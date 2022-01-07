A low-key start to the new year sees events in Japan and British success in Australia

Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2022

Men: 20kmW:

1 Subaru Ishida 1:20:22

2 Hiroto Jusho 1:21:09

3 Motofumi Suwa 1:21:12

4 Haruki Manju 1:21:29

5 Yutaro Murayama 1:22:53

Women: 10kmW:

1 Nami Kumagai 45:35

2 Maika Yagi 45:38

3 Jessica Ching Siu Nga HKG 45:54

New Year Ekiden 7-Stage 100km Ekiden , Maebashi, Japan, January 1

Honda won the Ekiden over 100km in a fast 4:51:04.

There were some fast individual legs including 2:06:35 marathoner Kyohei Hosoya covering 22.4km – 1300m longer than a half-marathon in a record 63:43 though his team only ended up sixth.

TEAM:

1 Honda 4:51:04

2 Subaru 4:52:09

3 Asahi Kasei 4:52:47

4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industry 4:52:49

5 Toyota 4:54:08

6 Kurosaki Harima 4:54:50

7 SG Holdings 4:54:52

8 Toyota Kyushu 4:54:53

Fastest stages:

1 12.3km 34:41 Shoma Funatsu (Kyudenko)

2 8.3km 22:03 Benson Kiplagat (Subaru)

3 13.6km 37:09 Akira Aizawa (stage record) (Asahi Kasei)

4 22.4km 63:43 Kyohei Hosoya (stage record) (Kurosaki Harima)

5 15.8km 47:46 Chihiro Ono (Asahi Kasei)

6 12.1km 36:27 Ken Nakayama (Honda)

7 15.5km 46:36 Hidekazu Hijikata (Honda)

Melbourne, Australia, January 1

British athletes dominated this low-key event with Charlotte Purdue winning the women’s race in 16:05 from fellow Brit Deborah Niccol while Nick Earl was first man.

Men: 5km:

1 Nick Earl GBR 15:33

Women: 5km:

1 Charlotte Purdue GBR 16:05

2 Deborah Niccol GBR 18:43

