Results from the Bryggen Sports 3000m at Sportcity, British Masters Virtual 10km and more

Bryggen Sports 3000m Indoors, Sportcity, Manchester, January 2

The first UK track action of 2021 saw a pair of quality 3000m races.

British 3000m steeplechase silver medallist Mark Pearce (pictured above) ran his first ever sub-eight on the flat as he won in 7:52.36.

Jack Rowe was also well inside eight minutes and the European Indoor Championships qualifying time as he clocked 7:54.91 in second, while Emile Cairess set a PB of 8:02.78 in third.

Ireland’s European indoor 1500m bronze medallist Ciara Mageean narrowly won the women’s race in 8:54.66 from Dutch athlete Jip Vastenburg.

British steeplechase champion Aimee Pratt set a PB in third of 9:03.70 to also go inside the European Indoors standard.

British Masters Virtual 10km

With a lack of alternative genuine competition available, over 600 masters athletes took part in this event.

Altrincham’s M40 Andy Norman was fastest and his 30:58 clocking was superior to his vets PB.

Kevin Quinn (31:29) and Buzz Shephard (32:46) completed the top three men’s spots.

The fastest woman was City of Norwich W40 Cat Cummings who ran 37:26, over a minute faster than her listed PB.

A close second fastest was fellow W40 April James-Welsh with 37:32.

W55 Clare Elms was third fastest with 37:55.

Elms, who won her age group by nearly six minutes, was easily top of the age-grading with 98.71%, with M60 Ifan Lloyd (36:16) the pick of the men with 91.29%.

Melksham Town FC 10km, Castle Combe, Wiltshire, January 3

Team Bath’s Eddie Narbett won the men’s race in 30:15, while Kate Forster won the women’s race in 37:18.

BoClassic, Bolzano, Italy, December 31

Margaret Kipkemboi won the women’s 10km in a PB of 30:43, claiming victory by a second from Dorcas Jepchirchir Tuitoek. Norah Tanui was third in 30:47.

World cross-country under-20 bronze medallist Oscar Chelimo won the men’s race in 13:17.

Just two seconds down, Robin Hendrix missed Jimmy Gressier’s European record by a second though did set a Belgian record.

Abdelaati Iguider and Yeman Crippa set respective Moroccan and Italian records, sharing a time of 13:20.

Cursa dels Nassos, Barcelona, Spain, December 31

World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri won the women’s race by over two minutes and set a 30:53 PB despite a heavy fall.

World 1500m record-holder Genzebe Dibaba won the women’s 5km by over a minute in a fast 15:00.

France’s Morhad Amdouni won the men’s 10km in 27:42.

Third-placer Jimmy Gressier ran 28:13, having earlier won the 5km in 13:39.

After running 16:59 for 10th place in the 5km, Britain’s Jenny Spink also did the double and clocked 35:32 in ninth in the 10km.

San Silvestre Vallecana, Madrid, Spain, December 31

World half-marathon bronze medallist Yalemzerf Yehualaw won the women’s race easily ahead of Ruth Chepngetich in a PB 31:17.

Kenya’s Daniel Simyiu Ebenyo easily won the men’s race in 27:41 from Italian Eyob Ghebrehiwet Faniel.

Paul Chelimo just edged Mike Foppen for third.

