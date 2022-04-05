Race results at the beginning of April and late March include big events at Manchester and Reading

Therme Manchester Marathon, April 3

Becky Briggs enjoyed a huge breakthrough as she took five minutes off her PB with 2:29:04, while Jonny Mellor was close to his lifetime best with a commanding men’s win in 2:10:46 .

In ideal conditions for marathon running, Briggs and Mellor both smashed the England qualifying standard for the Commonwealth Games of 2:14:00 plus the European Championships mark of 2:14:30 on a day of brilliant racing.

A total of 20 Brits broke the 2:20 barrier with Mellor’s training partner Ross Millington clocking 2:11:38 in his debut marathon in second place, as Kevin Seaward of Northern Ireland was third in 2:11:54.

Behind Briggs, Naomi Mitchell was runner-up in a PB of 2:30:54 while Georgina Schwiening was third in 2:31:37 and Sonia Samuels, 42, fourth in 2:32:32.

All of them were well inside the 2:34:00 women’s qualifying standard for the Commonwealth Games. Although in addition to places in the England team for Birmingham in July and GB team for Munich in August, the race was also a trial for the GB team for the IAU 50km European Championships in Avila, Spain, in October.

In a race packed with top-class performances, the super-vet Tommy Hughes clocked a phenomenal 2:30:05 aged 62, although it is not quite as quick as his M60 record of 2:30:02 set two years ago.

Defending champion Matt Crehan enjoyed an early lead in the race but he was caught before halfway – which the leaders reached in 66:05 – and Mellor, who had been helped by pacemakers such as Ben Connor, Omar Ahmed and Charlie Hulson, made a strong move just after 20 miles to break away from his rivals.

Mellor and Millington are both members of Team New Balance Manchester and are coached by Steve Vernon. Millington ran for Britain over 10,000m at the Rio Olympics but Mellor has endured bad luck with major championships qualification, being overlooked by England in the run-up to the 2018 Commonwealth Games and then being forced to miss last year’s Olympic marathon trial due to a freak leg injury caused, he thinks, by compression socks during his sleep.

Briggs only turned 22 last month but looks ideally suited to the marathon. Just three years ago she was the third British athlete in the under-20 race at the World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus but ran 2:38:58 on her marathon debut in the Olympic trial last year and then 2:34:34 in London last October.

Here she went through halfway in 74:16, then overhauled long-time leader Mitchell with about 10km to go and finished strongly to smash the 2:30 barrier and to go No.20 on the UK all-time rankings.

Huge PB from Becky Briggs as the 22-year-old takes more than 5min off her PB to win the Manchester Marathon in 2:29:05 (tbc). pic.twitter.com/cUpPbA3OFB — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 3, 2022

“I can’t believe it as I didn’t feel great before the marathon,” said a tearful Briggs, who runs for the City of Hull. “I’ve beaten the qualifying times! It was great conditions and it’s a great race.”

While Hughes missed out on a record time in the men he did set a world age 62 best by ten minutes – the previous best was John Gilmour’s 40 year old mark of 2:41:07 but there was a women’s age group record.

For much of the race it looked as if Sue McDonald was going to improve on her UK W50 record set in London last year of 2:51:27.

She was well ahead of target at 10km in 39:05 and at halfway in 1:24:06. At this stage fellow W50 Zelah Morrell was behind but closing after a 40:09 opening 5km and 1:24:45 halfway time.

By 30km, Morrell (2:01:01) had passed McDonald (2:01:27) and carrying on at virtually the same pace she just missed breaking the 2:50 barrier with 2:50:02 which took 85 seconds off of McDonald’s record.

McDonald, who joins the W55 age group later this year, ran 2:53:56.

Overall (unofficial):

1 Jonny Mellor Liverpool H M35 2:10:46

2 Ross Millington Stockport H 2:11:38

3 Kevin Seaward 2:11:54

4 Ed Goddard 2:13:45

5 Andrew Heyes Hallamshire H 2:13:53

6 Nigel Martin Sale H M35 2:15:19

7 Dan Nash Cardiff Athletics 2:15:34

8 Frank Baddick Newham and Essex Beagle M35 2:16:20

9 Ronnie Richmond Bideford M35 2:16:59

10 William Mycroft Cambridge & Coleridge 2:17:02

11 Adam Bowden Bridgend AC M35 2:17:19

12 Alex Milne Hercules Wimbledon 2:17:53

13 William Bryan Southampton 2:17:54

14 Ian Allen Spa Striders 2:17:58

15 William Strangeway Lincoln Wellington M35 2:18:02

M60: Tommy Hughes Strive racing club/IRL 2:30:05

Women:

1 Becky Briggs City of Hull AC 2:29:06

2 Naomi Mitchell Reading AC 2:30:54

3 Georgina Schwiening Cambridge 2:31:37

4 Sonia Samuels Sale H W40 2:32:32

5 Chloe Richardson RAF Athletics 2:33:26

6 Anna Bracegirdle Salford 2:34:22

7 Heather Seaward Thames Valley 2:35:44

8 Emma Styles Nuneaton W35 2:37:39

9 Sophie Wood Sale H 2:38:25

10 Gladys Ganiel North Belfast W45 2:41:46

11 Rebecca Bunting London Heathside W35 2:41:49 02:41:47

12 Elizabeth Renondeau Cheshire Dragons W40 2:42:07

13 Rachel Birt Annalee 2:43:00

14 Laura Thomas Ipswich Jaffa RC 2:43:27

15 Vicky Fouhy Fulham RC 2:44:20

W50: 1 Zelah Morrall Cornwall AC 2:50:02 (UK record)

W50: 2 Susan McDonald South London H 2:53:56

Additional results after Power of 10 have processed

Unleashed Performance Reading Half Marathon, April 3

At the age of 39, 2:18:26 marathoner James Connor had his biggest win to date as he made the most of the near perfect cool and still conditions with a PB 65:58.

Ed Bovingdon came through strongly for second in 66:45 with Neil Kevern third in 66:59.

Kate Drew was a clear women’s winner in a PB 74:38.

W40 Sarah Webster was second in 77:24 while Hayley Munn was third in 77:56.

Clare Elms set a world age-58 best of 82:01 (chip time) to go second in the UK all-time W55 lists with her fastest time for nine years as she improved Fiona Matheson’s previous best by 40 seconds.

That time put her top of the 2022 UK W55 rankings while close behind 2:32:40 marathoner Emma Stepto went top of the W50 rankings albeit with a slightly slower 82:13.

Overall:

1 James Connor M Havering 65:58

2 Ed Bovingdon M Istead & Ifield H 66:45

3 Neil Kevern M Bracknell 66:59

4 Patrick Roddy M 67:26

5 Ben Felton M Chelmsford 68:05

6 Alex Miell-ingram M 68:07

7 Jordan Andrews M 68:09

8 Isaac Farnworth M 68:43

9 Kojo Kyereme M45 68:52

10 Robert Wood M 68:56

Women:

1 Kate Drew F Taunton 74:38

2 Sarah Webster F40 77:24

3 Hayley Munn F 77:56

4 Sophie Delderfield F35 Vale Of Aylesbury 78:35

5 Lesley Locks F40 79:11

6 Lara Bromilow F35 80:19

7 Katie Harbon F North Herts Road Runners 80:23

8 Charlotte Firth F35 80:28

9 Clare Elms F55 Kent 82:04

10 Emma Stepto F50 82:16

Further results when processed by Power of 10

SELF TRANSCENDENCE 100km (Inc UKA NATIONAL 100km CHAMPIONSHIPS AND ACP), Perth, April 3

In near perfect conditions in Perth, the Sri Chinmoy 100km race, which incorporated the British and Scottish 100km Championship together with the annual Anglo Celtic Plate Home Countries International, saw victories by England’s Matt Dickinson and Scotland’s Jo Murphy, Adrian Stott reports.

In one of the most competitive 100km races ever seen in Britain on Sunday seven men broke the magical seven-hour barrier and three women the magical eight-hour barrier with a string of personal bests throughout the field.

Running his first 100km road race, Dickinson was content to sit in the pack in the early stages. At 50km, which was reached in around 3hr 18min, no less than two minutes separated the top 12 men. Approaching the 40 miles mark, as some slowed or faltered, the Clapham Chaser maintained a steady pace to ease into the lead and achieve almost even 50km splits to win in 6:39:34 breaking Charlie Harpur’s 2019 course record by almost four minutes.

Behind him England’s Ollie Garrod and the two Scots from Metro Aberdeen – Jason Kelly and Chris Richardson looked strong along with Northern Ireland’s Gareth King.

Kelly finished second in 6:42:23 with Garrod third in 6:46:50 and King fourth in an all-Ireland record of 6:47:33 .

Former women’s champion Sam Amend and her English team-mate Caroline Turner led through 50km in 3:46 with Murphy running at her own pace a few minutes further back in 3:52:29.

Murphy, the winner in Ireland last August, was to prove the stronger again, showing incredible pace judgement to run a negative split coming home in 7:41:12 – a PB by almost 10 minutes and obliterating the long held course record of 8:00:30 set by former GB international Emily Gelder in 2011.

Amend took second in 7:48:39 PB with Turner in her first 100km placing third in 7:51:39.

The Norman Wilson Trophies for the best newcomers were taken by Dickinson and Turner.

Overall:

1 M Dickinson (Clap C) 6:39:34; 2 J Kelly (Metro) 6:42:23; 3 O Garrod (S Lon) 6:46:50; 4 G King (Unatt, M40) 6:47:33; 5 J Turner (C&C) 6:48:55; 6 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 6:51:02; 7 C Richardson (Metro) 6:51:07; 8 M Innocenti (Tring, M35) 7:00:38; 9 R Turner (Muss, M45) 7:02:36; 10 J Baker (Stad R, M35) 7:07:43; 11 P Mullins (St. Finbarrs, M40) 7:12:45; 12 R Payne (Clee) 7:13:38; 13 A Irvine (M40) 7:30:32; 14 P Tucker (I’clyde, M40) 7:35:36; 15 S Richards (P’pridd R) 7:36:08; 16 J Murphy (C’gie, W) 7:41:12; 17 J Hammond (PH Racing, M35) 7:42:04; 18 D O’Keeffe 7:43:28; 19 G Pritchard (Vegan, M40) 7:45:07; 20 S Amend (Belg, W40) 7:48:39

M55: 1 J Mower (Glouc) 9:05:49

M60: 1 S Bennett (B’land F) 9:38:59

Women:

1 Murphy 7:41:12; 2 Amend 7:48:39; 3 C Turner (LonelyGoat, W40) 7:51:35; 4 A Sarkies (R&N, W40) 8:00:50; 5 A McGill (Fife, W40) 8:02:34; 6 S Carter (W’stock, W40) 8:35:34; 7 P Mcloughlin (Le C, W45) 8:36:24; 8 L Allen (Kirk O, W35) 8:41:40; 9 J Newens (RRC, W50) 8:49:23; 10 A Jennings (Dublin Bay RC, W45) 8:57:24

W45: 3 A Rowlands (Eryri) 8:58:50; 4 V Sesto (Lym Ath) 9:08:54

SELF TRANSCENDENCE 50km (IncL SCOTTISH 50km CHAMPIONSHIPS), Perth, April 3

Overall:

1 R Britton (N Norf, M35) 2:57:17; 2 M Heggie 3:19:04; 3 B Gibson (Dund H, M45) 3:23:40

Women:

1 A Woodrow (C’thy) 3:47:40; 2 S Sawyer (Arena, W45) 3:53:26; 3 H Falconer (Harm, W40) 4:07:11

3 VILLAGE 10, Wetheral, April 3

Overall:

1 P Coon (Salf, M40) 57:06; 2 P Lowery (Bord H) 58:36; 3 K Wallace (C’land, M40) 60:21

Women:

1 M Mcvittie (Bord H, U20) 68:43; 2 S Holliday (C’land, W40) 70:12; 3 E Zielinska 72:28

GLENLIVET 10km, Ballindalloch, April 3

Overall:

1 I Mann 37:23; 2 G Lambie 38:09; 3 R Keenan (M40) 38:16

Women:

1 A Hudson 39:56; 2 J Hoyle (W35) 42:03; 3 V Manchulenko 45:05

RUN THROUGH RUNNING GRAND PRIX, Goodwood, April 3

Following his 2:35:03 solo run in the February running of this event and victory in the Hastings half-marathon two weeks ago, James Baker was back for another go and it resulted in lifetime win number 990, Martin Duff reports.

After what be described as “four months of solid training averaging 75 miles a week,” the 45-year-old knocked nearly four minutes from his previous best set way back in 2012.

He said: “I had a great run today. There were good conditions around the 11 laps of the motor circuit and I set off at a strong pace aiming to break 2:30.”

Baker was always ahead of that schedule and was through 20 miles in 1:50.26. He added: “I kept it going to cross the line in 2:26:38, breaking my PB set 10 years ago at the Brighton Marathon. My winning margin was just over 17 minutes.”

His laps were 13:14, 12:58, 13:01, 13:15, 13:10, 13:14, 13:07, 13:10, 13:07, 13:15 and 13:26.

Fellow M45 Oliver Cobb ran 2:43:44 in second spot in his debut marathon, while Myuki Okubo took the women’s race in 3:13;43.

Elsewhere, Annabel Stearns went third on the W50 lists for the year when winning the women’s 20-mile race in 2:20:01, as veteran Dan Morgan took the half-marathon in 76:22 and Rebecca Pearson the women’s 13.1-mile race in 87:31.

Overall (Mar):

1 James Baker M45 2:26:38

2 Oliver Cobb M45 2:43:44

3 Gareth Baker M40 2:43:45

Women:

1 Mikuki Okubo W35 3:13:43

2 Alison Moore 3:19:14

3 Sarah Smith W40 3:25:46

GUERNSEY MARATHON, St Peters Port, April 3

Overall:

1 D Burke (Guern) 2:40:25; 2 C King (Guern, M40) 2:52:28; 3 M Jamieson (Guern, M45) 2:55:21

Women:

1 A Munro (Guern) 3:36:23; 2 T Stevens (Guern) 3:36:23; 3 L Guilbert (Guern) 3:40:32

HORNSEA ONE-THIRD MARATHON (8.74), Hornsea, April 3

Overall:

1 R Sparkes (Bev) 47:02; 2 J Johnson (Bev) 47:07; 3 D Tyas ( ) 52:21

Women:

1 V Moverley (E Hull) 54:10; 2 D Lidster (Bev) 55:06; 3 M Hatfield (CoH) 58:34

TITANIC 10km, Belfast, April 3

Overall:

1 A Woodman (Willow, M35) 32:27; 2 C Hutchinson (Anna, M35) 32:37; 3 G Lyons (NBH, M45) 32:38



M40: 1 G Morrow (Willow) 32:47

M55: 1 F Marsh (N Down) 34:33

M60: 1 N Mawhinney (Scrabo Striders) 38:09; 2 L Johnston (NBH) 38:46

M70: 1 B Stewart (NBH) 43:21; 2 E Hall (Newc) 44:43

U20: 1 D Keogh (Finn) 32:46



Women:

1 S Nic Dhomhnaill (Don, W35) 33:55; 2 J Craig (N Down) 34:00; 3 I Nic Dhomhnaill (Unatt) 34:22; 4 C Whoriskey (Derry, W35) 34:47

W60: 1 L Robinson (BRC) 44:02; 2 C Forth (PACE) 44:54

TOM SCOTT MEMORIAL ROUND THE LOCH 10, Motherwell, April 3

Annabel Simpson won the women’s race in a UK leading time and PB of 54:10 with Fionnuala Ross second in 56:36 and Virginia Barrand third in 57:53.

Jonathan Glen was a clear winner of the men’s race in 49:44 to go second in the UK rankings with Michael Christoforou’s 50:38 and Douglas Selman’s 50:48 completing the top three.

Overall:

1 J Glen (I’clyde) 49:44; 2 M Christoforou (Cambus) 50:38; 3 D Selman (Cors) 50:48; 4 L Rodgers (Fife) 51:17; 5 L Oates (Shett) 51:31; 6 D Hastie (Gala, M35) 51:36; 7 A Thomson (Fife, U20) 51:43

M40: 1 G Robertson (Cambus) 53:28; 2 C Whitby (Gars) 53:47; 3 L Johnson (Edin) 53:59

M45: 1 P Kieran (PH Racing) 56:32

M50: 1 S Wylie (Cambus) 54:49; 2 S Campbell (Cors) 57:51; 3 S Robertson (Perth RR) 58:14; 4 P Monaghan (G’nock) 58:27

M55: 1 C Upson (Cambus) 60:44; 2 M McLoone (G’nock) 61:12; 3 D Cross (Edin) 62:44

M60: 1 K McCaig (Dumf) 63:28; 2 B Aitken (Fife) 64:54

M70: 1 E Norton (PH Racing) 71:32; 2 N Baillie (Gars) 76:03

Women:

1 A Simpson (Fife) 54:10; 2 F Ross (Shett) 56:36; 3 V Barrand (Metro) 57:53; 4 A Frankland (Lass) 58:58; 5 L Bell (Gars, W45) 59:09; 6 S Brown (Edin) 60:13

W35: 1 Y McNairn (Giff N) 62:18

W40: 1 K Lownie (PH Racing) 64:06

W45: 2 J Rainger (Edin) 62:50; 3 J Menzies (PH Racing) 65:43; 4 A Mcgregor (Kirk O) 66:47

W50: 1 E Hogg (Kirk O) 69:22; 2 D Gray (Bella RR) 69:44; 3 C Wharton (Bella RR) 69:49

W55: 1 A Richardson (WestEnd RR) 69:23

W60: 1 J Jackson (Irv) 74:32; 2 K Scott (Gars) 74:44; 3 E Christie (Cambus) 76:37

Full results on Power of 10 here

TOM SCOTT MEMORIAL ROUND THE LOCH 6km, Motherwell, April 3



Overall:

1 S Sweeney (Perth) 18:14; 2 J Lenehan (Derry, M35) 19:13; 3 F Murray (E Suth) 19:22

Women:

1 V Wright (Giff N, U17) 22:03; 2 E McNicol (Law) 22:23; 3 J Inglis (Law, U15) 22:56

ED PRICKETT MEMORIAL RELAYS, Nottingham, April 3

Every year, Nottingham University Athletics Club holds its own relay event each spring around the spectacular grounds of University Park Campus. Ed Prickett, one of the best sportsmen seen at the university, tragically lost his life when he was knocked down by a motor vehicle outside the Gateshead Stadium whilst representing the University of Nottingham Athletics Club in the BUSA Championships on May 2 in 2004.

The event returned this year, as a low-key event, after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic and individuals were grouped in to ad-hoc teams.

Men (4x2M approx): 1 Team 8 48:07 (C Spinks 11:43, A Watt 12:35, A Bradford 12:19, J Millar 11:30); 2 Team 1 49:56 (D Lloyd 11:37, T Hirani 13:12, M Crossman 13:17, W Bowran 11:50); 3 Team 6 52:08 (D Stanway 11:58, G Leete 15:11, T Trimble 12:11, W Morris 12;48)

Fastest: Millar 11;30; Lloyd 11;37; Spinks 11:43

Women (4x2M approx): 1 Team 3 66:27 (A Cole 15:26, E Parry 17:58, A Cole 16:12, R Tomey 16:51)

Fastest: E Bradbury (Mx team) 14:25

LONDON LANDMARKS HALF-MARATHON, Westminster, April 3

The latest of the big City of London runs saw nearly 12,000 passing all of the landmarks in both the Cities of London and Westminster and it was David Smale who came out on top with 68:57, Martin Duff reports.

It was a personal best for the Southend runner who had won the Victoria Park 10km back in January in another best of 31:17.

For the women, winner Ella Fennelly also set a PB with 79:23.

Overall:

1 D Smale (S’end) 68:57; 2 S Norris 70:47; 3 N Harris-Fry (Orion) 71:40; 4 M Mohun 72:59

M40: 1 P Fitzgerald 75:10; 2 M Wilkes 77;48

M50: 1 D Impey (Dav) 81:11

M60: 1 M Haylett (LoS) 84:36

Women:

1 E Fennelly (THH) 79:23; 2 E Meins 83:51; 3 L Ashrafian (W35) 85:09

W50: 1 K Worrell (L City) 92:28; 2 C Ballesteros 97:06; 3 C Constantine (Sutt R) 99:12; 4 T Gleich 99:31

W55: 1 A Wallis 1:40:18; 2 C Drew (S’bury) 1:43:11; 3 C Frost 1:43;39

SPRING RUN THRUXTON 10km, April 3

Overall:

1 M Brown 37:22; 2 J Watts (M40) 37:35; 3 B Thompson (W40) 39:34

Women:

1 Thompson 39:34; 2 N Ivers 40;23; 3 S Smith 43:41

NO WALK IN THE PARK 5km, Chesterfield, April 2

Overall:

1 M Martin (Clowne, M35) 16:50; 2 C Bell (Unatt) 17:04; 3 S Gascoyne (C’field, M40) 17:06

Women:

1 H Walker 18:32; 2 E Kiernan 20:34; 3 K Leese 21:13

PODIUM 5km, Barrowford, April 2

The 2:12 marathoner Phil Sesemann was a clear men’s winner in 14:09 ahead of Luke Duffy and Scott Stirling who both ran 14:23.

Former Olympic 5000m runner Nick McCormick was first M40 in 14:28 in ninth.

The fastest women’s 5km time came in the B race as Steph Pennycook (15:58) led home Mollie Williams (16:09) and Georgia Malir (16:22).

Overall (A race) (5km):

1 P Sesemann (Leeds C) 14:09; 2 L Duffy (Mans) 14:23; 3 S Stirling (Falk) 14:23; 4 J Moores (Salf) 14:24; 5 C Davidson (B’burn) 14:24; 6 B Brown (Soton, U17) 14:25; 7 A Ediker (C’field) 14:25; 8 M Bostock (Wake) 14:26; 9 N McCormick (B’burn, M40) 14:28; 10 J Armstrong (Sun) 14:37; 11 W Aitken (Barns, U20) 14:43; 12 R Serif (Vale R, U20) 14:44; 13 E Smith-Rasmussen 14:48; 14 W Parkin (GRC) 14:49; 15 M Walsh (Salf, M40) 14:50; 16 M Nixon (Edin, M35) 14:50

M40: 3 J Stewart (Leeds C) 15:29; 4 B Lima (Salf) 15:31

M45: 1 M Burrett (Leeds C) 16:03

U20: 3 T Middleton (Horw) 14:51; 4 C Stephenson (R&Z) 14:52; 5 E Spencer (C’field) 14:52; 6 W Tighe (C’field) 14:52; 7 S Loughlin (Liv PS) 14:53; 8 T Shaw (York) 14:55; 9 J Jones (Warr) 15:14

Overall (B race) (5km):

1 J Hudak (E Ches) 15:16; 2 M Parolin (BWF) 15:24; 3 D Bodman (Parc BB) 15:25

M45: 1 J Prest (Traff) 15:34; 2 M Collier (Salf) 16:16

U20: 1 J Dutton (Salf) 15:27

U17: 1 H Pickard (Stock H) 15:41; 2 I Battye (Horw) 15:41; 3 A Franklin (Hal) 15:42; 4 J Rees Gara (Wig D) 15:57

Women:

1 S Pennycook (Fife) 15:58; 2 M Williams (Stock H) 16:09; 3 G Malir (Leeds C) 16:22; 4 J Walsh (Leeds C) 16:24; 5 K Longley (Liv PS, W45) 17:06

Overall C race (5km):

1 P Greenwood (Queensb, M40) 16:06; 2 A Lawson (York, U20) 16:08; 3 S Hall (RVH, M45) 16:09

M50: 1 N Gaskell (B’burn) 16:14

Women:

1 I Patel (SB, U20) 16:43; 2 D Corradi (Sutt, U20) 16:53; 3 E McColm (Prest) 16:55; 4 H Anderson (E Kilb, U20) 16:59

U20: 4 R Woodhams (Kend) 17:22

U17: 1 G Roberts (Vale R) 17:29

Overall D race (5km):

1 J Leyden (North Endurance) 18:03; 2 B Bergstrand (M’bro, U20W) 18:08; 3 J Franklin (Unatt) 18:10

Women:

1 Bergstrand 18:08; 2 A Chinoy (Sale, W45) 19:23; 3 E Sagar-Hesketh (B’burn) 19:33

W50: 1 J Hartley (Acc) 20:29

Full results on Run Britain here

WALTON CENTRE HALEWOOD 5km, Liverpool, April 2

Overall:

1 S Hayes (Dees, M45) 15:58; 2 M Wynne (Liv PS, M45) 15:59; 3 J Sache (St H Str) 16:28

M50: 1 J Prichard-Taylor (Wrex) 16:55

M60: 1 B Godwin 18:43

Women:

1 R Fairclough (St H Str, W35) 20:11; 2 J Harrison (Penny L, W35) 21:00; 3 K Marrin (Knows, W45) 21:04

SEVERN BRIDGE TWILIGHT RUN 5, Gloucestershire, April 1

Overall:

1 L Hollyman 27:47; 2 O Price (Card, U20) 27:53; 3 C Oxley (San D, M40) 28:12

M50: 1 M Turner (Caerleon) 29:53

M55: 1 A Meek 31:19

M65: K Brewer (P Bryn) 35:00

M70: 1 R Morris (San D) 37:32

Women:

1 N Morgan (Chep, W55) 32:28; 2 J Wakley (Caerleon) 33:52; 3 L Morgan-MacDonald (San D) 34:41

W45: 1 E Jeffrey (Glouc) 34:52

GRAVESEND FLOODLIT 5km/10km, Gravesend, March 31

Overall (5km):

1 T Link (RR Med, U20) 20:52; 2 J Leslie (W) 22:31; 3 L Mitchell 23:51

Women:

1 Leslie 22:31; 2 J Morgan (W50) 25:00; 3 S White (W40) 27:49

Overall (10km):

1 B Hebblethwaite (Ashf, M45) 36:33; 2 R Cunningham (M40) 40:02; 3 A Miller (M45) 40:20

Women:

1 A Link (RR Med, W45) 46:37; 2 L Watson (Harv HH, W45) 48:09; 3 E Brown (Dartf RR, W40) 48:20

RUNTHROUGH BATTERSEA PARK CHASE THE MOON 10km, Battersea, March 30

Overall:

1 A Davidson (Chilt) 31:59; 2 T Mackay (Fulham) 32:24; 3 A Bond (Dulw, M45) 32:27

M40: 1 J Hutchins (Woking) 32:34

M45: 2 S Farmer (Fulham) 33:09

Women:

1 M Owen (Dees) 37:35; 2 E Bavister 39:57; 3 O Eskell (W’bury) 41:38

RUNTHROUGH BATTERSEA PARK CHASE THE MOON 5km, Battersea, March 30

Overall:

1 O Subuh-Symons (DMV) 15:02; 2 A Kilby (Walton, U20) 15:15; 3 J Blaiklock (THH) 15:53

M55: 1 G Green (RunThrough) 16:58. U20: 2 B Prior (Thurr) 15:58

Women:

1 O Desborough (Lon Hth) 17:41; 2 M Harris (Chelm, U20) 17:50; 3 E Donald (High, U20) 17:51

U15: 1 R Daniels (Craw) 18:51

WIRRAL SEASIDE 5km SERIES, Wirral, March 30

Overall:

1 A Poulston (Wirr, U17) 18:13; 2 N Finegan (W Ches, M45) 18:50; 3 S Hollins (W Ches, U17) 18:56

Women:

1 K Brady-Jones (Wirr, U17) 19:58; 2 E Smith (Unatt, U20) 20:37; 3 J Bemand (W Ches, U17) 21:10

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE