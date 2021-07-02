British clubs get set for the second round this weekend with athletes such as Lawrence Okoye, Zoey Clark, Tara Simpson-Sullivan and Tade Ojora among those in action

National Athletics League leaders Thames Valley Harriers will be aiming to stay on top on home soil at the second round of fixtures this weekend, in which Lawrence Okoye will be among at least three British champions set to appear.

TVH will face the same three clubs – Blackheath & Bromley, Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow and Southampton – in the London South match of the Premier division, which will be one of nine taking place across the country.

The west London club will field a similar team to that which opened their league account so well at Bromley.

Nicole Kendall, who set a league record in that match, is back to lead their assault in the 400m hurdles, a week after a fourth place at the British Championships. She will be supported by team captain Jessica Tappin, another of Britain’s top hurdlers.

Zoey Clark, ahead of her appearance in the relay in Tokyo, will represent the club at 100m and 200m. In the 4x400m she will be joined by Kendall, Tappin and Linnea Killander, the same quartet which came within a second of the league record four weeks ago.

Amelia Strickler, who was runner-up at the British Championships last weekend, is confirmed for the shot. Meanwhile, another who won silver at those trials, Molly Caudery, will be on the pole vault runway for TVH. Edmond Amaning, who has equalled his PB of 10.31 for 100m this season, will go in both sprints as well as the short relay.

Women’s team manager Manuel da Silva said: “Thames Valley Harriers really enjoyed the return to team competition, the first round went brilliantly with lots of superb individual performances and an amazing team atmosphere. Our athletes are keen for more of the same and really want to put on a show at home.”

Blackheath & Bromley will be hoping to challenge after their second place in the opening match. They hope to have triple jumper Jonathan Ilori, who was fourth at the British Championships, and Olympic marathoner Scott Overall.

WSEH have Tade Ojora, who made a big breakthrough to take the British 110m hurdles title last weekend, Jacob Paul, who was third at the trials over 400m hurdles, 6.52m long jumper Alice Hopkins, and heptathlete Jodie Smith, who will compete for Britain at the European Under-23s. Irish international Kerry O’Flaherty will run for them in the steeplechase.

Among the guests at the match will be 4.50m vaulter and GB international Sophie Cook.

In the London North match, Tokyo-bound discus thrower Lawrence Okoye will compete as a guest. The British champion could be facing the three others from the top four at the trials in Shaftesbury’s Nick Percy and Greg Thompson, and Newham & Essex Beagles’ George Armstrong.

Holly Mills will compete in the long jump, shot and javelin for hosts Harrow, just before flying out to compete in the European Athletics U23 Championships heptathlon in Tallinn.

Shaftesbury Barnet won that fixture last time out, with Olympic team member Michael Ohioze and Scott Lincoln, plus trials runner-up Chris Bennett and 4.30m vaulter Jade Ive among their winners.

In the Premier North match at Manchester, Trafford will be represented in the 100m hurdles by Alicia Barrett, who was second in the British Athletics Championships. England junior heptathlon champion Abigail Pawlett will feature for them in the long jump and 200m. Halle Ferguson, who won England under-20 high jump gold earlier this month, is another on their team.

Sheffield & Dearne will field pole vaulters Adam Hague and George Heppinstall, who are ranked third and fourth in the country this year.

In the Championship North match at the same venue, recent British Championships hammer winner Tara Simpson-Sullivan will make her debut in the league for Wigan. Also throwing for them will be Beth Lishman, who has competed three times at the Deaflympics.

Yate & District will again host the Premier West match and will be bolstered by high jumper Adam Brooks, a recent winner of the England under-23 title, and 200m runner Ben Wells, who won at the opening fixture.

England discus under-23 champion James Tomlinson will be among Cardiff’s team.

