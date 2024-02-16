Animals have taken centre stage in the All Runners are Beautiful campaign

RunCzech, renowned for organising world-class running events in the heart of Europe, is set for its milestone 30th season with ambitious plans for 2024. Expecting over 100,000 participants this year overall, the organisation has expanded the Prague Half Marathon’s capacity to 15,500 runners due to overwhelming demand – and this weekend the April 6 event will be sold out.

President Carlo Capalbo notes a resurgence in interest in running, emphasising the significance of movement for individuals’ lives. Notable achievements from last year’s races include setting new records and attracting a diverse international audience.

For 2024, RunCzech aims to democratise running further, introducing innovations like starting the Prague Half Marathon at a more comfortable start and finish area at Bubenském nábřeží taking runners along the Vltava River, passing some of the most beautiful Prague attractions.

The Prague Half Marathon, as a part of SuperHalfs, attracts many foreigners to the city, with 1000 runners from the UK participating this year. That said, some of the world’s best runners and running influencers will participate in this race this year.

It is worth mentioning Martin Fiz, the Spanish marathon world champion from 1995, and Lisa Migliorini, the world’s best sports influencer in 2023. Martin’s challenge is to finish all six SuperHalfs races as a winner in the M60 category, as he has already won in Lisbon, Copenhagen, and Cardiff.

Due to the fact the race will sell out this weekend with some slots left right now, the only way to register will be through the race charities.

The Prague International Marathon, scheduled a month later, returns to the Old Town Square featuring the unique Battle of the Teams concept. But RunCzech is not only about Prague.

They are organising races across the Czech Republic, with some of the most notable places being Karlovy Vary, famous as a spa city; Ceske Budejovice, the birth town of Budweiser; Olomouc known as a little Prague, with UNESCO heritage; Usti nad Labem, race which will take you through the factory closed specifically for this occasion, and finally, Liberec a famous winter sport centre.

RunCzech took the opportunity to demonstrate its new approach to the season with a modified campaign, All Runners are Beautiful, in which animals play the leading role, thanks to the creativity of the RunCzech design team, who have dived deep into artificial intelligence.

What is the backstory? Why animals? The animals embody that anyone can run with RunCzech; all it takes is a determination to put on your shoes and run. No matter the size, gender, or age, running is for everybody.

