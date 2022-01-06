Sheffield stages the British Milers’ Club indoor grand prix this weekend plus the England Athletics Combined Events Champs

The domestic indoor season in the UK gets busier this weekend with the EIS Centre in Sheffield hosting some of the best middle-distance runners and combined events athletes in the country.

The BMC Indoor Grand Prix on Sunday (Jan 9) sees Olympic 1500m finalist Jake Wightman running 3000m against a field that includes Robbie Fitzgibbon, Ossama Meslek, Ben West, John Travers, Sol Sweeney and Osian Perrin among others.

Wightman will hope to bounce back from a tough run at the Ribble Valley 10km on Boxing Day where he finished eighth, just outside 30 minutes.

Jenny Nesbitt, who is featured in the January issue of AW magazine, leads a women’s 5000m line-up against Jip Vastenburg, Amelia Quirk, Izzy Fry, Beth Kidger and Mhairi Maclennan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jenny nesbitt (@jennynesbitt1)

Elsewhere Khai Mhlanga is among the runners in the women’s 800m and Hannah Nuttall in the women’s 1500m. The meeting starts 12.30pm and full entries can be found here.

Over Saturday and Sunday (Jan 8-9) the England Athletics Senior and Under-20 Combined Events Championships also take place with Lewis Church of Tonbridge among the men’s heptathlon entries and Amaya Scott-Rule of Southampton in the women’s pentathlon and Abigail Pawlett the under-20 women’s pentathlon. Full entries can be found here.

Keep an eye the AW channels for news and photographs from the weekend.

» New year special offer – get your first issue of AW magazine for just £1!