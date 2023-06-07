Watch world-class pole vault and long jump action in Austria on Wednesday June 7

Innsbruck is not only hosting the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships this week but it also plays host to the Golden Roof Challenge on Wednesday (June 7).

This street athletics event features pole vaulters like Austin Miller and Matt Ludwig from the United States, with Yana Hladiyuck of Ukraine in the women’s vault.

Paralympic world record-holder Markus Rehm of Germany is in the men’s long jump with Cheswill Johnson of South Africa among others, while Agate de Sousa of São Toméan and Quanesha Burks of the United States are in the women’s long jump.

LIVE: 06:30 pm (CET) till approx. 10:00 pm (CET)

