Joe Dale wins David Staff race while Andy and Lauren Heyes dominate at Baslow

DAVID STAFF MEMORIAL, Darwen, November 27

The 41 year-old Joe Dale, who broke 2:30 for the marathon for the first time this year in Manchester, won the race by 26 seconds.

Overall (5.1M/1200ft):

1 J Dale (VPH, M40) 28:12

2 J Holgate (B’burn) 28:28

3 D Ryder (M40) 31:39

4 C Jackson (G’dale) 32:10

5 A Curran (B’burn RR) 32:31

M50: D Edmondson (Clay) 33:19

M60: G Schofield (Horw) 36:59

Women:

1 L Parker (Acc RR, W40) 35:38

2 C Godfrey (Garst) 39:13

3 E Januszewski (Derwent R)

W50: L Miles (Tod) 43:03

W60: L Whittaker (Wharf) 56:02

SALE FELL, Bassenthwaite, November 26

Overall (3.7M/570ft):

1 B Rothery (Ilkley) 24:16

2 R Keefe (Eden) 26:01

3 T Noonan (C’land F) 27:09

4 M Mcgleenan (Eden) 27:17

5 M Jewell (C’land F) 27:29

M50: D Hurton (Eden) 28:37

M60: C Knowles (Ellen) 30:02

M70: C Webb 39:44

Women:

1 S Likeman (C’land F) 29:39

2 P Mccrea (Kesw, W40) 30:18

3 C Hurton (Eden) 31:55

W50: J Chatterley (C’land F) 36:13

W60: A Cummings (C’land F) 39:11

BASLOW BOLT, Baslow, November 26

Internationals Andy and Lauren Heyes enjoyed clear victories. Andy won the men’s race by two minutes while his wife Lauren, who set a 10,000m PB this summer of 32:26.26 to gain selection for the European Cup where she was 15th, won the women’s race by over seven minutes.

Overall (12km/400m):

1 A Heyes (Darl K) 47:14

2 C Williams (Traff) 49:50

3 G Hopkinson (Mat) 51:05

4 T Gill (Mat) 51:31

5 M Burley (Macc) 54:20

6 L Heyes (Hallam, W) 55:31

M40: J Myers (Sandymoor) 56:49

M50: M Lovett (Poplar) 58:04

M60: B Foreman (Mat) 63:55

M70: J Gorman (Totley) 81:13

Women:

1 L Heyes 55:31

2 H Elmore (Dark Pk, W50) 63:08

3 A Gamble (Sfee U OC) 64:11

4 L Wasinski (G’dale) 66:09

W40: S Maybanks (Bees) 68:58

W60: P Goodall (Totley) 76:55

ARNSIDE KNOTT, Far Arnside, November 20

Overall (6M/1093ft):

1 M Glenn (Rug TC) 39:39

2 F Johnson (Lanc U, U21) 39:48

3 K Hodgson (Helm H, M45) 40:52

4 M Bispham (Bowl, M40) 41:14

5 T Belcher (Chorley) 41:25

M50: S Bolland (Bowl) 43:14

M60: M Johnson (Bowl) 47:57

M65: A Miller 57:28

M70: J Taylor (Bowl) 62:02

Women:

1 E Mather (Lons) 47:24

2 S Bevan 48:26

3 A Pilkington (Chorley, U21) 50:48

W50: L Askew (Helm H) 52:00

W60: K Brierley (Tod) 55:20

W70: M Rosen (L&M) 77:26

LEE MILL RELAY, Rossendale, November 27

Overall (4×6.2M/1115ft):

1 Ulls FR 3:29:29 (R Brown 49:53, K Collins 48:43, A Thompson 64:57, J Cox 45:56)

2 Bowl 3:31:18 (S Lockhart 53:54, J Simon 54:46, D Clarke 55:36, E Bland 47:02)

3 Horw 3:32:56 (J Goudge 49:49, D Gilbert 55:14, I Conroy 57:30, S Fairhurst 50:23)

4 Macc 3:33:40

5 Helm H (M40) 3:35:06

6 Lambor 3:36:48

Mixed:

1 Billiin 4:10:02 (D Miller 52:30, K Marie 70:27, S Miller 74:33, J Hewitt 52:32)

2 Calder V 4:14:58 (M O’Connor 53:26, G Ayuso 76:47, D Zinis 55:37, H Curtis 69:08)

Women:

1 Holm 4:14:26 (K Walshaw 53:24, H Croft 61:31, S Cromwell 72:27, F Whitworth 67:04)

2 Eryri (W40) 4:25:43 (R Williams 68:03, N Albiston 63:44, N Gwynn 71:14, J Charlton 62:42)

3 Kesw (W40) 4:28:50 (K Apps 64:57, G Atkinson 73:05, H Davies 67:25, S Ayers 63:23)

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE