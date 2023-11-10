Tollcross Park in Glasgow hosts one of the main masters events on the athletics calendar on Saturday

The British and Ireland and Masters International is regarded by many as the highlight of the masters calendar. Whereas in most championships it’s a case of just turning up, here selections are limited and it’s down to the five home nations (England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland) to choose their best four athletes or, controversially, six in this age of more equality in the four youngest male age groups (M35 to M50).

The championships return on Saturday (Nov 11) to Scotland and Tollcross Park in Glasgow which was the last venue used north of the border in 2016 and will provide a tough testing course.

The event was first held in 1985 and every year since (barring the Covid related cancellations of 2020 and 2021) the overall contest was won by England until last year’s event at Dublin where the home nation pulled off a shock win by 71 points to 66, winning the men’s by one and the women’s by four points.

Ireland will not be as strong away from home and hosts Scotland could mount an overall challenge too with a team that includes potential winners such as Alastair Walker, Fiona Matheson, Sara Green, Fiona Ross and Alex Sutherland.

Since hosting a trial, England’s team seem marginally weaker even if it is an obvious improvement in terms of fairness with teams picked by racing rather than by committee, it does appear to be affecting some age groups with some prospective team members less keen to take part in a trial especially on a league weekend.

Wales and Northern Ireland both have some individual hopes but they too seem to be slightly below full strength with the cost putting many off from participating.

The action starts with the mixed over-65 race before being followed by the younger women’s age groups and then the M50 plus race and then the final international race features the three youngest male age groups. There is also an open race which usually is dominated by the teams reserves.

Race 1: 11.05am Women: W65 to W75, Men: M65 to M80

(5 Age Groups) – 6km 4 in each team to run and 3 to score

Race 2: 12.00pm Women: W35 to W60 (6 Age Groups) – 6km

4 in each team to run and 3 to score

Race 3: 12.45pm Men: M50 to M60 (3 Age Groups) – 8km

M50: 6 in each team to run and 4 to score

M55 to M60: 4 in each team to run and 3 to score

Race 4: 1.30pm Men: M35 to M45 (3 Age Groups) – 8km

6 in each team to run and 4 to score

Open Race: 2.15pm Race for all ages – 6km & 8km

Previous venues

12-Nov-22 Santry Demesne, Dublin, IRL

16-Nov-19 Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. ENG

17-Nov-18 Singleton Park, Swansea, WAL

18-Nov-17 Gansha Park, Derry, NIR

12-Nov-16 Tollcross Park, Glasgow, SCO

14-Nov-15 Santry Demesne, Dublin, IRL

22-Nov-14 Wollaton Park, Nottingham, ENG

16-Nov-13 Bute Park, Cardiff, WAL

10-Nov-12 Queens Playing Fields, Belfast, NIR

26-Nov-11 Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, SCO

13-Nov-10 Santry Demense, Dublin, IRL

14-Nov-09 Perry Park, Birmingham, ENG

15-Nov_08 Singleton Park, Swansea, WAL

17-Nov-07 Stormont Estate, Belfast, NIR

18-Nov-06 Callendar Park, Falkirk, SCO

12-Nov-05 Santry Demesne, Dublin, IRL

20-Nov-04 Lloyd Park, Croydon, ENG

22-Nov-03 Bute Park, Cardiff, WAL

16-Nov-02 Sentry Park, Ballymena, NIR

10-Nov-01 Callendar Park, Falkirk, SCO

18-Nov-00 Dalgan Park, Navan, IRL

13-Nov-99 Grenville College, Bideford, ENG

21-Nov-98 St Asaph Leisure Centre, WAL

08-Nov-97 Sentry Hill Park, Ballymena, NIR

09-Nov-96 Beach Park, Irvine, SCO

18-Nov-95 Malahide Castle, near Dublin, IRL

12-Nov-94 Silksworth, Sunderland, ENG

06-Nov-93 Lord Trehearne’s Estate, nr.Cardiff, WAL

31-Oct-92 Newton Abbey, Country Antrim, NIR

03-Nov-91 Aberdeen, SCO

04-Nov-90 Ampthill Park, ENG

05-Nov-89 Ampthill Park, ENG

05-Nov-88 Moss Valley Park, Wrexham, WAL

M35 race: defending champion: Steven Macalary (NIR). TEAM: Northern Ireland

First held in 2007. Ireland 10 teams wins. England 2, Scotland 1, Northern Ireland 1

This event has been dominated of late individually by Northern Ireland who have won the last three titles and it was sub-two minute 800m performer Mark Malone who won their trials.

Northern Ireland have had five individual victories to Ireland’s six in an age group that traditionally England have struggled.

Hardly any of the 2022 competitors in this age group return with Scotland’s Colin Doherty the best returnee after eighth in Dublin.

Midlands sixth-placer Lee Gratton was a clear English trials winner while the best from the Irish Trials was Kenneth Rodgers.

The most successive athlete in this age group is Ireland’s Ciaran Doherty has won this title three times (2010 to 2012).

M40 race: defending champion: Mark Doherty (SCO). TEAM: Ireland

First held in 1988. England 27 team wins. Ireland 4, Wales 2.

The 2022 winner Mark Doherty returns as part of a strong Scottish team and Scottish champion and the recent short course champion Darrell Hastie also looks a potential winner. Scottish trials winner Grant Baillie could improve on his fifth from last year and Mike Houston, who was sixth, also return and they should win the team with Ireland not looking as strong this year with Ian Conroy the best of the Trials runners. Trials winner Stephen Jackson leads the English team.

The Welsh team includes Tom Carter, the son of 1972 Olympic 800m fifth-placer Andy Carter, who is now a top coach. The former is returning from a 10-year break and he had a mile PB of 3:57.30.

Two athletes have won this title three times. with Wales’ Olympic fourth-placer Tony Simmons (1988-1990) and England’s Chris Greenwood (2013-15) the top individuals.

M45 race: defending champion: Brian Maher (IRL). TEAM: Ireland

First held in 1988. England 28 team wins. Ireland 4, Scotland 1.

Ireland’s third placer from last year Ciaran McGonagle won their trials and should be in contention along with English trials winner Jan Bailey who was fifth last year and Scottish trials winner Jim Tole.

Wales’ Austin Davies won this title four times between 2009 and 2012.

M50 race: defending champion: Shane O’Neill (IRL). TEAM: England

First held in 1988. England 28 team wins. Ireland 3, Wales 1, Northern Ireland 1

The first three from 2022 are absent but fourth (English trials winner Ben Paviour) fifth (team-mate Tony O’Brien – second in the trials) and sixth (Irish trials winner Declan Toal all return and should be in the medal hunt. Scotland could do well led by trials winner Paul Monaghan plus Scott Brember and David Gardiner who missed the trials but have been in good form.

Eight athletes have won this title twice (Tim Hartley, Ben Reynolds, Ian Furness, Mike Hager, Peter Hyde, Alan Roper, Graham Patton and Les Presland) but no one has ever won three.

M55 race: defending champion: Pauric McKinney (IRL). TEAM: England

First held in 1995. England 20 team wins. Ireland 4, Scotland 2.

The defending champion Pauric McKinney returns and should comfortably medal again with Irish trials winner Paul Cowhie also likely to place highly.

However, two-time M50 winner Tim Hartley was a close second in the M50s last year over a minute up on McKinney and should win easily and could lead England to another team success. Scottish trials winner Stephen Allen, who is also moving up from the M50s last year, should also be in the medal hunt.

Scottish-based Steven Cairns has medalled in the past and is one of Northern Ireland’s best medal hopes and should also be in contention.

English Masters legend Mike Hager has won this title four times between 2005 and 2009.

M60 race: defending champion: Steven Watmough (ENG). TEAM: England

First held in 1989. England 23 team wins. Ireland 6, Scotland 2, Wales 1.

England went one-two in Ireland last year and both Steve Watmough and John Convery return with Convery heading a less than fully fit Watmough in the trials.

Last year’s bronze medallist Kevin Griffin was only fourth in the Irish trials which suggest a strong team.

European 10,000m champion Dave Thom was a lowly 15th last year but looks in much better form judging by his decisive Scottish trials victory.

Wales should also be in the medal hunt here through the overall 2022 British champion Ifan Lloyd.

Mike Hager also tops this category with three wins.

M65 race: defending champion: Alastair Walker (SCO). TEAM: Ireland

First held in 1998. England 20 team wins. Ireland 3.

World 10km champion Alastair Walker won by two minutes last year but coming back from injury, he has hardly raced since his 34:04 world record in April but will still start as favourite but it should be a lot closer.

Scotland could win the team event for the first time with trials winner Colin Feechan and Jeff Farquhar moving into the age group after running well in the 60s last year.

Northern Ireland’s Norman Mawhinney and Wales Gordon Jones are two others moving up and likely to place highly.

English trials winner Jonathan Haynes was third last year and leads a strong team and Ireland also look strong but are missing trials winner and marathon sensation Tommy Hughes with 2022 fourth-placer Eugene Moynihan their best bet.

England’s Martin Ford has the best record in this age group with three wins between 2008 and 2012.

M70 race: defending champion: Tony Martin (SCO). TEAM: Scotland

First held in 2002. England 17 team wins. Ireland 1, Scotland 1.

The 2023 British champion Tony Martin defends and is in great shape judging by a three minute win in the Scottish Trials but still won’t start as favourite but could lead Scotland to team success.

Last year he was 25 seconds behind Ireland’s multi world and European champion and M65 runner-up Joe Gough who moves into the age group. Also moving up is English trials winner David Butler who is a former three-time winner of the M55s and he was just ahead of Martin last year.

England’s Brian Ashwell (2003-5) and Fred Gibbs (2008-10) each have three M70 wins.

M75 race: defending champion: Peter Giles (ENG). TEAM: England

First held in 2014. England 6 team wins. Wales 1.

England’s Peter Giles is the only two-time winner of this fairly recent addition but failed to make a very strong England team which will led by trials winner Malcolm Weir but 2022 third-placer Mick Casey will also feature highly.

The clear favourite though is British champion and last year’s M70 third-placer Alex Sutherland who won the Scottish trials from last year’s fourth-placer Norman Baillie.

Ireland have a former M60 and M65 winner Martin McEvilly in their team.

M80 race: Peter Cartwright (ENG). No TEAM.

Only three individuals – all Scots – take part and last year’s M75 fifth-placer Robert Young should win from defending champion Peter Cartwright as he was four minutes clear last year.

W35 race: defending champion: Sinead O’Connor (IRL). TEAM: Ireland

First held in 1988. England 19 team wins. Ireland 11, Scotland 3.

Scotland’s Jennifer Wetton was third last year and will start favourite. Wales Lucy Marland was fifth in 2022 and Ireland’s Edel Gaffney sixth and they too return but Ailenn Arthurs looks the best for Ireland.

England’s trial winner Becky Penty has pulled out and Tracy Rogers should lead the English challenge.

The most interesting entry in this age group though is multiple Scottish champion and Olympic marathoner Freya Ross, who has just turned 40, but is moving down an age group to bolster the Scottish challenge though lightly raced with just seven races in the last four years, she will be nowhere near her best but will still be to the fore.

England’s Claire Martin is the most successful individual with four W35 wins between 2010 and 2013.

W40 race: defending champion: Sara Green (SCO). TEAM: England

This looks one of the best quality age groups with most of last year’s top 10 returning.

Defending champion Sara Green starts favourite having made the top 10 overall in the UK Inter Counties last winter and winning an European masters half-marathon title in the summer.

English trials winner Juliet Potter followed her home last year and won British masters title at cross-country and 1500m in the summer and could be her nearest challenger again though two-time W35 winner and Scottish trials winner Michelle Sandison will also be a major medal contender.

Ireland had three in the first seven last time and should challenge in the team contest led by their trials winner Dympna Ryan who was third last year in Dublin though there looks little between them, Scotland and England.

Claire Martin has also won this age group three times (2014-16) along with another overall winner Niamh O’Sullivan of Ireland (2004-6).

First held in 1988. England 26 team wins. Ireland 5, Wales 1, Scotland 1.

W45 race: defending champion: Natasha Adams (IRL). TEAM: Ireland

First held in 1995. England 20 team wins. Ireland 5, Wales 1.

This looks another top class age group. Natasha Adams returns but she was beaten by former W40 winner Teresa Doherty in the Irish Trials though the overall 2019 winner Kirsty Longley is probably the favourite as she makes her W45 debut in the event.

Lesley Bell who set a British W45 indoor 1500m record in the winter, is probably Scotland’s best hope along with trials winner Katrine Kelly.

Northern Ireland’s Karen Marshall hogs the historical side with wins in all five years in the age group (1998-2002).

W50 race: defending champion: Annette Kealy (IRL). TEAM: Ireland

First held in 1989. England 28 team wins. Ireland 3, Wales 1.

With last year’s champion Annette Kealy moving up an age group, Dublin runner-up Elisoa Crawford has an excellent chance of a win for Northern Ireland.

Irish trials winner Breda Gaffney was third last year and other contenders are the leading two from the Scottish trials, Julie Menzies and Allie Chong.

European masters triple medallist Nikki Sturzaker has a good chance along with former W45 winner and English team-mate Kate Rennie.

While Wales’ Pat Gallagher (1995-8), Scotland’s Fiona Matheson (2011-3) and England’s Clare Elms (2014-7) have all won triples they are topped again by Northern Ireland’s Marshall who won this four times (2003-7).

W55 race: defending champion: Clare Elms (ENG). TEAM: Scotland

First held in 1998. England 21 team wins. Ireland 1, Scotland 1.

While Elms goes for her third successive title in her last time in her age group, the clear favourite will be Ireland’s world champion Kealy who won the W50 titles in both 2019 and 2022 and is a former winner of the W35 title (way back in 2005).

Coincidentally the 2004 W35 winner and Scottish trials winner Sue Ridley and 2006 W35 winner and English trials winner Nicki Nealon also return around 20 years from their race debut but Ireland, who also have two other members of their winning W50 team from last year in Mari Johnston and Carmel Crowley who will start as favourites for team gold.

Ireland’s Carmel Parnell won all five of her age group races (2010-4).

W60 race: defending champion: Fiona Matheson (SCO). TEAM: England

First held in 2002. England 17 team wins. Ireland 1, Wales 1.

Last year there was a great race between two age group legends and Fiona Matheson just got the better of Niamh O’Sullivan and the pair return and again should head the age group.

England have a strong team led by their trials winner and former W50 winner Monica Williamson, who was third last year plus 2022 fourth-placer Carole Page and former W60 winner Sue Cordingley.

Northern Ireland’s former UK W60 marathon record-holder Mary Slocum should also place highly, having finished fifth last year.

England’s Angela Copson won it four times (2008-11).

W65 race: defending champion: Pauline Moran (IRL). TEAM: Scotland

First held in 2006. England 8 team wins. Scotland 3, Ireland 3, Wales 1.

Ireland’s Pauline Moran defends having also won the W60 title twice and though Ireland have a good team, Scotland have a good chance of defending as the 2022 second and third Jane Kidd and Isobel Burnett return along with sixth-placer Margaret Martin.

Copson won it all five times she contested it (2012-16).

W70 race: defending champion: Eileen Kenny (IRL). TEAM: Ireland

First held in 2014. England 5 team wins. Ireland 1, Scotland 1.

Irish trials winner Eileen Kenny should defend and alongside 2022 runner-up Margaret Glavey and fourth-placer Mary Lynch should retain their team title easily enough.

Scottish trials winner Jeanette Craig will be keen to improve on last year’s third on home soil and they also field two-time W65 winner Ann White.

The English team will be led by Hong Kong’s Olympic marathoner Yuko Gordon who was fifth last year but won the W65 in 2018.

Copson also heads this list with three wins.

W75 race: defending champion: Angela Copson (ENG). TEAM: no event

Though there is no team contest, here’s a record turn out in this age group with Copson again returning and favourite with her likeliest challenger her English team-mate Anne Dockery who won the Euro masters 10km title in September and followed Copson home in the 800m, 1500m and 5000m.

Overall titles: England 32, Ireland 1

Most individual wins

Men:

Mike Hager with 12

Fred Gibbs with 6

Martin Ford with 6

Tim Hartley with 6

Nigel Gates with 6

Alun Roper with 4

Austin Davies with 4

Women:

Angela Copson with 13

Carmel Parnell with 11

Karen Marshall with 9

Claire Martin with 8

Fiona Matheson with 7

Anne Keenan-Buckley with 5

Niamh O’Sullivan with 5

Pat Gallagher with 5

Clare Elms with 5

