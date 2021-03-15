Dani Stevens, Nina Kennedy and Yaime Perez were among those providing highlights on an NCAA-dominated weekend

The major event that took place over the weekend was the NCAA Championships, but there was plenty of high quality outdoor track and field action around the world.

Sydney, Australia, March 13

Nina Kennedy cleared an Australian pole vault record and world outdoor lead of 4.82m on her first attempt at the Sydney Track Classic. It improved the previous national record by Alana Boyd by one centimetre.

The former world champion Dani Stevens won the discus with 63.36m with Briton Jade Lally third with 59.26m, her best throw since 2018.

Kurtis Marschall won the men’s pole vault with 5.75m and the track highlights were Riley Day’s 22.77 200m and Liz Clay 100m hurdles in 12.88.

In the 5000m races which incorporated the Australian Championships at the distance, Matthew Ramsden won the men’s title in 13:29.99 while Canada’s Andrea Seccafien won the women’s race in 15:25.62 from Jenny Blundell (15:25.84).

Havana, Cuba, March 12-13

World discus champion Yaime Perez set a world-leading mark of 67.73m and also threw 67.27m.

Croatian Winter Throwing championships, Split, Croatia, March 13

Double Olympic discus champion Sandra Perkovic opened her season with a 65.25m victory.

Canberra, Australia, March 11

Linden Hall clocked the fastest 1500m time ever by an Australian on home soil with a world-leading 4:02.02, while Catriona Bisset won the women’s 800m by four seconds in 2:00.19.

Nagoya Women’s Marathon, Japan, March 14

The first mass participation road race in Japan to take place since the pandemic was held in windy conditions. Mizuki Matsuda won in 2:21:51 from Sayaka Sato (2:24:32) and Natsumi Matsushita (2:26:26) as the first 13 finishers broke the 2:30-barrier.

Nairobi, Kenya, March 13

The double world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri won the 10,000m in 31:24.7 from Eva Cherono (31:29.6) while Naomi Korir won the 800m in 2:02.3.

Kingston, Jamaica, March 13

European 100m champion Zharnel Hughes equalled the world lead with a 10.14/-0.1 victory ahead of Oblique Seville’s 10.19. Former world champion Yohan Blake won a different heat in 10.29/0.0.

The other British victory was provided by Miguel Francis, who won the 200m into a stronger headwind in 20.51/-1.5.

Some of the top Jamaican sprinters tested their endurance by running 400m but both Asafa Powell (50.32) and Elaine Thompson-Herah (56.26) showed they won’t be changing their events this summer!

NCAA II Indoor championships, Birmingham, USA, March 12-13

Trevor Bassitt won the 200m in 20.48 but also won the 60m hurdles in 7.83 (after a 7.78 heat), was third in the 60m in 6.76 and ran a 45.52 relay leg all within the space of two hours to help Ashland to team victory.

James Young won the mile in 4:00.40 while fellow Brit Sebastian Anthony set a big PB to finish second in the 800m in 1:48.74.

Chengdu, China, March 13

The 2018 world indoor silver medallist Su Bingtian showed sharp from to win the 60m in 6.49. A competitive triple jump was won by Zhu Yaming with a 17.32 leap ahead of Wu Ruiting’s 17.20m and Fang Yaoqing 17.15m.

Pombal, Portugal, March 13-14

European indoor champion Auriol Dongmo of Portugal won shot put with 19.20m.

Ha Khula Marathon, Israel, March 14

Maru Teferi clocked 2:07:44 to miss his Israeli record by only 24 seconds with Girmaw Amare (2:07:50) and Godadaw Belachew (2:07:54) also inside 2:08. European 10,000m champion Lonah Chemtai Salpeter won the women’s race in 2:22:37.

Spanish Walking Championships, Murcia, Spain, March 14

A guesting Sweden’s Perseus Karlstrom won the 20km race walk in 1:18:45 as Diego Garcia won the national title in 1:19:40. Jesus Angel Garcia clocked a world M50 record of 1:31:08 to finish 21st. European champion Maria Perez won the women’s race in 1:28:26.

Polish Indoor Masters Championships, Torun, Poland, March 13

Well-known pacemaker Aneta Lemiesz set a world indoor W40 400m record of 54.80.

Queensland Championships, Nathan, Australia, March 13

Alex Beck won the 400m in 45.72.

Italian Cross-Country Championships, Campi Bisenzio, March 14

Uganda’s World half-marathon champion Jacob Kiplimo won the 10km in 30:09 from title winner Iliass Aouani (30:49). Burundi’s Francine Niyomukunzi, competing for an Italian club, won the women’s race in 28:40 from Belay Tegegn from Ethiopia (28:47). Fourth and top Italian was Nadia Battocletti (29:01).

