Top clubs clash at Premiership matches in Kingston upon Thames and Eton in round two of the National Athletics League

The top track and field clubs in the country will be vying for points in the second round of National Athletics League matches on Saturday (June 4).

In Kingston upon Thames, champions Thames Valley Harriers will be looking to stay on top following their Premiership win in Cardiff last month. Among the opposition will be Blackheath & Bromley, who scored victory in their opener in Manchester.

Meanwhile, in the other Premiership match at Eton, which will be live-streamed on Vinco, Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers will be looking for a win after narrowly losing out in Manchester last time.

As usual, Thames Valley are putting out a strong team, which will include shot-putter Amelia Strickler, who competed for Britain at the World Indoors this year.

In the 400m hurdles, their Jess Tappin is ably standing in for usual high-scorer Nicole Kendall. The TVH athlete will be hoping for maximum points after her recent big PB of 55.89.

Multiple GB 4x400m relay medallist Zoey Clark will be in action for the club over 100m and 200m. Triple jumper Jude Bright-Davies will be looking to capitalise on his recent breakthrough to 16m by picking up top points for the champions.

Pippa Wingate will be hoping to get them off to a good start at the meeting in the women’s hammer, but Newham & Essex Beagles have Katie Head and Birchfield have Jessica Mayho, both of who are capable of throwing over the national league record of 67.94m.

Talking of records, TVH team manager Manuel da Silva believes the men’s 4x400m mark of 3:06.94 could be under threat from their quartet of Jason Hoyle, Luke Lennon-Ford, Muhammad Kounta and Victor-Ricardo Dos Santos Soares.

Birchfield Harriers will be chasing high scores in the throws thanks in particular to 73m hammer thrower Craig Murch and UK javelin No.2 Emma Hamplett.

The 110m hurdles will be strong with Harrow’s Miguel Perera and Newham & Essex Beagles’ Alex Al Ameen, who have both run under 13.9 this season, lining up.

At Eton, Shaftesbury Barnet hope to be off the mark on the track with a win as Hayley McLean lines up in the 400m hurdles after her recent PB of 55.48. Swansea’s Caryl Granville will hope to run her close.

Jamal Rhoden-Stevens is another potential one-lap winner for Shaftesbury, the 45-second runner going over the flat 400m.

In the shot, Swansea’s Patrick Swan will be out to replicate his Cardiff NAL win over Woodford Green with Essex Ladies’ Youcef Zatat, who has since bounced back to top form in Loughborough.

The javelin will have 75m thrower Joe Dunderdale of City of Sheffield facing Daniel Bainbridge of Shaftesbury Barnet, who ran him close with his 74m PB recently.

Shaftesbury will also be seeking big points from Edson Gomes in the 110m hurdles and Jade Ive in the pole vault.

In the Championship match in Bedford, Crawley AC will be seeking their second victory of the season and they include two of their individual winners from the last round in Matthew Overall, who will again run the 400m, and Mia O’Hara, who will contest the 100m and 200m. Tokyo Paralympian Lydia Church will go in the shot for Peterborough & Nene Valley.

At the other Championship match at Manchester Regional Arena, Tonbridge AC will be relying on their star decathletes. Following his England title win and Commonwealth qualifier last weekend, Harry Kendall will figure in the shot, discus and hammer. Lewis Church, who also has the mark for Birmingham, is lined up for the 110m hurdles, high jump, pole vault, discus and javelin.

Liverpool Harriers, meanwhile, will be hoping to see Emily Dibble over 50m again in the javelin. In the sprints, European junior 200m bronze medallist Success Eduan will represent Sale in the 100m and 2019 European U23 200m champion Shemar Boldizsar goes for E&H in the 100m and 200m.

At Portsmouth in the National 1 division, the hosts will have shot putter Serena Vincent, who is ranked fifth in the UK at the moment, as Belgrave seek to emulate their win from round one.

» To subscribe to AW magazine, CLICK HERE