As well as being the final days of the Tokyo Olympics, this is a big weekend for grassroots club athletics in the UK

Thames Valley Harriers are seeking to extend their lead at the top of the National Athletics League premiership division as the calendar moves into the third set of matches this weekend.

TVH scored a second win at their home fixture at the beginning of July and will now move to Eton with another strong team for the London South section.

Although they are without loyal club servant Zoey Clark, who is at the Olympics on relay duty, several other one-lappers will be in action for them.

Nicole Kendall set a league record in the 400m hurdles with 56.32 at the first match and could be set for another as she has since revised her PB down further. She will be ably accompanied by Jess Tappin, who will also run the 400m flat.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Chris McAlister will be turning out again, after setting a PB of 49.16 at the Stockholm Diamond League.

Molly Caudery, who is ranked second in the pole vault in the UK this year, will be heading their field event charge, along with British No.2 high jumper Joel Khan.

Over 3000m, sub-16 5000m runner Dani Chattenton will be making her season debut. They also have a strong discus pairing in Kathryn Woodcock and Sophie Mace.

In the overall Premiership standings, TVH are four match points ahead of both Harrow and Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers, who will battle it out in the London North section at Hendon.

Harrow came out on top in the last round with wins from Omar Grant (100m), Daniel Howells (800m), Nia Wedderburn-Goodison (100m and 200m) and Holly Mills (long jump), among others.

Shaftesbury will have a strong men’s side but will be missing a few of their top women. British steeplechase champion Mark Pearce is one of their star names, due to make his first appearance in the league.

As usual in the discus, they will have Nick Percy and Greg Thompson, ranked second and third in the UK this year. UK No.3 Chris Bennett will add to a strong throws contingent.

Jamal Rhoden-Stevens, who was fourth at the Olympic trials, will head their 400m challenge, while 52-second hurdler Josh Faulds is looking to bounce back from a DQ at the England Championships.

Meanwhile, they will have recently crowned English Schools champion Emily Newnham in the women’s 400m hurdles.

Trafford, who won the Premiership North section last time out, will be looking to continue their winning ways as they head to Nuneaton.

They are set to feature Olympic trials runner-up Alicia Barrett in the 100m hurdles as she makes her debut in the league.

The club will also again avail themselves of the multiple talents of England junior heptathlon champion Abi Pawlett, who will compete in a combination of the long jump, shot, javelin and 4x100m relay.

World 4x400m bronze medallist Seren Bundy-Davies will compete over one lap for the first time this year, in this case only the relay. England Commonwealth representative Rick Yates and Nisha Desai head a strong hurdles line-up for Trafford.

In the same match, European U20 Championships silver medallist Louie Hinchliffe will be in action for Sheffield & Dearne. They will also have Ben Higgins hoping for good points in the 400m hurdles after his recent PB of 51.65.

Anna McCauley will feature in the 100m hurdles, high jump and shot as she appears for them for the first time in this league.

Chukwuemeka Osammor, who is top-10 ranked in the discus in the UK this year, will be in action for them in both that event and the shot.

Swansea Harriers will return to Yate hoping to stay on top of the leaderboard as far as the West section is concerned.

Their strongest event is the shot, thanks to Patrick Swan and Daniel Cork, silver and bronze medallists respectively at the Olympic trials. The former improved his PB to 17.43m at the last match.

Aaron Morgan, who won the javelin last time with 57.14m, is back. Pole vaulter Tom Walley, who is ranked seventh nationally, will be hoping for a return to 5m form after being disappointed at the last match. Another back in the team is Jack Houghton, who won both hurdles events at the last match.

The round-three matches represent the last chance to impress selectors ahead of the team announcement for the Manchester International on August 18. Athletes interested in representing the NAL should apply here.

Following the relaxing of Covid restrictions in England, spectator arrangements will vary by venue. Please check locally.

