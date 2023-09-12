Join adidas Running by being part of the BMW Berlin Marathon on September 24

A city where legends are made: Berlin has the fastest marathon course in the world and is the home of 12 world records set in recent years.

In the spirit of this iconic event, join adidas Running in one of our adidas Berlin Virtual Races taking place on Sunday September 24. For the first time ever, race finishers will receive an exclusive rewards package with great offers from our partners!

· 5km race: Dream big! Start your journey to next year’s 50th BMW Berlin Marathon by running the adidas Berlin 5km Virtual Race!

· 10km race: You didn’t get a spot in this year’s BMW Berlin Marathon? Cross the virtual 10km finish line with adidas Running and set your sights on next year’s 50th anniversary of the legendary event.

· 21km race: Not in Berlin for marathon day? adidas Running will take you across the virtual finish line no matter where you are. Start preparing for next year’s 50th BMW Berlin Marathon by running the adidas Berlin 21km on marathon day this year!

· Raffle: Finish one of our adidas Berlin Virtual Races in the adidas Running app for the chance to win bibs for two to the 50th BMW Berlin Marathon in the autumn or the Generali Berlin Half Marathon in the spring of next year. Winners will get travel and accommodation costs covered on race weekend, as well as two entry bibs to the legendary event. Berlin needs nothing but you!

For more, click here