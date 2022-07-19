Australian creates World Championships history as she saves her best for just the right moment

Eleanor Patterson could not have scripted it better herself. There are few better places to have the performance of your life than a World Championships final and the Australian produced hers right when it mattered.

Cracks had been beginning to show in her armour at Haywayrd Field. With world indoor champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Elena Vallortigara and Iryna Geraschenko all sailing over 1.98m at the first time of asking, Patterson failed with her first two attempts and faced an all or nothing scenario. It was a test she passed, though, to keep herself in medal contention.

Vallortigara cranked the pressure up further, the Italian maintaining her perfect record up to that point with a first-time clearance of 2.00m to move into the lead. The other three needed two attempts.

It was at 2.02m, however, where the crucial move was made. Neither Vallortigara or Geraschenko could clear the bar while Mahuchikh managed it second time around. Patterson, however, needed just one jump and roared in celebration.

When neither she nor the Ukrainian could clear 2.04m, it meant a 10th World Championships gold for Australia, Patterson became the first Australian woman to win a world or Olympics high jump title. Mahuchikh took silver and Vallortigara bronze.

“I knew I could bring a big performance,” said the 26-year-old world indoor silver medallist, who finished eighth at these championships back in 2015 and was Commonwealth champion at the age of 18. “It has not been a smooth season as I have had a lot of injuries. I have not competed much but to come here tonight, seeing all these phenomenal athletes doing so well, i am just so humble. I just cannot believe I am the champion.

