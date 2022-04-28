Scottish athletes square off over 1500m at Müller Birmingham Diamond League on May 21

Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir will open her season over 1500m at the Müller Birmingham Diamond League on Saturday May 21 in an exciting head to head with training partner and Olympic 800m fourth-placer Jemma Reekie.

Muir, the reigning European champion, clocked a UK 1500m record of 3:54.50 in the Tokyo final last year and ahead of a busy 2022 season which includes the World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games, the 28-year-old Dundee Hawkhill Harrier, who missed the indoor season due to injury, is determined to get her summer off to a strong start.

“I had an incredible year in 2021, and to win my first global medal at the Olympics has really given me confidence that I’m capable of making the podium in Eugene,” said Muir.

“It was frustrating for me not to be able to compete indoors over the winter, especially when my training had been going so well, but my focus was 100% on getting healthy so I can be in the best possible shape to compete for Great Britain at the World and European Champs, as well as for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games this summer.

“I hope that with the backing of the home support at the Alexander Stadium next month, I can kick off my season with a solid performance.”

After finishing fourth in the Olympic 800m final in Tokyo in a PB of 1:56.90, Reekie had a frustrating indoor season during which she was diagnosed with glandular fever. But following a training camp in South Africa, she has returned to full fitness.

“To finish fourth in the Olympic final was a huge achievement, but I was still disappointed because I knew I was capable of more than that,” said the 24-year-old who is fourth fastest on the UK all-time list behind Olympic 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson, Kelly Holmes and Muir.

“The experience has made me stronger, and I think I’ve proved that to myself over this winter which has been pretty challenging. It will be a test for me stepping up to 1500m, but I thrive on racing, and I can’t wait to get back on the track alongside Laura in Birmingham. We both have big goals this summer and we’ll continue to push each other on and support each other to achieve them.”

Muir and Reekie join a growing list of big-name athletes confirmed for the Müller Birmingham Diamond League. Others include sprinters Dina Asher-Smith and Trayvon Bromell, middle-distance runners Keely Hodgkinson, Josh Kerr and Elliot Giles, pole vaulters Holly Bradshaw and Katie Nageotte, plus long jumpers Lorraine Ugen, Malaika Mihambo and Ivana Vuleta.

» Look out for the May issue of AW magazine, which features an exclusive interview with Muir and Reekie. To subscribe, CLICK HERE