterfield (VPCG, U17) 14.78; 3 L Brown (Falk, W50) 9.36; 4 C Cameron (VPCG, W60) 9.07. HT: A: 1 H Johnson (Law, W35) 40.15. B: 1 R MacLennan (I’ness) 50.90. HT: B: 1 A McAuslan-Kelly (A’deen, U17) 51.63; 2 E Quinn (VPCG, U17) 45.29



BMC PB CLASSIC, Street, June 4

Ellie Wallace won the women’s 3000m in a PB 9:22.91 ahead of Schools International cross-country winner Innes Fitzgerald’s 9:27.83 debut.

Men:

800: A: 2 J Organ (Brec, U17) 1:58.78. B: 8 R Hawkins (Yeov O, M35) 2:04.40. F: 1 E Sparey (B&W, U13) 2:16.54. 1500: A: 3 H Sheffield (Stroud, U17) 4:00.60; 6 J Hutchings (Ply, U17) 4:01.95; 9 D Williams (Les C, M40) 4:06.13. B: 3 B Collins (N Som, U15) 4:19.47. 3000: A: 2 L Sheppard Brown (Card, U20) 8:37.37; 3 N Lambert (St. Andrews Uni) 8:37.67; 4 D Priest (Leam) 8:38.73. B: 5 A Pearson (IoW, U15) 9:13.46; 9 J Pepin (Soton, U15) 9:35.14



Women:

800: A: 1 S Rosewell (Stroud, U17) 2:15.22; 3 L Codling (Newp, U13) 2:19.59. C: 1 S Purnell (B’mth, U13) 2:23.60; 2 B Boyce (Card, U13) 2:24.23. D: 1 A Hughes Davies (Arena, W40) 2:27.04. 1500: A: 1 S Livingstone (Exe, U17) 4:39.71; 2 L Hale (Swan, U15) 4:39.96; 3 S Nicholls (Wells, U17) 4:40.99; 4 E Spencer (Swin, U15) 4:43.01; 5 G Tolputt (M’field, U15) 4:44.66; 6 F Woodhead (Bide, U15) 4:45.16



Mixed events:

800: Ht: 6 L Jeffries (Bath, W60) 2:56.98. 3000: C: 1 E Wallace (N Som, W) 9:22.91; 2 I Fitzgerald (Exe, U17W) 9:27.83; 4 C Court (Mend, U15) 9:41.55; 6 N Griffiths (Soton, W) 9:46.40; 7 H Evans (Parc BB, M50) 9:46.73; 8 L Hawkins (Soton, W) 9:47.09; 13 K Booth (Taun, W40) 10:17.21



BMC PB CLASSIC, Milton Keynes, June 4

Under-17 and former English Schools cross-country runner-up Henry Dover won the 1500m in a PB 3:54.95.

The fastest under-15 was Schools International cross-country runner-up Alex Lennon but his 4:08.76 was down on his ranking topping 4:05.63.

The women’s 1500m was also headed by an under-17 as the 2020 English National winner Zoe Gilbody won with a stunning 11-second PB of 4:26.12.

In third place, reigning English Schools cross-country and 1500m champion Shaikira King went under 4:30 for the first time to go top of the UK under-15 rankings.

In a mixed race, Noah Homer was third in 4:28.14 to go second in the UK under-13 boys rankings.

English National junior champion Will Barnicoat won the 3000m in 8:18.53 just ahead of South of England cross-country and English Schools 3000m champion Edward Bird’s PB 8:18.96 with third-placer Corey Campbell just missing his under-17 ranking topper with a 8:19.51.

The women’s 3000m also went the way of a National winner as Jess Bailey improved her PB to 9:19.12 to go fifth all-time in the under-17 age group. She won by 50 seconds.

Oliver Patton won the 2000 metre steeplechase in 5:52.78 for a European under-18 qualifying mark.

Olivia Brown won the 1500 metre steeplechase in 5:11.64 while Gabrielle Phelan won the 2000m steeplechase in 6:49.96 just ahead of Kiya Dee’s 6:50.37.

Over 300 athletes competed with 107 (36% of finishers) achieving PBs despite rain early on and the windy conditions throughout the day.

Men:

800: A: 1 Z Freeland (Mil K, U20) 1:54.34; 2 D Carney (Vale R, U20) 1:55.11; 3 M Ayling (W Suff, U17) 1:55.67; 4 J Keir (Inv EK, U20) 1:55.83; 5 A Collier (Chilt, U17) 1:55.89. B: 1 T Waterworth (Hunts, U17) 1:54.98; 2 G Ward (Herts P, U17) 1:56.86. C: 2 F O’Murchu (B&H, U17) 1:59.38; 4 J Ali (Mans, U17) 1:59.84. D: 3 S Hembry (B&R, U15) 2:02.20; 5 J McAllen (W’vney, U15) 2:03.59. C: 1 O Chilton (Mil K, U15W) 2:16.94; 5 L Power (W&SV, U13W) 2:21.17. 1500: A: 1 H Dover (SB, U17) 3:54.95; 2 C Perkins (Birt, U20) 3:57.19; 3 L Freeland (Mil K, U20) 3:57.52; 4 L Small (Ashf, U20) 3:57.65; 9 W Rabjohns (Poole, U17) 4:01.78. B: 2 J Kinrade (Shrews, U17) 4:02.75; 3 S Berhane (SWE, U17) 4:02.90; 11 A Lennon (Sutt, U15) 4:08.76. C: 3 M Clark (Prest, U15) 4:11.46; 4 G Wilson (Clee, U15) 4:12.31. 3000: A: 1 W Barnicoat (AFD, U20) 8:18.53; 2 E Bird (Poole, U20) 8:18.96; 3 C Campbell (Tm E Loth, U17) 8:19.51; 4 D Jones (Carm, U20) 8:20.77; 5 T Bridger (C&C, U20) 8:21.31; 6 J Deacon (Chor ATC, U20) 8:21.44; 7 O Smart (TRP, U20) 8:21.57; 8 B Brown (Soton, U20) 8:22.81; 9 J Dargan (AFD, U17) 8:23.30; 10 S Okrafo-Smart (Absolute Tri, U20) 8:28.10; 11 J Knockton (Traff, U20) 8:28.87; 12 R Miell-Ingram (Rad, U20) 8:35.31; 13 B Peck (St Ed, U17) 8:48.27. 1500SC: A: 1 D Pauley (Hunts, U17) 4:40.58; 2 E Supple (Bed C, U17) 4:40.78; 3 G Thomas (WSEH, U17) 4:48.04. 2000SC: A: 1 A Alston (Bed C, U20) 5:55.66; 2 D Hanslow (Craw, U20) 6:17.83; 3 F Ward (R&N, U20) 6:21.41. B: 2 L Birdseye (WSEH, U20) 5:57.69



Women:

800: A: 1 G Tuesday (Lewes, U15) 2:11.05; 2 A Hedge (St Alb, U17) 2:12.62; 3 E Parker (Poole, U20) 2:13.00; 4 H Watson (Chelm, U17) 2:14.48; 5 K Pye (AFD, U15) 2:14.86. B: 5 J March (Barn, U13) 2:19.03. 1500: A: 1 Z Gilbody (W&SV, U17) 4:26.12; 2 K Brady-Jones (Wirr, U20) 4:28.70; 3 S King (W&SV, U15) 4:29.96; 4 P Roessler (AFD, U20) 4:34.02. 3000: A: 1 J Bailey (Lev V, U17) 9:19.12; 2 M Dunger (Bed C, U17) 10:09.18; 3 Y Kashdan (Craw, U17) 10:09.96; 4 I Price (W&B, U17) 10:11.32; 5 M Hughes (Chilt, U17) 10:11.89; 9 E Burton (Wyc P, U17) 10:23.63; 10 M Freeland (Mil K, U17) 10:27.87; 11 M Pearce (Mil K, U17) 10:29.75. 1500SC: A: 1 O Brown (Wyc P, U20) 5:11.64; 2 E Yelling (B&H, U20) 5:13.44; 3 A Cox (Craw, U20) 5:14.31; 4 E Davey (WSEH, U17) 5:18.14; 5 D Yelling (B&H, U17) 5:23.52; 6 R Challender (Notts, U17) 5:25.85; 7 F Baxter (Chilt, U17) 5:29.71. 2000SC: A: 1 G Phelan (Wirr, U17) 6:49.96; 2 K Dee (Chelt, U20) 6:50.37



Mixed events:

800: I: 2 J Lamb (Kett, U13W) 2:24.28. 1500: D: 3 N Homer (Bir, U13) 4:28.14; 11 L Hemmings (PNV, U13) 4:46.04

IFFLEY FESTIVAL OF MILES, Oxford, June 4

At the venue where Roger Bannister famously broke four minutes 68 years ago, NCAA Division 2 indoor 1500m champion Callum Elson, who broke four minutes this winter, won in very windy conditions in 4:02.73. Cameron Allan set a PB of 4:03.24 in second.

Isobel Ives won the women’s race in 4:44.08 from under-20 Iris Downes (4:47.03) as the latter a 2:04.44 800m performer, faded in the last 100 metres.

Six of the seven finishers set PBs and the odd one out missed it by a second.

Derek Jackson had a good attempt at his UK M70 record of 5:29.57 and was on schedule at halfway but faded in the wind with 5:33.40.

Colin Ridley was on target for the UK M60 record early on but again the conditions slowed his second half and he ended up with an outdoor PB of 5:00.57.

Clare Elms was well outside her British and former world W55 mark and despite the wind was disappointed with one of her slowest ever times but her 5:26.58 was still a world age-58 best and scored 101.91 per-cent on age-grading.

Mixed events: Mile: r2: 1 B Green (Oxf C, M65) 5:30.30; 7 S Thorp (Oxf C, M70) 5:48.70. r3: 3 D Jackson (Worc, M70) 5:33.40. r4: 5 C Elms (Kent, W55) 5:26.58. r5: 7 C Williams (M55) 5:17.38. r7: 3 D Williams (S Lon, M50) 4:56.57; 7 C Ridley (Col H, M60) 5:00.57. r8: 3 C Westcott (SNH, M45) 4:49.30; 9 A Lewis (A’dare, M50) 5:04.73. r9: 10 A Haines (Phoe, M55) 5:06.22. r10: 10 R Weaver (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC, M45) 4:52.31

1500 (split times during mile): r2: 1m B Green (Oxf C, M65) 5:08.85; 6m S Thorp (Oxf C, M70) 5:26.81. r3: 3m D Jackson (Worc, M70) 5:11.55. r4: 5m C Elms (Kent, W55) 5:05.32. r7: 2m D Williams (S Lon, M50) 4:36.22; 6m C Ridley (Col H, M60) 4:40.80. r8: 4m C Westcott (SNH, M45) 4:29.64. r9: 10m A Haines (Phoe, M55) 4:46.20.

Men:

Mile: 1 C Elson (Roundhay Runners) 4:02.73; 2 C Allan (H&P) 4:03.24; 3 D Jarvis (Bed C) 4:04.28; 4 J Dempsey (SB) 4:08.01; 5 M Weatherseed (Ton) 4:09.61; 6 J Davis (Team Bath AC, U20) 4:12.10



1500 (split times during mile): 1m C Elson (Roundhay Runners) 3:48.30; 2m D Jarvis (Bed C) 3:48.39; 6m J Davis (Team Bath AC, U20) 3:54.42.

Women:

Mile: 1 I Ives (Bas) 4:44.08; 2 I Downes (Shrews, U20) 4:47.03; 3 K Sheppard (Chelt, U20) 4:54.83; 4 E Bolton (RVH) 4:56.09; 6 E Powell (Abing, U17) 5:01.24

1500 (split times during mile): 1m I Downes (Shrews, U20) 4:25.01; 2m I Ives (Bas) 4:25.54; 3m K Sheppard (Chelt, U20) 4:35.65; 6m E Powell (Abing, U17) 4:41.84.

BIGISH JUMPS & THROWS FEST, Bedford, June 2

Olympian Ben Williams achieved a top class England Commonwealth Games qualifier of 16.82m/1.0 in the triple jump. He has only jumped further a couple of times, both in 2019. It is a UK lead for 2022.

The 2006 European silver medallist Nathan Douglas, who is 40 later in the year, set a season’s best of 15.76m in second.

Daniel Ayodele achieved the top under-17 outdoor mark of the year with a 14.13m leap.

Jahisha Thomas achieved her longest ever jump of 13.66/2.6 to win the women’s competition but the wind was over the legal limit.

Joel Clarke-Khan cleared a 2.27m PB in the high jump ahead of David Smith’s 2.25m as the pair went top of the UK rankings for 2022. It was an England Commonwealth Games qualifier for Clarke-Khan and Scottish qualifier for Smith.

Morgan Lake won the women’s contest with a 1.90m leap while Gracie Wall set a UK under-17 lead of 1.73m.

Jack Roach won the long jump with a wind-assisted 7.80/2.9 but also had a legal 7.79/0.0.

Just eight centimetres covered the top three women with Rebecca Chapman’s wind-assisted 6.33/3.1 defeating Alice Hopkins 6.27/1.0 and Molly Palmer’s 6.25/1.9 PB which is the best under-20 outdoor mark of the year.

Nicholas Percy carried on his good form with a 61.42m discus victory while Craig Murch’s 70.58m was the best of the hammer throwers.

In the junior competition, Kai Barham set a Euro under-18 qualifying standard of 71.39m.

Charlotte Payne won the women’s hammer with a 65.86m throw.

Zac Davies’ 17.15m PB headed the under-18 shot contest while Cleo Agyepong’s 16.46m won the women’s event, the latter easily breaking the European under-18 qualifying mark.

Men:

HJ: A: 1 J Clarke-Khan (Worc) 2.27; 2 D Smith (SB) 2.25; 3 W Grimsey (WG&EL) 2.19; 4 M Edwards (Bir) 2.13; 5 D Duruaku (Notts) 2.09; 6 D Cussen (IRL) 2.09; 6 L McGuire (SB) 2.09; 8 A Brooks (Yate) 2.04; 8 A Coward (SB) 2.04; 10 A Jones (Soton) 2.04; 11 J Broom-Edwards (NEB) 1.99; 11 C Baker (Sale) 1.99. B: 1 S Oceng-Engena (High, U20) 2.04; 2 J Walecki (C&T, U20) 2.04; 3 J Heath (Shef/Dearn) 2.01; 4 J Miles (W’borne) 2.01; 4 O Southern (Card) 2.01; 6 C Husbands (B&R) 1.98; 9 H Brogan (B&H, U20) 1.90; 10 N Mahmoud (TVH, U20) 1.90; 11 D Phillips (PNV, U20) 1.90. C: 1 R Webb (Bir) 1.96; 3 S Wright (Chelm, U17) 1.92. D: 1 R Stewart (Worc, U15) 1.76. LJ: A: 1 J Roach (Harrow) 7.80/2.9; – J Roach (Harrow) 7.79/0.0; 2 S Khogali (WG&EL) 7.67/3.8; – S Khogali (WG&EL) 7.59/0.8; 3 A Farquharson (Cov) 7.56/0.6; 4 J Lelliott (Harrow) 7.44/1.3; 5 A Schenini (Giff N) 7.19/0.7; 6 F Sayers (Bir) 7.16/0.3. B: 1 P Ogun (Croy) 7.23/0.1; 2 T Hiller (W’borne, U20) 7.01/-1.2; 3 S Danson (Macc, U20) 7.00/1.1; 4 J Kelly (Guern) 6.96/0.0; 5 A Yeo (KuH, U20) 6.93/-0.9; 7 S Sherlock (G&G, U20) 6.76/0.0. TJ: A: 1 B Williams (Stoke) 16.82/1.0; 2 N Douglas (Oxf C, M35) 15.76/-0.4; 3 M Puplampu (NEB) 15.73/2.0; 4 S Okome (Sale) 15.53/1.0; 5 T Dronfield (B&B, U20) 15.07/1.0; 6 J Gilkes (Cov) 14.89/0.8; 7 J Benson (Liv H) 14.80/1.0; 8 C Cribb (Harrow) 14.59/0.7; 9 J Dankyi (Sale) 14.05/1.0; 10 J Booth (Traff, U20) 13.91/-0.8. B: 1 D Ayodele (Mil K, U17) 14.13/1.5; 2 S Ampofo (Mil K, U20) 14.01/1.5; 3 A Yavuz (S’end, U20) 13.88/1.6; 4 M Campbell-Brambilla (B&H, U20) 13.49/0.5; 5 M Cox (Herts P, U20) 13.26/0.7. SP: A: 1 A Knight (Ports) 15.39. B: 1 S Jones (Traff) 13.03. DT: A: 1 N Percy (SB) 61.42; 2 C Scott (Soton) 52.05; 3 M Plowman (Yeov O, M35) 49.42; 4 J Martin (Gate) 49.38. B: 1 J Hedger (Bir, M35) 48.91; 2 J Douglas (Soton) 48.70; 3 R Vaughan (Croy) 41.72; 4 I Wood (Burt) 41.29; 5 K Benissad (Sale) 40.70. HT: A: 1 C Murch (Bir) 70.58; 2 M Dry (WG&EL) 67.34; 3 T Head (NEB) 65.27; 4 J Paget (TVH) 64.74; 5 C Shorthouse (Bir) 63.33. B: 1 A Warner (NEB) 60.67; 2 J Hamblin (Lon Hth) 58.42; 3 J Ericsson-Nicholls (Mil K) 54.16



U20:

SP: B: 1 A Williams (W Norf) 14.66. DT: A: 1 R Allen (NEB) 54.75; 2 J Wordsworth (NSP) 52.42; 3 E Fileman (Tav) 44.32. HT: A: 1 O Merrett (Yate) 67.94; 2 H Ricketts (Read) 63.09



U18:

DT: B: 2 T Babatunde (Dartf, U17) 48.31; 3 T Scottow (Soton, U17) 44.99. HT: A: 1 K Barham (Dartf, U17) 71.39



U17:

SP: B: 1 C Elford Pond (Win) 13.69. DT: A: 1 T Gannon (WSEH) 48.95. HT: B: 1 C Elford Pond (Win) 60.30

Women:

HJ: C: 1 M Lake (WSEH) 1.90; 2 D Kealy (Card) 1.78; 3 H Tapley (Card) 1.74; 4 B Coulson (Bir) 1.70; 4 C McGarvey (SB) 1.70. D: 1 H Ferguson (Traff, U20) 1.76; 2 G Wall (Bed C, U17) 1.73; 3 E Madden Forman (Strat) 1.73; 4 G Garber (Leeds C, U20) 1.73; 5 L Church (Carm, U20) 1.73; 6 B Woodhead (Sale) 1.70; 7 C Kennelly (Killarney Valley A.C.) 1.70; 8 L Armorgie (Herts P) 1.66; 9 G Thoburn (S Lon, U20) 1.66. E: 1 J Browne (Bir) 1.75; 2 D Corp (St Alb, U15) 1.67; 3 E Moir (Yate, U15) 1.67. LJ: A: 1 R Chapman (Card) 6.33/3.1; 2 A Hopkins (Oxf C) 6.27/1.0; 3 M Palmer (Charn, U20) 6.25/1.9; – R Chapman (Card) 6.23/1.3; 4 E Kruger (SB) 6.13/1.6; 5 S Warnock (Edin) 6.08/1.8. C: 1 L Truupold (TVH) 5.94/1.3; 2 M Elcock (Soton) 5.87/2.2; 3 A Rolfe (Traff) 5.87/1.2; 4 K Brown (Leeds C, U20) 5.78/1.7; – M Elcock (Soton) 5.75/1.1; 5 R Jerges (Craw, U20) 5.74/0.8; 6 S Rodgers (Taun, U20) 5.72/4.1; – S Rodgers (Taun, U20) 5.70/0.8; 7 J Lee (Carm, U17) 5.70/1.6; 8 R Alexander (Harrow) 5.63/1.2; 9 M Adeniji (B&B) 5.60/1.2. TJ: A: 1 J Thomas (B&B) 13.66/2.6; 2 S Gutzmore (Bir, W35) 13.39/2.7; – J Thomas (B&B) 13.36/1.3; – S Gutzmore (Bir, W35) 13.25/0.6; 3 L Hulland (Lough S) 12.90/1.6; 4 G Forde-Wells (R&N) 12.75/-0.4; 5 L Stephenson (TVH) 12.61/2.6; 6 M Jackson (TVH) 12.60/1.0; – L Stephenson (TVH) 12.33/1.1; 7 E Richardson (SB) 12.27/0.7; 8 L White (Ayr S, U17) 12.07/1.4. B: 1 A Warre (WSEH, U20) 12.31/-0.1; 2 V Oshunremi (Bas) 11.58/-1.1; 3 R Taylor (VPCG) 11.46/-0.3; 4 S Hibbert (WG&EL) 11.45/-1.5; 5 R Robinson (N Dev, U20) 11.37/-0.6; 6 K Walters (SB, U20) 11.31/-2.6; 7 B Sergent (Bed C) 11.22/0.4; 8 A Brown (Traff, U17) 11.14/0.0. SP: A: 1 M Walsh (IRL) 15.16; 2 S Thompson (Sale) 14.13. B: 1 S Fortune (Dees) 13.19; 2 B Hall (PNV) 11.86; 3 C Aboagye (Croy, U20) 11.63. DT: A: 1 A Holder (WSEH) 52.75; 2 P Dowson (B’mth) 51.22; 3 Z Obamakinwa (B&B, U20) 50.19; 4 T Tunstall (Harrow) 49.60. B: 1 K Woodcock (Oxf C) 44.27; 2 H MacAulay (B&B) 42.89; 3 E Beardmore (Harrow) 42.62; 4 M Porterfield (VPCG, U17) 42.39; 5 J Pyatt (Traff) 39.27; 6 N Evans-Shields (Ply, U17) 38.57; 7 O Austin (NEB, U20) 38.33; 8 A Merritt (NEB) 36.23. HT: A: 1 C Payne (Read) 65.86; 2 K Presswell (Mil K) 64.65; 3 P Wingate (TVH) 61.90; 4 M Walsh (IRL) 57.15. B: 1 Z Price (Liv H) 59.14; 2 J Bennett (Soton, U20) 54.69; 3 A Merritt (NEB) 54.39; 4 L Fileman (Tav) 51.22; 5 K Lambert (K&S) 51.20; 6 E Thrall (Glouc) 50.11; 7 H Gellatly (Ply, U20) 46.96; 8 J Trapnell (Mil K) 46.50



U18: SP: A: 3 M Porterfield (VPCG, U17) 15.25



U17: SP: B: 1 A Amadin (Sale) 14.13

BMC REGIONAL RACES / GAA MILER MEETING OPEN, Crownpoint, June 2

James Donald headed the 3000m in 8:10.96 while Annabel Simpson also set a PB of 9:05.41 to head European under-20 cross-country champion Megan Keith’s 10 second PB of 9:06.85 to be fastest woman.

Though well outside her indoor record (10:48.13), Fiona Matheson set a British outdoor 3000m mark of 10:57.95 to better her previous mark in the same meeting last year by a second.

It scored 103.96 per-cent on age-grading.

Under-20 Andy McGill won the 800m in a PB 1:51.93.

Men:

800: A: 1 A McGill (Living, U20) 1:51.93; 5 B Sandilands (Fife, U20) 1:55.24; 6 F Ross (Harm, U17) 1:55.34. B: 1 J Marshall (Living, U20) 1:54.85. C: 3 R Crawford (A’deen, U17) 1:59.45; 4 A Jovcic (A’deen, U17) 1:59.99. D: 3 F Lupton (Tm E Loth, U15) 2:02.90; 4 C Dick (Giff N, U15) 2:04.24; 7 M Holden (Harm, U15) 2:05.14; 8 A Cameron (C’nauld, M50) 2:13.17. I: 3 M Gallacher (Cambus, M50) 2:14.68; 4 P Forbes (Edin, M65) 2:16.63. 3000: A: 1 J Donald (Dund H) 8:10.96; 2 K Elliott (Falk) 8:16.28; 3 A Thompson (Centr) 8:17.33; 4 O Miller (Fife) 8:19.04; 5 C Tharme (Gala) 8:23.15; 6 A Hay (Centr, M35) 8:24.29; 7 G Smith (Cambus) 8:24.91; 8 C Wright (Kilb) 8:32.11. B: 1 T Nyabadza (Harm, U20) 8:21.99; 2 F Gilmour (VPCG, U20) 8:31.34; 3 C Harper (Giff N, U20) 8:34.31; 4 R Marshall (Fife, U17) 8:34.61; 10 J Phillips (Kil’k, U17) 8:56.21; 13 H Mckay (A’deen, U17) 8:59.12. C: 4 G Baillie (E Kilb, M40) 8:46.77; 5 D Rae (Fife, M35) 8:50.55



Women:

800: E: 1 H Cameron (A’deen) 2:07.65; 2 B Ansell (Edin) 2:08.87; 3 P Millage (VPCG, W40) 2:09.23; 4 K Johnson (Edin, U20) 2:10.55. F: 1 H Taylor (A’deen, U17) 2:12.51; 2 A Macleod (Falk, U17) 2:13.26; 3 S Vidak (Falk, U20) 2:13.80; 4 H Ovens (Fife, U17) 2:14.33; 5 S Coutts (Fife, U20) 2:14.48; 6 G MacDonald (A’deen, U17) 2:15.62. Ht: 1 Z Redmond (Kilb, U15) 2:15.46. 3000: E: 1 H Ryding (Giff N, U20) 9:28.09; 2 H Anderson (E Kilb) 9:38.84; 3 L Mckenna (Giff N) 9:41.01; 4 B Wallace (Lon Hth) 9:45.14; 5 E Mackinnon (Cambus) 9:49.79; 6 M Reid (I’clyde, U20) 9:50.09; 7 N Mulholland (I’clyde) 9:54.74; 8 N Phillips (Dund H, U20) 10:02.79; 9 C Purcell (A’deen, U20) 10:08.97; 10 V Wright (Giff N, U20) 10:16.10



Mixed events:

3000: D: 5 A Simpson (Fife, W) 9:05.41; 6 M Keith (I’ness, W) 9:06.85. F: 4 A Teasdale (Kilb, U17W) 9:48.11; 8 A Carr (Glas U, W) 9:56.21; 9 C Upson (Cambus, M55) 10:16.20; 10 C Heggie (Ross C, U17W) 10:17.02; 11 A Mason (Shett, W45) 10:19.81. G: 2 F Matheson (Falk, W60) 10:57.95; 3 D Thom (Cambus, M60) 11:02.39; 8 A Howie (A’deen, W60) 11:20.45. Ht: 1 A Wilkinson (E Kilb, U15) 8:58.68; 2 A Baird (Ross C, U15) 9:29.87; 3 J Alexander (Gars, U15) 9:44.68; 6 F Scobie (Giff N, U15W) 10:42.84

TRAFFORD MEDAL MEETING, Stretford, June 2

U13 mixed events:

75: r1: 1 A May (Bolt, U13W) 10.10. HJ: r1: 1 A Edwards (Alt) 1.45



U15:

300: r1: 4 O Jones (Traff, U15W) 40.96. r2: 2 L Ellis (Liv H, U15W) 42.61. 800: r2: 2 O McManus (Sale, U13W) 2:24.86. 1500: r1: 1 O Kewley (Liv H) 4:19.95



U15 girls: 75H: r1: 1 E Drury (Leeds C) 11.59



U13:

SP: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff) 9.09. DT: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff) 28.23; 2 A Bate (Traff) 21.48. JT: 1 A Vavoso (BWF) 25.69

HERCULES WIMBLEDON 1500m NIGHT OF RACES, Wimbledon, June 1

Britain’s European cross-country representative Stuart McCallum won the fastest of 12 graded 1500m races with a 3:46.03 ahead of Ben Murphy’s 3:46.46 PB.

The fastest women’s time came from Maddie Deadman who ran a PB 4:21.45

Clare Elms set a world age-58 best of 5:00.07 to go top of the UK W55 rankings but just missed her sub-five target.

Mixed events:

1500: r1: 6 R Berry (W4H, W50) 5:14.42. r2: 3 M Lomba (HW, W35) 4:58.24; 5 I Harrison (HW, U13W) 4:59.44; 6 C Elms (Kent, W55) 5:00.07; 8 G Galbraith (HW, W45) 5:00.54. r3: 4 D Williams (G&G, M55) 4:47.37. r4: 5 D Johnson (E&E, M50) 4:39.48; 6 S Winstone (Soton, W35) 4:41.91; 8 M Jobbins (AFD, U15W) 4:43.37. r5: 4 R Berry (W4H, M45) 4:29.92; 5 D Williams (S Lon, M50) 4:31.96; 8 T Booth (G&G, M55) 4:36.80. r7: 3 M Deadman (BMH, W) 4:21.45; 5 A Clark (WG&EL, W) 4:22.00; 8 J McLoughlin (Walton, M45) 4:23.43; 11 A Brown (Herne H, W) 4:25.12; 13 S Monk (G&G, W) 4:27.01. r8: 11 N Shasha (Orion, M45) 4:18.45; 14 L Hawkins (Soton, W) 4:27.50. r9: 4 F O’Murchu (B&H, U17) 4:04.29. r10: 2 A Hudson (Sutt, U20) 3:57.59; 6 M Cummings (Herne H, M35) 3:58.19; 9 S Phillips (Soton, M35) 4:01.91; 10 J Prendergast (Ton, U17) 4:02.34. r11: 1 G Stevens (BMH, U20) 3:53.22; 3 M Waterworth (Phoe, U17) 3:55.44; 7 J Brook (SMR, U20) 3:57.33. r12: 1 S McCallum (Win) 3:46.03; 2 B Murphy (Ton) 3:46.46; 3 A Ediker (C’field) 3:46.88; 4 A Penney (HW) 3:47.32; 5 W Broom (Chich) 3:47.33; 6 C Eastaugh (HW) 3:47.79; 15 D Ragan (BMH, M35) 4:06.07

LOUGHBOROUGH FIELD FEST, Loughborough, June 1

Mixed events:

PV: A: 1 E McCartney (WG&EL, W) 4.06; 2 S Ashurst (Sale, U20W) 3.86; 3 C MacGuire (Edin, W) 3.61; 3 J Carey (BWF, W) 3.61; 5 C Jones (Swan, W) 3.61; 6 M Mudd (NEB, W) 3.41; 9 E Barrett (B&B, W) 3.41; 10 S May (Bir, W) 3.21. B: 1 O Heard (Harrow) 5.36; 2 J Phipps (Bir) 4.71; 3 M Mellor (Card) 4.61; 4 W Snashall (Craw) 4.21; 5 T Irving (Read, U20) 4.01. TJ: 1 J Woods (SB) 14.95/-0.9; 2 M Hayward (Craw) 14.54/1.2; 3 J Knox (Lisb) 14.04/0.0



Men:

SP: 1 K Aubrey (Harrow) 15.94. DT: 1 J Douglas (Soton) 50.38; 2 J Hedger (Bir, M35) 49.57; 3 C Hastings (Bas) 45.16. JT: 1 D Bainbridge (SB) 69.89; 2 O Wright (York) 59.39



U20:

SP: 1 Z Davies (Harrow) 16.91; 2 A Williams (W Norf) 15.32. DT: 1 E Fileman (Tav) 51.27



U18: DT: 1 T Gannon (WSEH, U17) 49.96. JT: 3 F Mcardle Hodge (B&B, U17) 59.87



Women:

SP: 1 S McKinna (Gt Yar) 16.82. DT: 1 S Duquemin (SB) 54.59; 2 E Botham (WG&EL) 48.39; 3 A Baltazar-Hall (SB, U20) 44.37; 4 O Manchester (C’ley, U20) 38.74. HT: 1 J Mayho (Bir) 63.08; 2 P Bean (Notts) 53.56; 3 K Lambert (K&S) 52.72; 4 L Fileman (Tav) 48.95; 5 J Trapnell (Mil K) 48.29; 6 A Leigh (B’burn, U20) 47.73; 7 J Routledge (Charn) 47.53; 8 A Stewart (B&B) 45.64. JT: 1 K Mackison (Craw) 40.20; 2 A Thatcher-Gray (Have) 38.91



U18: JT: 1 A Jones (Mil K, U17) 47.38

SURREY & SUSSEX SCHOOLS PENTATHLON MEETING, Crawley, June 1

U17 men: 100H: 1 H Christian (G&G) 13.3



U17 women: 80H: eq 1 S Kidd (B&B)/E Roberts (G&G) 11.9. HJ: 1 M Secker (Ton) 1.64. LJ: 1 S Kidd (B&B) 5.53/1.4. Pen: 1 S Kidd (B&B) 2912; 2 E Pugh (G&G) 2865



U15: HJ: 1 Q Ukpai (B&B) 1.61. Pen: 1 J Howells (G&G) 2827; 2 Q Ukpai (B&B) 2723

THE SETAFA SUMMER TRACK SERIES ROUND 2, Salisbury, June 1

Men: 100: P (-0.4): 1 O Grant (Harrow) 10.59



Mixed events:

3000: 2 T Dewey (Salis, U15) 9:43.53; 3 S Wood (Salis, U15W) 10:46.79. 5000: 1 G Couttie (H’gate, U20) 14:46.53; 2 S Lea (Worc, U20) 15:18.22; 3 A Adams (Strat, U17) 15:35.71; 4 T Cooper (Salis, M45) 15:46.52



Women: 100: r1 (-3.5): 2 K Burles (Read, W40) 13.28. P (-0.4): 1 K Slater (Read, U17) 12.30. 200: r3 (-0.9): 3 K Burles (Read, W40) 26.89

WATFORD OPEN GRADED MEETING, Watford, June 1

Katie Pye temporarily went top of the UK under-15 rankings with a 4:30.50 1500m PB while 16-year-old Phoebe Gill (4:20.4) set a seven second PB to go a close second in the under-17 UK rankings.

Mixed events: 100: r4 (-0.8): 7 S Cooke (Lut, W50) 13.48. 1500:r4: 5 K Gorman (Chilt, U13W) 4:59.98. r6: 2 S Roberts (Handy C, M55) 4:48.91; 10 A Shipton (Chelm, U13W) 4:55.42; 12 J Lamb (Kett, U13W) 5:04.13. r7: 7 M Cursons (Harrow, M60) 4:49.78; 12 J March (Barn, U13W) 4:52.87. r8: 5 T Ford (Chiltern Harriers AC, U13) 4:42.39; 7 E McCluskey (Barn, U17W) 4:43.44; 8 L Macdonald (VP&TH, U15W) 4:43.68; 9 R Ashmore (W&SV, U17W) 4:43.96; 10 J Davey (Kett, U15W) 4:44.32; 11 D Gladwell (Ips, U15W) 4:44.63. r9: 2 N McGovern (SB, U17W) 4:28.90; 4 K Pye (AFD, U15W) 4:30.50; 9 M Fieldsend (Brack, U15W) 4:35.57; 11 A Reid (WG&EL, U17W) 4:40.40. r10: 7 P Gill (St Alb, U17W) 4:20.40; 13 E Marmion-Williams (Kett, W) 4:25.90. r11: 3 C Lamb (R&N, M35) 4:08.76; 9 J Pepin (Soton, U15) 4:11.04; 11 J McAllen (W’vney, U15) 4:16.80. r12: 3 J Geller (WG&EL, U17) 4:02.41; 11 R Elmore (L Buzz, M40) 4:06.37. r13: 1 H Jonas (Norw, U20) 3:56.18; 10 C Norman (S Lon, U17) 4:03.22; 11 G Stubbs (SB, U17) 4:03.50. r14: 1 A Alston (Bed C, U20) 3:55.98; 4 N Bennett (R&N, U20) 3:57.01; 5 H Wilson (Win, U17) 3:57.07; 8 A Hamud (SB, U20) 3:57.56. 3000: r1: 1 H Lathwell (Lut, U17W) 9:42.50; 2 H Reynolds (NNorfolk, U20W) 9:49.36; 3 L Neate (Win, U20W) 9:50.29; 4 C Inch (Holm, W) 9:51.01; 5 C Thornley (Chelt, U20W) 9:55.41; 6 A Boniface (Read, W) 9:56.24; 7 F Ruffels (WSEH, U17W) 9:56.48; 8 H Blundy (Wells, U20W) 9:57.29; 9 S Magson (Orion, U20W) 10:00.89; 10 I Frost (Dac, U17W) 10:02.78; 18 E Davey (WSEH, U17W) 10:22.10; 22 C Lathwell (Stop, W45) 10:47.34; 24 O Forrest (B Beagles, U15W) 10:49.04. r2: 2 L Newton (Craw, U17) 8:49.06; 6 D Fewell (Chelm, M35) 8:59.45; 14 A Barbour (WSEH, W) 9:31.99; 15 B Reynolds (THH, M55) 9:34.21; 16 E Weir (HW, U20W) 9:34.95; 17 J Young (WSEH, U20W) 9:45.16. r3: 1 D Evans (SB) 8:18.66; 2 W Cork (B&H) 8:22.27; 3 S Hodgson (WSEH, U20) 8:23.06; 4 O Prior (Ashf) 8:23.36; 5 S Knee Robinson (Bedford & County AC) 8:25.61; 7 G Brown (Chilt) 8:33.11; 13 M Pickering (S Lon, U17) 8:49.55

WEST YORKSHIRE LEAGUE, Cleckheaton, June 1

Women: DT: 2 J Ibbitson (Wake, W65) 23.54

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Exeter, May 31

Men: 800:

A: 1 J Kinrade (Shrews, U17) 1:52.99; 2 M Wilsmore (B&W, M35) 1:53.83. B: 5 G Norster (Ply, U17) 1:59.89; 6 R Hawkins (Yeov O, M35) 2:00.26. 1500: A: 2 J Reynolds (Card, U20) 3:56.50; 8 H Sheffield (Stroud, U17) 4:04.21



Mixed events:

800: D: 5 M Barlow (B&B, U15W) 2:15.69. 1500: C: 13 A Hughes Davies (Arena, W40) 5:05.61. D: 1 E Shaw (W’borne, U20W) 4:26.17; 3 C Taylor-Green (Cleve, W35) 4:35.11; 4 K Dee (Chelt, U20W) 4:35.12; 8 O Steer (Exe, U15W) 4:45.99

TRAFFORD GRAND PRIX, Stretford, May 31

Mixed events:

800: r1: 1 C McAndrew (Wake, U15) 2:04.96. r12: 4 L Scothern (CleS, U20W) 2:12.48. r13: 1 A Stratton (B’burn, U20W) 2:13.09; 6 J Turner (Sheff RC, M60) 2:18.57. r16: 4 C Constable (S’port W, W50) 2:38.05. r2: 6 E Jha (Vale R, U15W) 2:14.77; 7 A Jones (Prest, U15W) 2:17.38. r6: 1 K Wiles (Bart D, U20) 1:52.13; 3 D Galloway (Tel, U20) 1:54.76. r7: 2 L Scott (Shef/Dearn, U17) 1:57.72. r8: 3 B Lima (Salf, M40) 2:00.55. 1500: r1: 1 D Holman (B’burn, U20) 3:57.41; 8 C Stanford (Warr, M40) 4:07.83. r2: 3 D Fleming (Clay, M35) 4:12.57; 6 T O’Brien (Liv PS, M50) 4:19.56; 7 S Tarver (Wirr, W) 4:21.80. r3: 11 M Caldwell (Salf, U17W) 4:43.06. r5: 2 C Ireland (Sheff RC, M60) 4:56.40. 3000: r1: 1 M Ramsden (B’burn, U20) 8:21.16; 2 T Beasley (Bir) 8:21.82; 3 G Rowland (Donc, U20) 8:24.21; 4 R Harrison (Liv PS) 8:25.57; 5 P Winkler (Morp) 8:26.20; 6 L Minns (BWF) 8:27.42; 8 T Jones (Wirr, U20) 8:34.09; 9 G Tomlinson (Chorlton, M40) 8:34.60; 10 B Giblin (Traff, U20) 8:34.71; 11 C Stephenson (Clee) 8:37.32; 12 J Doherty (Liv H, M35) 8:52.82; 17 A Poulston (Wirr, U17) 8:58.63. r2: 10 L Jones (Dees, M50) 9:22.05; 16 E Tait (Gate, W) 9:30.53; 17 L McNeil (Hallam, W) 9:31.32. r3: 4 L Huxley (Prest, U20W) 9:50.19; 6 G Roberts (Vale R, U20W) 10:01.07; 7 J Trott (R’well, U20W) 10:01.31; 8 I Holt (B’burn, U17W) 10:01.60; 9 E Platt (E Ches, U20W) 10:02.35; 10 A Jones (Wharf, U20W) 10:06.19; 11 S Watmough (Warr, M55) 10:10.15; 14 J Marsden (Cheshire Dragons, W40) 10:21.64; 15 H Smith (Vale R, U17W) 10:22.00. r4: 1 I Richardson (Holm, U20W) 10:16.98; 11 S Avery (Cheshire Dragons, W55) 11:04.35



Men: SP: 1 S Jones (Traff) 13.72. DT: 1 K Benissad (Sale) 40.28. DT: 2 D Cripps (Worc, M50) 36.13



U20: SP: 1 C Unsworth (Traff) 14.14



Women: DT: 1 F Dooner (Wig D) 41.64; 2 J Pyatt (Traff) 40.14

