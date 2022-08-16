Norwegian star holds off challenge of Katir to win another European 5000m title on German soil

Jakob Ingebrigtsen clearly adores competing at a European Championships in Germany. It was in Berlin, four years ago, when the then 17-year-old truly announced himself to the world by winning both the men’s 1500m and 5000m titles.

Many miles have been run since and, fast forwarding to the present day in Munich, the Norwegian phenomenon was busy adding another continental gold to his already burgeoning medal collection.

He allowed a little bit of jeopardy in the men’s 5000m final, with the outcome not totally clear as world 1500m bronze medallist Mohamed Katir sat on his shoulder going into the closing stages. A last lap of 53.7 seconds from Ingebrigtsen, however, saw off the Spaniard and there was time to enjoy the moment as he hit the line in 13:21.13 – Jack Buckner’s 13:10.15 from 1986 remains the championships record. Katir clocked for 13:22.98 for silver, the first European medal of his career, while Italian Yeman Crippa won bronze in 13:24.83.

Great expectations have followed the Olympic 1500m and world 5000m champion for just about the entirety of his athletics career, but the manner in which he continues to meet them is nothing but impressive. Much like many of the greats, too, he is a master at cultivating motivation despite all of the honours he has accrued.

“Everybody has the expectations and you have to learn how to deal with it,” he said after a closing kilometre of 2:23.61. “I believe in myself and I believe in the things I have done before. It feels great to be back and win, it is special. It brings back the memories of Berlin.”

The next task on his list now, though, is defending that 1500m crown.

“I am in the next race on Thursday,” he said. “I always have something to prove.”

Ingebrigtsen had been content to loiter at the back while fellow countryman Narve Gilje Nordas made the early running before the lead changed hands between Britain’s Andy Butchart, Netherlands athlete Mike Foppen and Crippa as the field bunched.

It was fractured with three laps to go, however, when Ingebrigtsen hit the front and soon he, Katir and Crippa broke away. The leader likes to grind his opposition into the track but the Spaniard would not budge and was still in striking distance on the final bend. Could, like Jake Wightman in Eugene, a surprise be about to be sprung?

No. Ingebrigtsen surged again, finding that extra margin which continues to set him apart.

Butchart was seventh in 13:31.47, with fellow Brits Sam Atkin ninth in 13:32.35 and Patrick Dever 21st in 13:45.89.

