UK outdoor pole vault record for Bradshaw, big shot PB for Lincoln and US all-comers’ 1500m record for Kerr, while Erriyon Knighton breaks Usain Bolt’s world under-18 200m record

While there have been no Diamond League meetings, it has been the busiest midweek for track and field action around the world.

In Huelva, Holly Bradshaw cleared a British outdoor record and European lead in the pole vault with a 4.82m leap while Auriol Dongmo of Portugal set a world lead in the shot of 19.75m and Britain’s Aimee Pratt gained an Olympic qualifying 9:25.89 in the steeplechase.

In Gothenburg there were British wins for Scott Lincoln (20.81m shot – the furthest by a Briton for 13 years) while Daniel Rowden won at 800m (1:45.64) and Chris Bennett in the hammer (75.79m).

Great throwing by Scott Lincoln with 20.81m in Gothenburg to go No.5 on the UK all-time shot put rankings. pic.twitter.com/Gy8y90wdY3 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) June 2, 2021

In Montreuil, Hugues Fabrice Zango set a world triple jump lead of 17.67m while Andy Pozzi won at 110m hurdles (13.26). At Samorun, Blessing Okagbare won the women’s 100m by five metres in 10.98 while Jemma Reekie won at 800m (1:59.60) and Jessica Turner at 400m hurdles (54.89).

The highlights in the USA include Josh Kerr’s American all-comers’ record and European lead at 1500m of 3:31.55 at Portland which moved him to seventh all-time in the UK.

This is how Josh Kerr ran the fastest 1500m in history on American soil 👏 📹 @Cyresy_10 pic.twitter.com/Ikcmz2GUSX https://t.co/9cvS7OlkWR — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) June 4, 2021

In Jacksonville, Erriyon Knighton broke Usain Bolt’s world under-18 200m record with a 20.11 win. Britain’s Zharnel Hughes was third.

There have also been some domestic meetings with European Indoor 800m record-holder Elliot Giles setting an outdoor PB at 1500m at Wimbledon.

Full details of these performances plus detailed results are available in our AW Clubhouse section.

