Ethiopian to race for the first time over 26.2 miles in the Maraton Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP this weekend

Letesenbet Gidey makes one of the most anticipated marathon debuts in history on Sunday (Dec 4) when she tackles the Maraton Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP.

The 24-year-old from Ethiopia holds the world records for 5000m (14:06.62), 10,000m (29:01.03) and half-marathon (62:52) and is the reigning world champion at 10,000m.

What’s more, she has enjoyed spectacular success in Valencia in the past as she set her 5000m record there in October 2020 and half-marathon mark there in October 2021.

There have been a spate of fast female times this year with Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya running 2:14:18 in Chicago after an absurdly quick first half of 65:44.

Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia clocked 2:15:37 to win in Berlin, the world record-holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenya ran 2:16:02 in Tokyo, while Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia ran 2:17:20 on her debut in Amsterdam and another Ethiopian, Yalemzerf Yehualaw clocked 2:17:23, also in her debut, in Hamburg.

So what can Gidey manage on a course that is known to be fast and flat in Valencia? Ayana’s 2:17:20 is the quickest debut in history, the course record of 2:17:16 is held by Peres Jepchirchir, but Kosgei’s world record of 2:14:04 will also be in her sights.

Her competition includes Sheila Chepkirui, a Kenyan who is also making her debut, plus Ethiopia’s Sutume Kebede (2:18:12) and Etagegne Woldu (2:20:16).

Tamirat Tola won the world title in Eugene in July and leads the men’s line-up in Valencia in what will be the 42nd edition of the race.

The Ethiopian will have an eye on the course record of 2:03:00 held by Evans Chebet (Tola’s PB is 2:03:39) and his rivals include fellow countrymen Getaneh Molla (2:03:34) and Dawit Wolde (2:04:27).

The Kenyan challenge is led by Jonathan Korir (2:04:32) but there are also debuts from Alexander Mutiso, Philemon Kiplimo and Kelvin Kiptum. Ethiopian Milkesa Menghesa also makes his debut at the distance.

What’s more the event will also see a European battle between Germany’s Amanal Petros, Sweden’s Samuel Tsegay and the Swiss runner Julien Wanders.

Marc Roig, the elite athlete co-ordinator for the event, says: “We are very proud that Letesenbet Gidey has chosen Valencia to make her marathon debut. It is a clear demonstration that we are an attractive marathon and of the very strong links between Gidey and the city of Valencia.

“But, as ever, the Valencia Marathon is not based on a single name as 15 of the women have run under 2:26 and 14 of the men under 2:07. And let’s not forget the three debutants with 58 minutes and another one with 57 minutes in the half marathon.”

After finishing 12th in the Commonwealth Games marathon for Wales in July, Natasha Cockram tackles her second marathon of the year and will be aiming to improve her PB of 2:30:03 which was set at the British Olympic trials last year. Her plans to compete in London in October were scuppered by a bout of Covid so she is tackling this end-of-year race in Valencia instead.

Irish-born Australian Sinead Diver is also aiming to make her mark. She turns 46 in February but her PB of 2:24:11 was set only three years ago in London.

The host nation of Spain naturally has a strong entry too which is led by Ayad Lamdassem (2:06:25), Javier Guerra (2:07:27), Abdelaziz Merzougui (2:08:52) with Marta Galimany (2:27:08).

