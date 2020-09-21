Shot putter throws 19.73m at Moulton, while Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli sets a 10,000m world lead with 26:58.97 in Leiden

While the Rome Diamond League took the headlines, there were plenty of other quality performances this week, headed by Lewis Byng’s British record.

The Rome meeting saw exceptional results for Mondo Duplantis and Jacob Kiplimo, who had a great battle with Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

England Throws Camps September Invitational Throws Series, Moulton, September 19

Lewis Byng improved his British under-20 shot put record with the 6kg implement with a 19.73m throw as he won the competition by over three metres.

It added two centimetres to the 18-year-old’s previous record and underlying his consistency, he had three other throws at 19.59m or better plus a 19.29m.

Lily Carlaw threw a shot put PB of 14.57m to top the UK under-17 rankings.

Gouden Spike, Leiden, September 19

Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli set a world-leading time at 10,000m with 26:58.97 as the World Championships eighth-placer won by over 40 seconds.

Kristal Awuah won the women’s 200m by over a second in a PB and UK lead of 23.20 (-1.2m/sec). She also finished second at 100m in 11.59 (0.1m/s) behind former world 200m champion Dafne Schippers’ 11.47.

Olympic 200m bronze medallist Christophe Lemaitre won the 150m in 15.51.

Norwegian Championships, Bergen, September 19-20

Double European champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 1500m in 3:33.93 and the 800m in 1:48.72.

Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm won the 400m hurdles by five seconds in 48.23.

Henriette Jaeger, who had set a world under-18 heptathlon record of 6301 points the week before, won the 200m in 23.60 (-2.0m/s) and the 400m in 52.90.

BMC Gold Standard Races, Stretford, September 15

UK bronze medallist Yusuf Bizimana won the men’s 800m in a PB 1:46.93 and Jonathan Davies was close to his 1500m PB with 3:39.90.

Hanžeković Memorial, Zagreb, September 15

Daniel Rowden won the 800m in 1:44.09 ahead of fellow Brits Elliot Giles and Jake Wightman.

Stewart McSweyn of Australia enjoyed a runaway 1500m victory in 3:32.17.

Daniel Stahl set a meeting record in the discus of 68.87m, while Sandra Perkovic won on home soil with 64.67m in the discus.

Night of the Fifteen 1500s, Battersea Park, London, September 15

800m specialist Adelle Tracey ran a 1500m PB of 4:07.47 and Joe Wigfield clocked 3:40.85 to win.

Galà dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland, September 15

South Africa’s world 400m record-holder and Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk returned to international action after injury problems and ran 45.58 to win.

Hedda Hynne of Norway clocked a world lead of 1:58.10 in the women’s 800m as Britain’s Jemma Reekie placed fourth in 1:58.87.

Monument Mile Classic, Stirling, Scotland, September 18

Three days after his 1500m win at Stretford, Jonathan Davies clocked 3:59.36 and Ian Crowe-Wright 3:59.61 as they both went sub-four for the mile.

Southampton Throws Competition, September 20

Nick Percy won the discus with a 61.83m throw.

Bromley, September 18

World 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith won the 150m in 17.00 (1.1m/s), the fastest ever British time around a turn which equates to 22.66 pace for 200m.

She also won the even more rarely run 75m in 8.78 (0.9m/s).

Toby Harries won a more traditional men’s sprint double of 10.55 (1.5m/sec) and 21.11 (0.5m/s).

Cardiff Sunset 5km, Wales, September 18

Charlotte Arter won in 15:59 in her first race since March, while Osian Perrin won the men’s race in 14:35.

Podium 10km, Barrowford, Lancashire, September 19

Emile Cairess and Eleanor Bolton ran out the quickest in this ARC-licenced event that saw 68 runners inside the 35-minute mark, Martin Duff reports.

Runners were graded and the leading men were in a sub-30-minute group, in the first of five separate races. Competitors lined up five across and five or six deep and a metre apart.

A sub-32, then sub-34:30, sub-37:30 and sub 40-minutes races followed with a maximum of 100 runners in this select event before the five were combined to give the results in time order.

Cairess narrowly got the better of Jamie Crowe and Jake Smith as the Leeds man was just outside his 2019 personal best with 28:46. Crowe was nearly half a minute inside his previous best with 28:50, as Smith was even more inside his PB with 28:50.

Women’s quickest Bolton was just three ticks outside her best with a 33:33 clocking, nearly a minute faster than the next best, Claire Duck.

Fastest overall: 1 E Cairess (Leeds) 2846; 2 J Crowe (Cent) 28:48; 3 J Smith (Card) 28:50; 4 O Amed (Bir) 29:11; 5 K Jones (Swan) 29:20; 6 R Allen (AFD) 29:33; 7 G Rush (Leeds) 29:43; 8 C Parry (Vale R) 29:45; 9 F Carcass (Edin) 30:12; 10 J Ferns (Traff) 30:21; 11 M Crehan (St Het S) 30:25; 12 M Milarvie (VP Glas) 30:30; 13 J Sagar (Spen) 30:30; 14 P Graham (P’pridd) 30:37; 15 T Higgs (S Lon) 31:41; 16 M Gamble-Thompson (N Marske) 30:42; 17 S Hart (Newb) 30:44; 18 J Wilkinson (Linc W) 30:45; 19 J Skelly (Gains) 30:46; 20 T Rayners (B’burn) 30:49; 21 T Straw (Linc W) 30:50; 22 R James (Soton) 30:52; 23 C Williams (Vale R) 30:54; 24 J Woodcock-Shaw (Leeds) 30:59; 25 M Deason (Shett) 31:02; 26 E Banks Bir) 31:08; 27 J Beattie (Leeds) 31:25; 28 R Samuel (Eryri) 31:27; 29 S Jackson (Elvet) 31:31; 30 L Milburn (Roth) 31:35; 31 D Selman (Corst) 31:36; 32 K Watson (Heanor) 31:36; 33 K Darcy (Salf) 31:39; 34 F Stewart (Cambus) 31:49; 35 M Doherty (I’clyde) 31:33; 36 J Buckley (Warr) 32:05; 37 P Martin (P’boro/NV, M40) 32:11; 38 C Riley (Ilk) 32:16; 39 M Watson (M40) 32:19; 40 G Ravenhall 32;19; 41 D Hastie (Gala) 32:21; 42 S Bolland (Spen) 32:43; 43 A Kiel (N Marske) 32:50; 44 B Khan (Wake) 33:03; 45 J Rrainor (Cambus) 33:09; 46 D Norman (Alt, M40) 33:11; 47 A Dalton (Clee) 33:12; 48 T Dart (Spen) 33:14; 49 P Mackrell (L Buzz) 33:14; 50 D Robinson (BRAT, M40) 33:24; 51 S Hayes (Dees, M40) 33:52; 52 E Boulton (Ribble, W) 33:33; 53 W Smith (Hali, M40) 33:55; 54 P Freary (Belg, W50) 34:02; 55 S Grace (St Ther, M40) 34:15; 56 M Leadbetter (L&M, M40) 34:17; 57 N Gaskell (Ribble, M45) 34:18; 58 S Warburton (Salf, M40) 34:26; 59 J Oldfield (Sedge) 34:28; 60 C Duck (Leeds, W) 34:29; 61 J Sweetman-Powell (Leeds) 34:32; 62 G Green (Warr, M55) 34:37; 63 C Hunter (Wake, M45) 34:38; 64 W Kozer (Widnes) 34:39; 65 J Cleaver (Ross, M40) 34:46; 66 D Taylor (Wesh) 34:49; 67 G Malir (Leeds, W) 34:55; 68 M McLennan (Prest, W) 34:57

M40: 11 S Livesey (Wirral) 35:02; M45: 3 M Collier (Salf) 35:22; 4 S Hall (Ribble) 35:24. M55: 2 G Goodwin (Accr) 35:57; 3 J Convery (Bing) 37:02

Women: 1 Boulton 33:33; 2 Duck 34:29; 3 Malir 34:55; 4 McLennan 34:57; 5 A Mason (Shett, W45) 36:05; 6 A Ralph (B’burn) 36:20; 7 H Stroud (Ribble) 37:30; 8 H Smith (Ribble, W35) 38:31; 9 S Armitage (Ilk, W40) 39:52

Greenville, USA, September 19

Sandi Morris won with a 4.83m pole vault and had good attempts at a world lead of 4.93m.

Balkan Championships, Cluj-Napoca Roumania, September 19-20

Ukraine dominated and Hanna Ryzhykova won the 400m in 51.74 and Viktoriya Tkachuk the 400m hurdles in 55.58.

Russian Team Championships, Sochi, September 19-20

Mariya Lasitskene won the high jump with 1.97m ahead of Anna Chicherova’s 1.90m.

Another former world champion, Sergey Shubenkov, won the 110m hurdles in 13.34.

Chinese Walking Championships, Taian, September 19-20

There was a world-leading 3:52.19 50km by Zhaxi Yangben.

The Olympic and world champion Liu Hong won the women 20km in a fast 1:27:48.

World championships eighth-placer Wang Kaihua won the men’s 20km title in 1:20:49.

National Corporate Track and Field Championships, Kumagaya, Japan, September 18-20

There was a shortly-lived world-leading 10,000m by Richard Kimunyan as the Kenyan clocked 27:01.42 ahead of Benard Koech’s 27:02.39 and Bedan Karoki’s 27:02.80.

The 5000m was won by Jonathan Ndiku in 13:10.64 after winning the steeplechase the day before in 8:24.38 ahead of Benard Koech’s 13:11.10.

There was a world lead and Japanese record in the men’s 5000m walk for Toshikazu Yamanishi, 18:34.88, ahead of Eiki Takahashi’s 18:51.25.

Tomohiro Shinno won the high jump with a 2.31m PB.

French Decathlon Championships, Aubagne, France, September 20

Axel Hubert scored a decathlon world lead and PB of 8260 points.

Hullavington 5km, Wiltshire, September 20

Ben Cole ran out the quickest in this Covid-compliant event that saw a maximum of six runners set off at one-minute intervals in a manner that the organiser said was: “similar to a cycle time trial,” Martin Duff reports.

While Cole led the first wave from the start, the women’s outright fastest Chloe Ridwood was part of the ninth wave to be set off before posting a 19:00 clocking.

Fastest overall: 1 B Cole (Ton) 15:10; 2 E Pierce (Swin) 16:05; 3 Z Hurrell (Wells) 16:11

M40: C Hessell (Swin) 16:14. M45: G O’Brien (Swin) 16:51. M55: J James (Wells) 16:39

Women: 1 C Ridewood (Abing, U20) 19:00; 2 K Dicks (GWR) 19:08; 3 R Stowell (Bitt, W40) 19:48

W55: 1 D Gunning (Swin) 20:33; 2 H Hinsley (Bitt) 22:17

U17: G Halfhead (Abing) 21:18

North Belfast Harriers Open, September 17

Northern Ireland’s David Clarke, who was third in the Masters International cross country, smashed the British M60 3000m record with a 9:30.42 clocking.

Clarke, of the host club, just missed the world record (Adrian Heijdens’ 20-year-old 9:29.47) but did beat the world’s greatest M60 runner Tommy Hughes, who was close behind in an Irish record 9:32.18.

Hughes achieved this just five days after setting a world half-marathon age-group record in Larne of 71:09.

Ashtead 10M, Surrey, September 13

George James defeated race record-holder Steve Winder to set a new best time for the course of 34:13 in this event that started in waves, Martin Duff reports.

Race organiser, Robert McCaffney, said: “A maximum of 25 runners were in each wave, with each wave going off at five-minute intervals.

“The whole thing was given a permit by the Association of Running Clubs, had the permission of the Ashtead Common landowners and the event was conducted with full Covid-precautions.”

Fastest overall (wave starts of 25 max): 1 G James (DMV) 34:13 course rec; 2 S Winder (E&E, W45) 36:46; 3 D Evans (DMV, U20) 37:47

Women: 1 E Coates 43:19; 2 S Lomas (E&E, U17) 45:16; 3 C Whittaker (W45) 46:04

Farnham Pilgrim Half Marathon and Marathon, Surrey, September 13

A total of over 500 runners took part in the two events and, starting in waves of 12 every 10 minutes, they welcomed the opportunity to run in an actual race, Martin Duff reports.

Among them was BBC newsreader Sophie Raworth who missed her chance of representing a British team as a W50 runner when the Fleet Half was cancelled back in March. After running 1:50:46 in the half, she said: “A race! A proper race, a medal too. Lovely day for the Pilgrim Half Marathon along the North Downs Way. A slice of running happiness and a glimpse of normality. I’ve missed races.”

Fastest overall (26.2M, run with a series of wave starts): 1 R Harkness (AFD) 3:08:25; 2 L Shearing (Hasle) 3:11:33; 3 L Brocks (Hasle) 3:12:39

Women: 1 K Ward (Hasle, W40) 3:30:30; 2 S Hill (Farn R, W45) 3:36:55; 3 E Pearson (Farn R, W45) 3:43:07

Fastest Overall (13.1M): R O’Neill 85:47

Women: D Mangan (Fleet, W45) 1:47:00

