Rome runs with you, are you ready to answer the call of Run Rome The Marathon?

Spurred on by a resounding success, the Rome Marathon is already getting ready for Sunday 27 March 2022. It promises great hotels, history, Italian cuisine, 35 historic sites in 42km and a record-breaking marathon.

ROME — Dawn, the Tenor of Nessun Dorma, the Colosseum in the background, the Italian National Anthem, thousands of athletes eager to set off, to restart after the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic, their dreams, their eyes, hugs and greetings. It was important to be there; going to conquer Rome was a relief for the soul.

Hearts are still beating hard after what happened at Fori Imperiali, for 42.195km across Rome on Sunday 19 September, a date that will remain historic, engraved in many people’s memories. It was the rebirth, to demonstrate that this sport — running, being together to do what we love most — could still be done. With appropriate care and precautions, but still, it could be done. And when it’s all over, all you can think about is the future, about being there again, about the next victory.

27 March 2022

Rome runs with you! Are you ready to answer the call? 27 March 2022, 27th event. Make an appointment with history and with your story. Rome is waiting for you and will run with you for 42.195km, supporting you, embracing you. Dream, run, have fun, get excited. Become a marathon runner in the Eternal City.

Run Rome The Marathon will once again be a great celebration of running and sport, starting at 8.30am at Fori Imperiali, the place that has always been a symbol of the Rome Marathon. After the dawn of the latest event, we hope that the sun never sets on this new day.

The route

Run Rome The Marathon is a journey in the Eternal City that will make you fall in love with the race and the marathon, forever. The beats of your heart will be in synch with those of the other participants in the race.

With them you will share the entire journey of wonders: starting from the Fori Imperiali, you will go past the Vittoriano; in Piazza Venezia, you will gaze at the Circo Massimo, you will feel the breeze of the Lungotevere, and then you will pass the Castel Sant’Angelo and Viale della Conciliazione with the Basilica di San Pietro, the Foro Italico, the Mosque, Piazza del Popolo, Piazza di Spagna with the famous staircase of Trinità dei Monti, Piazza Navona, via del Corso and much more. 35 monuments and historical sites in 42km: a world record.

Register now!

Registration for Run Rome The Marathon is already open, and already thousands of foreign participants have signed up, mainly English and French, who have endless love for Rome and its marathon.

Registrations are also open for the other two events of Run Rome The Marathon: the Run4Rome relay that you can take part in with a team of 4 people and which always has a strong, supportive atmosphere, and the Stracittadina 5k Fun Race, giving anyone the chance to walk or run.

It’s time to dream again, to be embraced by Rome once more, for this city with an endless history that loves to run and live for eternity. Rome is waiting to embrace all the marathon runners in the world.

Accommodation — In the accommodation section of the official Run Rome The Marathon website there are various offers for booking 3 or 4 star hotels, for one, two or more nights, so that you can enjoy Rome beyond the marathon, the museums, the historical sites, the Italian cuisine and various experiences, all in agreement with the marathon.