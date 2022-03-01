Spanish city stages climax of this winter’s series on Wednesday with prize money and World Indoors wild card entries at stake

After winning medals at the UK Athletics Indoor Championships last weekend, a number of athletes left Birmingham for Madrid in order to compete in the final event of the World Indoor Tour Gold series on Wednesday (Mar 2).

They include Andy Pozzi, who cruised to victory on Sunday and who is limbering up to defend his world indoor title in Belgrade next month. In Madrid he faces in-form Spaniard Asier Martinez, plus fellow Brit David King, who is PB shape right now but was disqualified for a false start in Birmingham.

British long jump champion Lorraine Ugen faces Sweden’s Khaddi Sagnia and Spanish heptathlon talent Maria Vicente, plus American Quanesha Burks and Italy’s Larissa Iapichino.

Two athletes who won British titles last weekend – Jenny Selman (800m) and Adelle Tracey (1500m) – race in Madrid in the women’s 800m and face, among others, Australia’s Catriona Bisset.

Emily Borthwick, who won silver at the UK Indoor Champs, takes on Eleanor Patterson, the Australian who won the high jump at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham.

The World Indoor Tour Gold series began in Karlsruhe on January 28 before moving to events in New York, Lievin, Birmingham and Toruń. Now it ends in Madrid and there will be an appropriately strong Spanish presence.

Yulimar Rojas, the Venezuelan Olympic champion who is based in Spain, will tackle her first triple jump since winning the Diamond League trophy in Zurich last September.

She may have an eye on her own world indoor record of 15.43m as she has been in good form so far this winter with a 6.81m long jump in Lievin.

There is an interesting Spanish head-to-head in the men’s 3000m with Adel Mechaal, who last month set a Spanish record of 7:30.82, against Mohamed Katir. However, they won’t have it all their own way as the event includes Ethiopians Lamecha Girma, Getnet Wale and Selemon Barega – the latter being the Olympic 10,000m champion.

Tom Mortimer, who was fourth in the UK Indoor Champs, will be looking to break his 7:40.97 indoor PB.

Another Spanish athlete who will be prominent is Mariano Garcia in the men’s 800m. But there is British interest here too with national champion Elliot Giles in action. In addition, Kenya’s Collins Kipruto and Sweden’s Andreas Kramer are in the race.

Elsewhere the men’s 60m includes Americans Elijah Hall and Mike Rodgers plus France’s Jimmy Vicaut and Britain’s Jeremiah Azu.

The athlete with the most points in each scoring discipline at the end of the tour will be declared the winner and will be awarded a $10,000 bonus along with a wild card entry for the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

For fans in the UK the meeting will be streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube channel below.

