AW promotion: The Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris is on April 3 and here are some final pointers for entrants

Runners have been gearing up for the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris for weeks, months or even years. From the moment you signed up to the day of the race, we have been pulling out all the stops to make it a unique experience for everyone, culminating in a 42.195km run in the streets of the most beautiful city on earth.

Last-minute tips for a successful race

For some, the countdown seems to be picking up speed. How to approach the final weeks of training and the days before the race, how much to train and at what intensity, what to eat, what to wear… These matters are front and centre for every runner set to converge on the Champs-Élysées on April 3.

The Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris site and app contain all the answers you need. Leading experts have key pointers to share with participants, especially those who have chosen Paris for their first ever go at the legendary distance of a marathon. The app will keep morale sky-high by rewarding runners who complete challenges with exclusive prizes! When the big day comes around, the app will let spectators follow their family and friends.

Tailored training plans depending on your objective, a last-minute guide to fine-tune your preparations in the final weeks and a health and prevention section dealing with nutrition, physiotherapy, podiatry and osteopathy.

“Tips from the Coach”, a series of videos brought to you by ASICS, a partner of the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris, guides athletes in the run-up to the race. Yohan Durand, a member of the French national marathon team and the top-ranked French runner in 2021 (15th with a time of 2:09:21), talks to running specialists (a podiatrist, a mental coach, a physical coach…) eager to share tips that will help participants to make it all the way to the finish line.

For an even more complete experience, “Objectif Marathon” is a must-follow weekly podcast that will keep you psyched up throughout your preparation.

Whatever goal the participants are chasing, Brandt will be cheering on the last finishers on the home straight, reminding them that they, too, have pulled off a great exploit and congratulating them on finishing a legendary race!

A voyage of unparalleled beauty

The Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris is much more than a running event. It is a party, a voyage, an adventure, a unique experience in the heart of the most beautiful city on Earth for entrants and spectators alike. Over 40 attractions will line the course to the delight of the runners and the crowds that turn out to cheer them on.

The Champs-Élysées, Place de la Concorde, Louvre, Place Vendôme, Opéra Garnier, Place and Opéra Bastille, the quays of the Seine with a view of the Conciergerie, Musée d’Orsay, Grand Palais, Eiffel Tower, Trocadéro and Fondation Louis Vuitton are a constellation of sites and monuments known around the world that make Paris “The City of Light”.

Come Sunday April 3, every runner will be making history. Thousands of pages of history, each with its own motivation and goals, but with the same passion and fervour. Galvanised by thousands of spectators lining the course like a guard of honour, electrified by dozens of bands and dancing troupes setting the tune to their strides, they will all partake in the same emotion when they cross the finish line that has populated their dreams for so long.