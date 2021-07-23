Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Allyson Felix, Kendra Harrison and Sydney McLaughlin are among the big names contesting the shortest women’s track events

We look ahead to the action in Tokyo.

Women:

100m (Final: 21.50 July 31 (14.50 BST))

This event has been on fire in 2021 with two of the six all-time performances being achieved although with Sha’Carri Richardson’s cannabis suspension the event should now be dominated by Jamaica who field the fastest trio with two proven championships performers. USA have won nine titles in the past but without Richardson look thin in comparison. Britain could well have two finalists.

2016 Olympic champion: Elaine Thompson (JAM) 10.73

2019 World champion: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) 10.71

World record-holder: Florence Griffith Joyner 10.49, 1988

Olympic record-holder: Florence Griffith Joyner 10.61 (10.54w), 1988

World leader: Fraser-Pryce 10.63

British interest: Though she hasn’t matched the best on fastest times, 2019 Doha runner-up Dina Asher-Smith thrashed many of her rivals at a wet and windy Gateshead and ran 10.91 in the British trials and is a real contender. Daryll Neita (11.04 season’s best) and Asha Philip (11.16) would need PBs to join her in the final.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances

10.63/1.3 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM Kingston 5 Jun

10.71/0.6 Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM Székesfehérvár 6 Jul

10.77/0.9 Shericka Jackson JAM Kingston 25 Jun

10.86/0.6 Marie Josée Ta Lou CIV Székesfehérvár 6 Jul

10.89/0.6 Blessing Okagbare NGR Székesfehérvár 6 Jul

10.91/0.7 Dina Asher-Smith GBR Manchester 26 Jun

10.96/1.1 Javianne Oliver USA Eugene 18 Jun

11.01/1.8 Alexandra Burghardt GER Bulle 10 Jul

11.02/1.3 Tynia Gaither BAH Miami 24 Apr

11.02/1.1 Teahna Daniels USA Eugene 18 Jun

Top contenders:

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce (JAM): The world champion and former Olympic champion may be 34 but is faster than ever given her 10.63 to go second all-time in early June and a 10.71 trials win.

Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM): Defending champion ran a legal 10.78 in early May but was looking second best to her compatriot and was well beaten in their trials but bounced back with a clear 10.71 win over Fraser-Pryce in Székesfehérvár.

Shericka Jackson (JAM)

The Doha 400m bronze medallist has re-invented herself as a sprinter this summer improving from a modest 11.13 to 10.77 in the trials semi-final and she beat Thompson-Herah in the final.

Outside bet: Blessing Okagbare (NGR). 13 years after she won an Olympic long jump silver and eight after a 200m world bronze, the Nigerian can’t be discounted and has regularly been under 11 seconds and she won the Nigerian trials in a wind-assisted 10.63.

Prediction:

1 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) 10.60 (WA ranking 1)

2 Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) 10.61 (4)

3 Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) 10.78 (2)

4 Shericka Jackson (JAM) 10.79 (40)

5 Blessing Okagbare (NGR) 10.86 (5)

6 Marie Ta Lou (CIV) 10.88 (3)

7 Javianne Oliver (USA) 10.95 (8)

8 Daryll Neita (GBR) 10.99 (15)

Other final contenders:

Dafne Schippers (NED) (7)

Murielle Ahoure (CIV) (9)

Teahna Daniels (USA) (11)

Ajla Del Ponte (SUI) (12)

Mujinga Kabundji (SUI) (14)

Gina Bass (GAM) (17)

Jenna Prandini (USA) (19)

Crystal Emmanuel (CAN) (20)

Ewa Swobada (POL) (21)

Tatjana Pinto (GER) (22)

Michelle-Lee Ahye (TTO) (24)

Absent:

Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) (6)

Jonielle Smith (JAM) (10)

Gina Luckenkemper (GER) (13)

Aleia Hobbs (USA) (16)

Morolake Akinosun (USA) (18)

Briana Williams (JAM) (23)

200m (Final: 21.50 August 3 (14.50 BST))

In theory, this should be more competitive than the 100m as all the best shorter sprinters return along with some excellent runners for whom this is their major event.

It seemed almost inevitable from the form of the last four seasons that Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo would be out of the medals at halfway but then produce a stunning last 50 metres and fly past the rest of the field with probably world champion Dina Asher-Smith proving the hardest to catch. However, the times in the various national trials in June suggests any one of a half-dozen now could win and Miller-Uibo might be too far back at 100 metres to catch the raw sprinters.

It’s worth noting too the Briton hasn’t beaten Miller-Uibo since a 2015 race when Miller-Uibo jogged home injured. Altogether USA have won six of the 18 races and the US Trials suggests they will field a good trio though short of major championships success.

The 400m world leader Christine Nboma had to enter this event due to high testosterone levels but is not expected to feature highly.

2016 Olympic champion: Elaine Thompson (JAM) 21.78

2019 World champion: Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) 21.88

World & Olympic record-holder: Florence Griffith-Joyner 21.34 1988

World leader: Gabby Thomas (USA) 21.61

British interest: The world champion Asher-Smith was fifth in 2016 from lane two after an injury ravaged build up and will surely do better this time despite a recent hamstring niggle and such is the quality of the opposition her 22.06 only ranks her ninth this season. Based on 2021 times Beth Dobbin (22.78 season’s best in winning the European Team Championships) would need a half-second PB to make the final.

Top 10 entries by 2021 performances:

21.61/1.3 Gabby Thomas USA Eugene 26 Jun

21.79/0.8 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM Kingston 27 Jun

21.82/0.8 Shericka Jackson JAM Kingston 27 Jun

21.89/1.3 Jenna Prandini USA Eugene 26 Jun

21.95/1.3 Anavia Battle USA Eugene 26 Jun

22.02/0.8 Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM Kingston 27 Jun

22.03/1.5 Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH Clermont 4 Apr

22.06/0.2 Dina Asher-Smith GBR Florence 10 Jun

22.25/0.7 Marie Josée Ta Lou CIV Monaco 9 Jul

22.30/0.0 Favour Ofili NGR Jacksonville 29 May

Top contenders:

Shaunae Miller-Uibo: Until a few weeks ago the 2016 400m champion was a clear favourite and hadn’t lost a 200m race she has completed since the 2017 World championships but she did suffer a loss to Shericka Jackson at Székesfehérvár and then barely won at Monaco. Has she made an error in not defending her one-lap crown?

Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM): The 2016 double sprint champion had looked well short of her best at this event early season even though her 100m form looked good but a 22.02 in the Jamaican Trials showed she is improving and she won at Gateshead in July.

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce (JAM): Has not contested a major 200m since winning the 2013 world title but a 21.79 trials win took a stunning 0.30 of a second of her nine year-old PB.

Shericka Jackson (JAM): She was second in the 2018 Commonwealths but usually contests the 400m but this year this has been best event and she has beaten Miller-Uibo and only narrowly lost to Fraser-Pryce in the Trials running 21.82.

Outside bet: Gabby Thomas (USA): On times alone would be a clear favourite having set three world leads in three races in the Trials (21.98, 21.94 and 21.61). The latter was the second fastest in history but she has never contested a major international event.

Prediction:

1 Shericka Jackson (JAM) 21.70 (WA ranking 6)

2 Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) 21.77 (2)

3 Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) 21.82 (1)

4 Gabby Thomas (USA) 21.85 (12)

5 Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) 21.90 (3)

6 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) 21.92 (10)

7 Jenna Prandini (USA) 22.05 (13)

8 Anavia Battle (USA) 22.10 (25)

Other final contenders:

Mujinga Kambundji (SUI) (4)

Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV) (5)

Blessing Okagbare (NGR) (7)

Dafne Schippers (NED) (9)

Ivet Lalova-collio (BUL) (14)

Tynia Gaither (BAH) (15)

Beth Dobbin (GBR) (20)

Beatrice Masilingi (NAM) (24)

Favour Ofili (NGR) (36)

Christine Nboma (NAM) (NR)

Absent:

Brittany Brown (USA) (8)

Dezerea Bryant (USA) (11)

Tamara Clark (USA) (19)

Jodie Williams (GBR) (21)

Allyson Felix (USA) (23)

400m (Final: 21.35 August 6 (14.35 BST)

If the 200m has stunning contenders, the 400m is looking rather poor in comparison. The world champion is banned and the Olympic champion has said she is focusing on the 200m (but is entered), the Rio bronze medallist is doing the sprints and the world leader and her Namibian compatriot and former world leader have been forced to also contest the 200m due to the testosterone limits and the fastest American Athing Mu is targeting the 800m.

Additionally others are highly ranked are doing the 400m hurdles and only eight of the top 20 ranked are likely to be competing which leaves the event wide open with the Americans now clear favourites for gold. France are surprisingly the most successful nation in history with just three titles.

2016 Olympic champion: Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) 49.44

2019 World champion: Salwa Eid-Naser (BRN) 48.14

World record-holder: Marita Koch (GER) 47.60 1985

Olympic record-holder: Marie-Jose Perec (FRA) 48.25 1996

World leader: Christine Mboma (NAM) 48.54

British interest: Double British trials winner and former junior sensation Jodie Williams (PB 50.94) is ranked 35th in the world rankings but looks like she could go much faster and with the absentees could aspire to a high placing. Nicole Yeargin (50.96), and Ami Pipi (51.08) have set similar PBs this year and have the potential to reach the semi finals.

Top 10 entries by 2021 performances:

49.08 Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH Eugene 24 Apr (entered but claims focussing on 200m)

49.61 Stephenie Ann McPherson JAM Kingston 27 Jun

49.78 Quanera Hayes USA Eugene 20 Jun

49.91 Candice McLeod JAM Kingston 27 Jun

49.99 Marileidy Paulino DOM Huelva 3 Jun

50.02 Allyson Felix USA Eugene 20 Jun

50.02 Roneisha McGregor JAM Kingston 27 Jun

50.03 Wadeline Jonathas USA Eugene 20 Jun

50.29 Cynthia Bolingo Mbongo BEL Tomblaine 5 Jul

50.59 Cátia Azevedo POR Huelva 3 Jun

50.72 Natalia Kaczmarek POL Poznań 25 Jun

Top contenders:

Allyson Felix (USA): The owner of 17 global titles lost out on gold by inches in Rio and has not raced extensively over one lap since but a 50.02 squeezed her into the US team for her fifth Olympics. Not at her very best but might not need to be.

Stephenie Ann McPherson (JAM): The Rio silver 4x400m medallist and former world bronze medallist won the Jamaican Trials in 49.61 and is heading to Tokyo as a surprise favourite presuming Miller-Uibo sticks to the 200m.

Quanera Hayes (USA): The 29 year-old has a great 4x400m record and had not looked a likely individual contender until she won the US Trials in 49.78.

Shanaue Miller-Uibo (BAH): She has said all along she is focusing on the 200m but it makes no sense looking at the relative quality of the two line-ups so don’t be shocked if she competes here instead.

Outside bet: Marileidy Paulino (DOM): Last year her best was 51.88 and the World Championships 200m semi finalist has improved to 49.99 this summer and gets better race by race.

Prediction:

(If she competes – 1 Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) 48.87 (WA ranking (2))

1 Allyson Felix (USA) 49.67 (20)

2 Stephenie Ann McPherson (JAM) 49.81 (3)

3 Quanera Hayes (USA) 49.85 (22)

4 Marleidy Paulino (DOM) 49.96 (25)

5 Wadeline Jonathas (USA) 50.05 (6)

6 Candice McLeod (JAM) 50.21 (51)

7 Cynthia Bolingo Mbongo (BEL) 50.29 (24)

8 Jodie Williams (GBR) 50.30 (15)

Other final contenders:

Justyna Swiety-Ersetic (POL) (5)

Lisanne de Witte (NED) (8)

Iga Baumgart-Witan (POL) (11)

Lieke Klaver (NED) (14)

Paola Morán (MEX) (17)

Natalia Kaczmarek (POL) (18)

Roxana Gómez (CUB) (26)

Cátia Azevedo (POR) (32)

Nicole Yeargin (GBR) (36)

Roneisha McGregor (JAM) (57)

Absent:

Salwa Eid Naser (BRN) (1)

Shericka Jackson (JAM) (4)

Phyllis Francis (USA) (7)

Kendall Ellis (USA) (9)

Laviai Nielsen (GBR) (10)

Christine Nboma (NAM) (12)

Shakima Wimbley USA) (13)

Femke Bol (NED) (16)

Beatrice Masilingi (NAM) (21)

Athing Mu (USA (27)

100m hurdles (Final: 11.50 August 2 (04.50 BST)

The world champion will be absent and the Olympic champion is banned but USA will still have a world-beating trio. The Americans who have previously won five sprint hurdle titles with Australia the next most successful nation with four but look for a first Puerto Rican gold with Jamaica leaving the former world champion and Doha medallist Danielle Williams at home.

2016 Olympic champion: Brianna Rollins (USA) 12.48

2019 World champion: Nia Ali (USA) 12.34

World record-holder: Kendra Harrison (USA) 12.20 2016

Olympic record-holder: Sally Pearson 12.35 2012

World leader: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR) 12.32

British interest: Cindy Sember was fourth in Rio and Tiffany Porter also made the final. Judging by their 2021 form there could well be a repeat for the sisters.

Top 10 entries by 2021 performances:

12.32/1.7 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR Gainesville 17 Apr

12.47/0.8 Kendra Harrison USA Eugene 20 Jun

12.48/1.8 Tobi Amusan NGR Clermont 2 May

12.51/1.2 Christina Clemons USA Eugene 20 Jun

12.53/2.0 Cindy Sember GBR Walnut 9 May

12.53/0.8 Gabbi Cunningham USA Eugene 20 Jun

12.58/1.2 Brittany Anderson JAM Jacksonville 31 May

12.61/2.0 Devynne Charlton BAH Walnut 9 May

12.62/1.7 Tiffany Porter GBR Gainesville 17 Apr

12.62/1.3 Elvira Herman BLR Cluj-Napoca 20 Jun

Top contenders:

Kendra Harrison (USA): The world record-holder who famously missed Rio and was second in Doha has looked in good form and been ultra consistent around the 12.50 mark, winning the US trials in 12.47 but seems short of her 2016 world record form.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR): The Puerto Rican was disqualified from the Rio semi finals but has been the clear world No.1 this season.

Tobi Amusan (NGR): The then teenager exited in the Rio semis but has progressed and was fourth in Doha and has run 12.48 this season.

Outside bet: Britany Anderson (JAM): The former world youth champion, who is aged just 20, kept the World Athletics top-ranked Danielle Williams out of the team with her third in the trials and is the fastest Jamaican this summer and is improving quickly.

Prediction:

1 Kendra Harrison (USA) 12.35 (WA ranking (1))

2 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR) 12.36 (5)

3 Tobi Amusan (NGR) 12.45 (4)

4 Christina Clemons (USA) 12.55 (8)

5 Cindy Sember (GBR) 12.60 (7)

6 Britany Anderson(JAM) 12.61 (17)

7 Nadine Visser (NED) 12.68 (6)

8 Gabriele Cunningham (USA) 12.71 (25)

Other final contenders:

Andrea Vargas (CRC) (9)

Elvira Herman (BLR) (11)

Megan Tapper (JAM) (12)

Tiffany Porter (GBR) (15)

Devynne Charlton (BAH) (16)

Luca Kozak (HUN) (19)

Pia Skrzyszowska (POL) (20)

Luminosa Bogliolo (ITA) (21)

Yanique Thompson (JAM) (31)

Liz Clay (AUS) (39)

Absent:

Danielle Williams (JAM) (1)

Nia Ali (USA) (3)

Janeek Brown (JAM) (10)

Sharika Nelvis (USA) (13)

Cindy Roleder (GER) (14)

Brianna McNeal (USA) (27)

400m hurdles (Final: 11.30 August 4 (04.30 BST)

The US appear to have a good chance of a clean sweep with only the young Dutch talent Femke Bol looking like she has any chance of challenging their dominance. The Americans have won nine medals in this event in the nine previous Games, but they only have won one title. Jamaica are the only country with two gold medals but don’t field as stronger trio as normal.

2016 Olympic champion: Dalilah Muhammad (USA) 53.13

2019 World champion: Dalilah Muhammad (USA) 52.16

World leader and world record-holder: Sydney McLaughlin (USA) 51.90

Olympic record-holder: Melaine Walker (JAM) 52.64 2008

British interest: One of Jessie Knight (season’s best of 54.69), Jessica Turner (54.77) or Meghan Beesley (55.80) could make the final if they can replicate their best form.

Top 10 contenders on 2021 performances:

51.90 Sydney McLaughlin USA Eugene 27 Jun

52.37 Femke Bol NED Stockholm 4 Jul

52.42 Dalilah Muhammad USA Eugene 27 Jun

52.96 Anna Ryzhykova UKR Stockholm 4 Jul

53.68 Janieve Russell JAM Székesfehérvár 6 Jul

53.70 Anna Cockrell USA Eugene 27 Jun

54.02 Viktoriya Tkachuk UKR Székesfehérvár 6 Jul

54.28 Emma Zapletalová SVK Tallinn 10 Jul

54.33 Rhonda Whyte JAM Jacksonville 31 May

54.69 Jessie Knight GBR Gateshead 13 Jul

Top contenders:

Dalilah Muhammad (USA): The world and Olympic champion ran 52.41 in the US trials but lost her world record and is no longer the favourite.

Sydney McLaughlin (USA): Pushed Muhammad all the way in Doha and a 52.83 in her event début has been backed up by a 12.65 100m hurdles and the 21 year-old then went on to record a historic sub-52 in the Trials but still looked like she had plenty in hand.

Femke Bol (NED): The European Indoor 400m champion this winter improved her Dutch record to 53.44 then 53.33 then a stunning 52.37 to show she has more than enough speed to medal

Outside bet: Anna Ryzhykova (UKR): The 31 year-old has been a consistent performer for over a decade but had not broken 54 seconds and Pb’s at Florence (54.19) and Rome (54.15) were followed by a stunning 52.96 at Stockholm.

Prediction:

1 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) 51.85 (WA ranking 1)

2 Dalilah Muhammad (USA) 52.15 (2)

3 Femke Bol (NED) 52.34 (3)

4 Anna Cockrell (USA) 52.91 (28)

5 Anna Ryzhykova (UKR) 53.15 (6)

6 Janieve Russell (JAM) 53.50 (10)

7 Viktoriya Tkachuk (UKR) 54.10 (12)

8 Emma Zapletalová (SVK) 54.15 (19)

Other contenders for final:

Zuzana Hejnova (CZE) (5)

Lea Sprunger (SUI) (8)

Sage Watson (CAN) (11)

Amalie Iuel (NOR) (13)

Jessica Turner (GBR) (14)

Leah Nugent (JAM) (15)

Meghan Beesley (GBR) (16)

Carolina Krafzik (GER) (17)

Sara Slott Petersen (DEN) (18)

Jessie Knight (GBR) (20)

Ronda Whyte (JAM) (27)

Absent:

Shamier Little (USA) (4)

Rushell Clayton (JAM) (7)

Ashley Spencer (USA) (9)

4x100m (Final: 22.30 August 6 (15.30 BST)

USA and Jamaica with eight and six sub-11 performers this season should dominate proceedings but slick baton passing could bring in Britain whose best sprinters have all shown good form but much will depend on Dina Asher Smith’s condition.

2016 Olympic champion: USA 41.01

2019 World champions: Jamaica 41.44

World & Olympic record-holder: USA 40.82 2012

World leader: Germany 42.38

British interest: Medallists in the last three global championships in Rio, London and Doha and with a fully-fit Dina Asher-Smith they should win a medal. However, with all the rounds of the 100m and 200m before and the lack of competitive practice by their best quartet since Doha there has to be doubts with the injury concerns as to whether they can replicate what happened in Qatar.

Top 10 entries by 2021 performances:

42.38 Germany Regensburg 20 Jun

42.42 Switzerland, Genèva 12 Jun

42.70 USA Prairie View 3 Apr

42.80 China Chongqing 25 Jun

42.82 Netherlands Genèva 12 Jun

42.92 Great Britain Gateshead 13 Jul

42.97 Nigeria Lagos 19 Jun

43.11 Australia Gold Coast 12 Jun

43.24 Canada Prairie View 25 May

43.45 Brazil Azusa 16 Apr

Top contenders:

Jamaica: The world champions not only have the best top two in Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah, they also have two others at 10.87 or faster in Shericka Jackson and Natasha Morrison and should only need three very safe changeovers to take the title and could break the world record with great ones.

USA: The Olympic champions and world record-holders were a well beaten third in Doha but they should have a stronger team in Tokyo but lack the individual speed of the Jamaicans.

Germany: The Germans were fourth in Rio and fifth in Doha and have finished top five in the last six global championships and have a solid squad and are always well-drilled.

Outside bet: Switzerland They were only 0.08 from a medal in Doha and European indoor 60m champion Ajla Del Ponte has moved up a level since.

Prediction:

1 Jamaica 40.85 (WA ranking 1)

2 USA 41.75 (3)

3 GB 41.86 (2)

4 Germany 42.16 (5)

5 Switzerland 42.30 (4)

6 China 42.60 (8)

7 Trinidad 42.75 (6)

8 Japan 42.78 (11)

Other final contenders:

Italy (7)

Poland (9)

Netherlands (10)

Ecuador (12)

Denmark (13)

France (14)

Nigeria (15)

Brazil (16)

4x400m (Final: 21.30 August 7 (14.30 (BST))

USA will be going for their seventh successive title (and eighth in total) and it already looks a foregone conclusion with their quartet capable of going well inside 3:20.

2016 Olympic champion: USA 3:19.06

2019 World champion: USA 3:18.92

World and Olympic record-holder: Soviet Union 3:15.17 1988

World leader: Texas A&M (USA) 3:22.34

British interest: Britain were third in Rio, second in London 2017 and fourth in Doha and with a best quartet all around the 51 second mark individually should again be on the edge of the battle for the final medal and while the British record (3:20.04) looks out of reach, the Olympic best of 3:22.38 is within range.

Top 10 entries by 2021 performances:

3:22.34 Texas A&M (USA) Eugene 12 Jun

3:26.37 Poland Chorzów 30 May

3:27.16 Great Britain Chorzów 30 May

3:27.90 Cuba Chorzów 1 May

3:28.14 Belarus Cluj-Napoca 20 Jun

3:28.27 Belgium Chorzów 1 May

3:28.40 Netherlands Chorzów 1 May

3:28.77 Switzerland Cluj-Napoca 20 Jun

3:29.05 Italy Chorzów 30 May

3:29.40 Bahamas Nassau 28 Jun

Top contenders:

USA: With around a dozen runners capable of a sub-50 relay leg, they should win at a canter.

Jamaica: Second in Rio and third in Doha they have sufficient quality to medal again even if their very best athletes look a little past their very best.

Poland: The Doha runners-up and European champions have surprisingly never won an Olympic medal in this event but they have an experienced consistent quartet who will be surely battling for a leading place.

Outside bet: Netherlands: The much improved Dutch won the European Indoor title but don’t have a performance in the all-time top 500 but should at least make their first final especially with Femke Bol in their team and a strong back up trio.

Prediction:

1 USA 3:16.55 (WA ranking 1)

2 Jamaica 3:19.36 (3)

3 Netherlands 3:22.01 (7)

4 GBR 3:22.33 (4)

5 Poland 3:22.45 (2)

6 Cuba 3:23.68 (9)

7 Ukraine 3:23.75 (6)

8 Canada 3:25.01 (8)

Other final contenders:

Belgium (5)

Italy (10)

Germany (11)

France (12)

Belarus (13)

Australia (14)

Switzerland (15)

Bahamas (16)

Mixed 4x400m (Final: 21.35 July 31 (14.35 BST)

Having been staged in just a single world championship, and being an event which is hardly ever contested, this was a surprise inclusion. It has been stuck at the start of the programme though the final being the night before the men’s 400m morning heats might put off some potential runners. Doha bronze medallists Bahrain will not be a factor with El Naser’s ban.

2019 world champion & world record-holder: USA 3:09.34

Olympic record-holder: new event

World leader: Germany 3:13.57

British interest: Britain were a close fourth in Doha and may choose to put more focus on their better runners here than the men’s 4x400m. This is an event that could be quite open behind the Americans and with a very strong women pool they will need to field their fastest women to be in the hunt as their men won’t feature in the top 10 on paper

Top 10 entries by 2021 performances:

3:13.57 Germany Regensburg Jun 19

3:14.06 Ukraine Erzurum Jun 27

3:14.09 Nigeria Lagos Jun 27

3:16.52 Italy Chorzów May 1

3:16.53 Brazil Chorzów, May 1

3:16.67 Dominican Republic Chorzów May 1

3:16.84 Ireland Chorzów May 1

3:17.23 Belgium Chorzów May 1

3:17.27 Great Britain Chorzów May 1

3:17.92 Poland Chorzów May 1

Top contenders:

USA: With by far the fastest men and women, they should win easily even without having done the event seriously this year and don’t even need to risk their individual event runners and the margin of victory will depend on who they select from a vast array of talent.

Netherlands: This event with just two men and two women suits the Dutch even more than the traditional 4x400m where their fourth runner isn’t quite as strong though their women runners are relatively stronger than the men.

Jamaica: This has been a relatively poor year for Jamaican one-lap running but the world silver medallists have sufficient quality to put out a medal-winning quartet.

Outside bet: Poland: Despite their great success elsewhere, they have failed to match it in Olympic 4x400s – a men’s silver in 1976 is their one success, they have strong enough women to snatch a medal and make up for their men being in disappointing form.

Prediction:

1 USA 3:07.85 (WA ranking 1)

2 Jamaica 3:10.06 (2)

3 Netherlands 3:11.03 (13)

4 GBR 3:11.07 (4)

5 Poland 3:11.21 (5)

6 Italy 3:12.01 (9)

7 Germany 3:12.33 (14)

8 Belgium 3:12.65 (6)

Other potential finalists:

Bahrain (3)

India (7)

Brazil (8)

Dominican Republic (10)

Spain (11)

Ireland (12)

Ukraine (15)

Nigeria (16)

