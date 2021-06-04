Medals keep rolling in for the British team at the WPA European Para Championships in Bydgoszcz

Thomas Young has added to Britain’s growing medals tally at the WPA European Para Championships in Poland.

Young successfully defended the T38 100m title he won at the event in 2018 as he won by 0.31 seconds from Frenchman Dimitri Jozwicki.

Bronze medallist in the 400m the previous night, Alexander Thomson was sixth, while another Brit, Ross Paterson, finished seventh.

Young said: “It was all about winning. In a championship final, that’s the main thing. As I crossed the line, I wasn’t too sure on the time, so when I saw it come up as 11.03, I was even happier. It is so close to my PB which is really encouraging as we are just over 50 days away from Tokyo.

“Last year I was gutted to see everything get cancelled. When I got the chance to run in Italy last month and then here, it is something I will always been appreciative of. I’m so pleased to get to run here and win the gold medal.

“Thank you to everyone, my coach, my parent, staff at British Athletics and the organisers because without all these people helping us, this wouldn’t have been possible to do.”

Young follows the GB triumphs at the championships from Fabienne André in the T34 100m, Columba Blango in the T20 400m, Sophie Hahn in the T38 100m, Maria Lyle in the T35 200m and Zak Skinner in the T13 100m.

Results can be found here and the event is streamed live on the Channel 4 Para Sport website here