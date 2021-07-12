Everything you need to know about the Diamond League meeting in Gateshead on Tuesday night

World-class line-ups are on show at Gateshead International Stadium on Tuesday (July 13) at an event that will provide a send-off to Tokyo with more than half of the British Olympic team in action.

How to watch?

The event will be shown live in the UK on BBC Two from 6.30pm to 9pm with a bonus ‘athletics forum’ from 9-9.30pm on iPlayer and Red Button looking ahead to Tokyo.

Who is competing?

Some of the big-name athletes in action include…

Femke Bol – the European indoor 400m champion has a rematch over 400m hurdles with Shamier Little. Their last race in Stockholm recently saw them both go No.4 and No.5 on the world all-time rankings.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson – the world heptathlon champion continues her comeback from injury by tackling the long jump in Gateshead. She faces world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany plus fellow Brits Jazmin Sawyers and Abigail Irozuru, together with European indoor champion Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine.

Johannes Vetter – can the German javelin thrower beat Jan Zelezny’s long-standing world record of 98.48m? The German threw 97.76m at the end of last summer but has been in great form this year too with a throw of 96.29m in Poland recently.

Holly Bradshaw – the pole vaulter set a UK record of 4.90m at the Müller British Athletics Championships last month. In Gateshead on Tuesday she faces the world leader in 2021, Katie Nageotte, together with her fellow American and reigning world indoor champion Sandi Morris, although world champion Anzhelika Sidorova and Katerina Stefanidi are late withdrawals.

Trayvon Bromell – the American champion holds the world leading mark of 9.77 for 100m in 2021 but he will be looking to bounce back from the Diamond League in Monaco last Friday where he finished fifth. At Gateshead he takes on Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Canada in Gateshead in addition to British sprinters CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili and Zharnel Hughes.

Jake Wightman and Elliot Giles – the British duo lead the fields in the Emsley Carr Mile, a race that dates back to 1953 as you can see here.

Andy Pozzi – the Tokyo-bound Brit faces Olympic champion Omar McLeod, the Jamaican with a point to prove after being controversially left out of his Olympic team.

Mohamed Katir – the rising star of endurance running ran a Spanish 1500m record of 3:28.76 just behind world champion Timothy Cheruiyot and ahead of Stewart McSweyn and in Gateshead he leads the 3000m line-up at the end of the programme.

McSweyn also races in Gateshead after running an Oceania 1500m record of 3:29.51 in Monaco on Friday, whereas a number of Brits also run such as Paddy Dever, Andy Butchart and Sam Atkin.

Timetable

Tuesday July 13

Time (BST) Event

17:25 Men 100m mixed para category

17:35 Women 100m mixed para category

17:45 Men 400m T20/38/47

17:51 Men Triple jump

17:54 Men High jump

17:58 Women 400m B

18:08 Men 100m B

18:18 Women 100m

18:28 Men 400m

18:41 Men Emsley Carr Mile

18:57 Women Pole vault

19:00 Start of international

19:03 Women 400m hurdles

19:16 Women 200m

19:22 Men Javelin

19:25 Men 100m

19:36 Women Long jump

19:38 Men 110m hurdles

19:47 Women 100m hurdles

19:55 Men 800m

20:04 Women Millicent Fawcett Mile

20:15 Women 400m

20:27 Men 4x100m

20:36 Women 4x100m

20:48 Men 3000m

