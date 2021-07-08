Some of the clashes in Friday’s Diamond League event could be tastier than the finals in Tokyo itself

The fields in at the Herculis meeting in Monaco have been super-strong in recent years and the 2021 event on Friday (July 9) is no exception. Such are the quality of the fields, they are arguably as good as the ones we will see at the Tokyo Games.

Take the men’s 1500m for example. Timothy Cheruiyot, the reigning world champion, did not qualify for the Kenyan team but appears to be in great form and in Monaco takes on Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the young Norwegian who is also in the form of his life lately.

In addition, Stewart McSweyn, Samuel Tefera, Adam Ali Musab and Marcin Lewandowski also compete in a power-packed field.

The 800m races are also incredibly strong. Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir of Britain are in the women’s race against Cuban Rose Mary Almanza, the Cuban who has run 1:56.28 this summer, plus Jamaican Natoya Goule and world champion from Uganda Halimah Nakaayi.

There are Brits in the men’s 800m too with the British Championships one-two Elliot Giles and Oliver Dustin against Nijel Amos, Amel Tuka, Clayton Murphy, Patryk Dobek and Ferguson Cheruiyot.

With the Olympics just three weeks away, Sifan Hassan has announced she is tackling the 5000m and 10,000m double in Tokyo. But she is also world champion at 1500m and runs that distance in Monaco against Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon.

Away from the middle-distance events, Monaco regular Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela will once again attack Inessa Kravets’ long-standing triple jump world record. In the javelin, Maria Andrejczyk will aim to continue her great season.

Holly Bradshaw takes on world champion Anzhelika Sidorova, world leader Katie Nageotte, Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi and world indoor gold medallist Sandi Morris.

The men’s high jump meanwhile sees Italian Gianmarco Tamberi, Ilya Ivanyuk and Maksim Nedasekau battling it out.

Karsten Warholm leads the 400m hurdles line-up. Sadly there will be no head to head with American Rai Benjamin but the Norwegian will still face tough opposition from the improving Alison Dos Santos and Kyron McMaster, while Britain’s Chris McAlister also runs.

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce faces Bahamian athlete Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Marie-Josée Ta Lou and Tamara Clark in the women’s 200m.

The men’s long jump sees Miltiadis Tentoglou against the world champion Tajay Gayle and Juan Miguel Echevarria, whereas decathlete Kevin Mayer adds to the quality.

World 100m leader Trayvon Bromell also competes and is up against fellow Americans Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley plus Akani Simbine of South Africa and Andre De Grasse of Canada.

Elsewhere, British steeplechasers Mark Pearce and Lizzy Bird are part of the 3000m races over barriers.

The event is shown live in the UK on BBC Four from 7pm.

