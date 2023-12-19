The ABP Newport Wales Marathon, Half Marathon and 10km in South Wales in April looks set to be better than ever

The ABP Newport Wales Marathon and 10km will be returning to the city on Sunday April 28 with a refreshed route and a new half-marathon distance added to the mix.

The event is set to be a real festival of running with improved atmosphere and event experience thanks to the exciting changes being made.

Runners still get to enjoy one of the UK’s flattest courses, which is perfect for those who are taking part in any of the distances for the first time, or for those chasing a PB – something 70% of runners have achieved at the event since it was set up in 2018.

But while some of the highlights from previous years will be included, several adjustments have been made to create more vibrancy throughout the course.

All three races will start and finish on Newport’s lively riverfront and will kick-start with a new city centre loop, taking in the historic Commercial Street – including many listed buildings dating from the Victorian period.

It’s expected that this area, along with the start and finish line on Usk Way will be buzzing with spectators to provide a welcome boost to runners at the beginning and end of their races.

They will all also include a loop of the Newport International Sports Village, which is home to the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales, Newport Stadium and Dragon Park, and even feature a part-lap of the athletics track.

Those running the 10km will then head back to the city centre, enjoying views of the iconic Transporter Bridge without the out and back section on Stephenson Street that featured in previous editions. The marathon and half marathon runners will also do the same towards the end of their races.

The marathon course will no longer stretch as far east into Monmouthshire and will instead head to Redwick after a loop of the International Sports Village. Next, marathon runners will join those taking on the half marathon for an additional lap around the picturesque Newport Wetlands and Goldcliff area.

This change replaces the quieter and more rural sections of the original course, with the view of creating a busier and more atmospheric section of the route and more opportunities to pass course entertainment zones for a welcome uplift. The half marathon runners will just take on the Goldcliff lap once, enjoying the course entertainment and marathon atmosphere before heading back to the city centre to the finish line.

The refreshed courses have been devised by double Olympic marathon runner, Steve Brace. Steve, who is Race Director at Run 4 Wales and represented Great Britain in the men’s marathon in the 1992 and 1996 summer Olympics. He’s also a former winner of the Paris and Berlin Marathon, clocking his marathon PB of 2:10:35 in Houston in 1996.

The ABP Newport Marathon is the only big city marathon in Wales – and is the nation’s second largest road race behind the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon, which is also organised by Run 4 Wales. The flat, fast race attracts some of the UK’s top athletes.

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at Run 4 Wales, said: “We’re so excited to be bringing back our marathon event to the streets of Newport and even more choice to runners by introducing the new half marathon distance.

“The changes to the course will provide additional opportunities for spectators and the local community to engage with Wales’ largest marathon.

“We’re so grateful for the support of Associated British Ports and Newport City Council as we look to grow this into one of the UK’s most significant spring running events.”

For those who enter the event early, there is an early-bird incentive on offer, or for those interested in also running the Principality Cardiff Half, they can take advantage of Run 4 Wales’ Welsh Distance Double offer.

To find out more or to enter the ABP Newport Wales Marathon, Half Marathon or 10km visit newportwalesmarathon.co.uk