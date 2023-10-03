Exciting races at Cardiff Half Marathon’s 20th anniversary event and impressive wins in Baxters Loch Ness Marathon – highlight our UK round-up

Principality Cardiff Half Marathon, October 1

Vincent Mutai and Mestawot Fikir took the honours at the race’s 20th anniversary celebration event.

Mutai defeated course record-holder and fellow countryman Shadrack Kimining in humid conditions to take the title in 60:35 after a sprint finish down King Edward VII Avenue.

The 28-year-old was part of a lead group alongside Kimining, Bernard Biwott and last year’s champion Geoffrey Koech who went through the first 10km in a brisk 28:29.

Over the closing miles, it was Mutai who had the best finish and he won by 12 seconds from Kimining (60:47) as Biwott finished three seconds back.

“I feel good, this was my first time running this course, it was a bit challenging but it was really enjoyable and now I am a winner so I am so happy,” said Mutai. “The support on the course was fantastic and it really helped me keep going. I would love to come back next year.”

A single second separated the top three in the women’s event as Ethiopia’s Mestawut Fikir came out on top after a sprint finish to clinch the gold medal.

It was her second victory in two months as she added this event to her win at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon, but she had to fight all the way to overcome compatriot Aminet Ahmed and last year’s runner-up Viola Chepngeno.

Beatrice Cheserek, who beat Chepngeno to the title last time out, led from the front in defence of her title but faded to allow the trio through to battle it out down the home straight.

The event, which had a record 27,000 registrations, also hosted the Welsh Half Marathon Championships, which saw Bridgend’s Adam Bowden and Beth Kidger of Brighton Phoenix earn Welsh titles.

Bowden defeated Meirionydd’s Rhodri Owen and Pontypridd Roadent Adam Bull. Kidger who finished ninth in the overall women’s race in her first half marathon outing, edged out Anna Bracegirdle and Olivia Tsim in taking the title.

“I was on my own at the start because I was trying to be sensible with the pace as this is my first real half marathon,” said Kidger. “It was so nice having the crowds all the way around and the support was amazing which helped. The fact it’s mainly flat really helped as well and I definitely want to do more half marathons in the future.”

Cardiff is one of the five Superhalfs events – a European series of half marathon events and a record number of runners from overseas entered on the event’s 20th Anniversary.

Martin Fiz of Spain, who raced with Wales’ own marathon man and Cardiff Half race director Steve Brace at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, continued his winning tour of the Superhalf events.

The 60-year-old Spaniard who won the 1995 World Marathon Champion completed the 13.1 miles in a remarkable 74:45.

“I started running again as a Master and I’ve been winning in all the categories – I won six Majors Marathons in the Master 50 category and the new goal is to win the five Superhalfs in the Masters 60 category. I’ve won in Lisbon, in Copenhagen and now here in Cardiff so I am very happy with the result.”

Men: HM: 1 Vincent Mutai KEN 60:35; 2 Shadrack Korir KEN 60:48; 3 Benard Biwott KEN 60:51; 4 Geoffrey Koech KEN 61:43; 5 Wesley Kimutai KEN 63:00; 6 David Kimaiyo KEN 63:21; 7 Martin Musyoka KEN 64:06; 8 Fearghal Curtin IRL 64:13; 9 Bereket Zeleke ETH 64:15; 10 Victor Chepkwony KEN 64:33; 11 Paulos Surafel 64:35; 12 Mohamud Aadan 64:43; 13 Sean Hogan 65:57; 14 Jonathan Cornish 66:44; 15 Takuya Kitasaki JPN 66:47; 16 Dominic Jones USA 66:59; 17 Adam Bowden 67:01; 18 David Bishop 67:19; 19 Callum Davidson 67:28; 20 Kelvin Chirchir KEN 67:37; 21 Sam Tyas 67:45; 22 Alex Milne 67:54; 23 Rhodri Owen 68:04; 24 Adam Bull 68:06; 25 Mohamed Hashi 68:12; 26 James Turner 68:18; 27 Charlie Jones 68:22; 28 James Hancock 68:35; 29 David Long 68:38; 30 Nick Dawson 68:39; 31 Jay Ferns 68:50; 32 Ellis Garamszegi 68:56; 33 Kieran Clements 69:17; 34 Tom Hole 69:24; 35 Scott Hudspith 69:37; 36 Tom Higgs 69:42; 37 Dan Galpin 69:48; 38 Dylan Nazareth 69:50; 39 William Gadd 69:51; 40 Richard Price 69:52; 41 George Suthon 69:52; 42 Marcus England 70:44; 43 James Reeder 70:57; 44 Johnny Suttle 70:57; 45 Ifan Dafydd 70:58

Women: HM: 1 Mestawot Fikir ETH 68:13; 2 Aminat Ahamed ETH 68:14; 3 Viola Chepngeno KEN 68:14; 4 Beatrice Cheserek KEN 68:25; 5 Dorcas Kimeli KEN 70:09; 6 Betelihem Afenigus ETH 70:36; 7 Sonia Samuels 72:37; 8 Diana Bogantes CRC 74:09 NR; 9 Beth Kidger 74:12; 10 Anna Bracegirdle 74:44; 11 Yvette Lock 75:06; 12 Courtney McGuire IRL 75:25; 13 Verity Hopkins 76:30; 14 Olivia Tsim 77:47; 15 Julia Bektic 78:37; 16 Rachel Gifford 79:34; 17 Isabelle Pickett 80:14; 18 Nikki Kelly 80:16; 19 Donna Morris 80:39; 20 Sarah Forbes-Smith 81:00

Baxters Loch Ness Marathon, Inverness, October 1

There were marathon wins for Moray Pryde in 2:22:04 and Melissah Gibson in 2:43:45.

Just two weeks after running the Oslo Marathon in 2:46:49, Gibson went even quicker here though frustratingly missed her PB set in Seville last year by a few seconds.

While Gibson does a number of marathons each year, this was her ninth and she also ran the Comrades 87.7km. Pryde races a lot less frequently and has just eight races on his entire power of ten profile – this was his first sub-2:30 having run 2:31:48 in London back in April.

Men: 1 Moray Pryde Lothian RC 2:22:04, 2 Tom Charles Chorlton Runners 2:24:05, 3 Shaun Cumming Highland Hill Runners 2:30:35, 4 Jonny Reep 2:32:02, 5 Denis Prikulis Lochaber 2:34:35

M50: 1 D Gardiner Motherwell AC 2:49:33, 2 P Langer Sphinx AC 2:50:27, 3 P Buckley 2:50:37

M60: 1 S Soulsby Elvet Striders 3:12:19, 2 K Lamb Glaxo Hoadhill 3:16:08, 3 R Luker 3:18:52

M70: 1 P Rymill, Wetherby Runners 3:58:32

Women: 1 M Gibson Ealing Eagles 2:43:45, 2 D Hughes Edinburgh AC 2:56:03, 3 R Donaldson, Glasgow University Hare & H 3:02:40, 4 C Hay Mansfield H 3:03:09, 5 A Bernstein Ramsbottom RC 3:10:47

W40: 1 J Hoyle JSK RC 3:10:54, 2 J Mykura Carnethy Hill RC 3:12:47, 3 L Kusova Trialet Karlovy Vary 3:17:51

W50: 1 S McKeen 3:24:39 2 K Bridge Eden Runners 3:32:24, 3 L Robins Ryston Runners AC 3:32:28

W60: 1 L Lovie Dufftown Jog Scotland 3:47:55, 2 T Hoopmann 3:57:44, 3 H Raistrick Elvet Striders 3:58:46

W70: 1 I de la Rambelje 5:05:03

BAXTERS RIVER NESS 10km, Inverness, October 1

The honours were taken by Max Abernethy of Fraserburgh in 30:10 and Claire Bruce of Metro Aberdeen in 34:46.

Men: 1 M Abernethy Fraserb 30:10; 2 A Marshall Central 30:31; 3 L Oates Shett 30:46; 4 S Chalmers 30:54; 5 S Mackay 31:24

M40: 1 D Macdonald 33:22

M50: 1 G Jenkins 34:43

M60: 1 S Mackenize, Cambuslang H 36:23

M70: 1 A Sutherland 44:14

Women: 1 C Bruce Metro 34:46; 2 C Fraser Inv’ness 35:58; 3 C Heggie Inv’ness 36:25; 4 J Bannerman 36:59; 5 A Kemp 36:59

W40: 1 T Wilson 37:39, 2 L Hansen 39:18, 3 S Attwood 39:53

W50: 1 J Mackay East Sutherland AC 40:42

W60: 1 S Linklater 48:07

STANDALONE 10km, Letchworth, October 1



Overall: 1 B Hadman (N Herts) 32:41; 2 T Webb (N Herts, M35) 33:11; 3 A Edgeworth (Dac) 33:20



M60: 1 M Turney (Chilt) 38:21; 2 S Plummer (ESM) 39:16

M70: 1 C Lamont (Stop) 45:03



Women: 1 K Harbon (N Herts) 36:26; 2 E Varley (Bigg) 40:37; 3 R Botha (N Herts, W35) 41:05



W65: 1 P Wilson (Ware J) 48:30

W70: 1 S Roberts (Dac) 47:21

AJ BELL GREAT SCOTTISH HALF-MARATHON, October 1

Jamie Crowe won the men’s race by over two minutes from Tom Martyn.

Under-20 Natasha Phillips enjoyed a seven minute victory over Nynke Mulholland-Stümmer and 2:40:06 marathoner Shona McIntosh who this year has reached the W40 ranks.

Men:

1 J Crowe Central 64:50; 2 T Martyn Corstop 66:59; 3 A Hay Central 67:25; 4 L McAlpine Storn 67:31; 6 J Bell Inver 68:41; 7 N Edmondson Ilk 68:58; 8 E Cameron Edin 69:36; 9 J Lenahan Edin 69:59; 10 M Tait Glas UHHH 70:40

Women:

1 N Phillips Dund Hawkhill U20 72:12; 2 N Mulholland-Stümmer Inverclyde 79:30; 3 S Mcintosh HBT W40 80:30; 4 M Sandison Springburn W40 80:42; 5 N Carr Dublin 82:02; 6 R Penfold Edinburgh ,82:38; 7 E Renfrew 83:28; 8 R Dawes Victoria Park AAC (Glasgow) 83:35

AJ BELL GREAT SCOTTISH 10km, October 1

Lily Partridge won the women’s 10km race by three minutes while Lewis Hannigan was first man.

Men:

1 L Hannigan Kilb 31:27; 2 F Gilmour Kilb 31:44; 3 S Murray 32:36; 4 R Thomson Cambus 32:45; 5 R Muir 33:19; 6 J Wallace Gigg N 33:19

Women:

1 L Partridge Birch 33:08; 2 J Golder Corstorphine 36:14; 3 J Cox Greenock Glen 37:53; 4 A Rowatt 37:55; 5 E Mclennan Giffnock North U20 38:49; 6 E Jenkins Aberdeen 39:07

JARROW 10km, October 1

Gateshead’s Former English National and UK Inter Counties cross-country champion Calum Johnson was well inside the half hour as his 29:31 gave him a minute victory.

Elswick’s Sophie Pikett enjoyed a similar margin of victory as she won the women’s race in 35:30.

Men:

1 C Johnson Gates 29:31; 2 J Armstrong 30:40; 3 L McCourt Morp 30:45; 4 S Charlton Walls 31:03; 5 L Davies NE Proj 32:08

Women:

1 S Pikett 35:30; 2 J Wood 36:41; 3 L Mitchell 37:59; 4 J Berry 38:01; 5 L Lynn 38:58

MIDDLESEX 10km, London Victoria Park, October 1



Overall: 1 M Rallison (Lon Hth) 32:15; 2 N Besson (Serp, M40) 32:24; 3 F Smithers (Serp) 32:25



M40: 2 J Dale (VP&TH) 32:47.

M60: 1 P Kelland (Lon Hth) 39:35



Women: 1 I Frost (Dac, U20) 36:59; 2 C Coulon (B&B, W45) 37:17; 3 C Borg (Lon Hth) 39:20

RUN NORTHUMBERLAND MATFEN 10km, Matfen, October 1



Overall: 1 D Young (Heat, M35) 33:38; 2 M Stott (Blyth, M40) 34:25; 3 L Hilliard (Els) 34:37



Women: 1 F Sim (Unatt, W45) 41:38; 2 C Page (Aln, W60) 43:32; 3 E Earle (Tyne, W40) 43:44

WEST PINCHBECK 10km, West Pinchbeck, October 1



Overall: 1 M Sampson (BRJ) 34:27; 2 A Scott (Helpston) 34:28; 3 B Heron (Helpston, M35) 34:28



Women: 1 S Cullen (Eye) 40:08; 2 A Kefford (Yax) 40:22; 3 K Maddy (Thorn, W40) 43:45

BARNSTABLE MARATHON & HALF-MARATHON, Devon, October 1

Overall (26.2M):

1 A Kearney (Bide) 2:38:27; 2 J Benford (Bide) 2:41:02; 3 R Davies (Oke, M40) 2:49:29

M55: 1 P Norris (Newq RR) 2:54:54

Women:

1 S Baker N Dev RR, W35) 3:11:48; 2 S Boyles (S Molt) 3:59:05; 3 K Maurice 4:14:46

Overall (13.1M):

1 J Heatley (SWRR, M40) 82:00; 2 J Howard (SWRR, M45) 82:36; 3 R Easterbrook (Teign, M45) 82:49

Women:

1 S Antell (Bide) 95:47; 2 C Constantine (Bude, W50) 96:28; 3 H Anthony (Teign, W45) 97:49

CHICHESTER FESTIVAL HALF-MARATHON, West Sussex, October 1

It was race win number 1091 for James Baker as the M45 led home the field by over eigh

Overall:

1 J Baker (Chich R, M45) 77:25; 2 J Swallow 86:13; 3 M Jolly 86:33

Women:

1 S Walker (DMV, W50) 92:42; 2 R Reid 93:59; 3 L Rochford 95:25

HASTINGS SEAFRONT 10km, East Sussex, October 1

Overall:

1 M Maxwell (Hast) 35:33; 2 W Withecombe (Hast R) 35:34; 3 A Vora (Hast R) 37:28

Women:

1 Z Fairclough (Hast R) 42:41; 2 R Baker (Camb H, W55) 47:05; 3 E Bellhouse 49:40

HONITON HIPPO, Devon, October 1

Overall (7M, tough MT):

1 G Pemberton (Exe) 52:37; 2 P Pemberton, (Cornerstone, M40) 53:38; 3 M Lesniak (S Molt) 54:22

Women:

1 A Jones (SWRR, W40) 59:52; 2 C Tunicliffe (P’stock) 62:45; 3 H Munday (Yeo) 68:50

HOPTON MT 10km, Hopton, October 1



Overall: 1 S Courtney (Stad R, M40) 38:46; 2 M Holden (Dews, M40) 40:33; 3 R Stacey (York A) 40:55



Women: 1 B Coomber (Denb DT, W60) 49:07; 2 A Stewart (Cald V) 49:30; 3 A Jackson (Dews, W35) 52:56

RUSHMOOR WELLESLEY MT 10km, Aldershot, Hampshire, October 1

Overall:

1 S Rae (AFD) 35:23; 2 M King (Win, M40) 36:58; 3 R Williams (Fleet) 37:30

Women:

1 R Wallace (Fleet, W40) 40:07; 2 H Regan (AFD) 44:24; 3 L Clark 44:34

SEWERBY SPRINT 5km, Bridlington, October 1



Overall: 1 M Robinson 18:58; 2 C McGuire (Pock) 19:01; 3 E Hakner 19:36



Women: 1 M Berry (Bev, U17) 22:31; 2 A Powaga (Pock, U17) 22:46; 3 M Baker (Bev, U17) 23:25

SONNING COMMON 10km, Berkshire, October 1

Overall:

1 B Paviour (Read RR, M50) 35:22; 2 Z Lambourne 37:24; 3 J Williams (M40) 37:40

Women:

1 M Skell (Oxf U) 40:36; 2 N Taylor (W40) 41:57; 2 L Frazer (Abing, W40) 44:05

STRATHCARRON HOSPICE 10km, Denny, October 1

Overall: 1 G Yates 32:00; 2 A Wright (M40) 34:24; 3 J Shanks (M40) 34:37

M40: 3 M Ryan 35:33

U17: A Ritchie 36:54

Women: 1 J Wetton 37:27; 2 P Smith (U20) 44:49; 3 N Beattie 46:03

BOLT ROUND THE HOLT 10km, Farnham, Surrey, September 30

Overall:

1 S Barrett (Brack F, M50) 34:11; 2 A Doran-Smith (M40) 34:25; 3 E Fisher 38:59

Women:

1 T Baldock (U20) 40:42; 2 V Bown (W40) 52:26; 3 S Jones (W35) 53:59

RUN THRUXTON 5km / 10km, Andover, September 30



Overall (5km): 1 S Noott (Win, U15) 16:59; 2 S Wilkinson (U20) 17:15; 3 A Dodd (U20) 19:04



Women: 1 H Saunders (Team K, U13) 21:04; 2 L Cook (W35) 29:58; 3 K Savage (W35) 31:49



Overall (10km): 1 T Lambert 37:38; 2 L Hewison 37:57; 3 J Petty 38:13



Women: 1 K Kiss 42:55; 2 K Reron (W35) 50:20; 3 N Angel (W35) 50:38

SNAPE MT 10km, Bedale, N Yorkshire, September 30

Overall:

1 I Christan (R&Z) 35:55; 2 S Middleton (R&Z, M40) 38:08; 3 P Ellis (R&Z, M40) 40:03

Women:

1 C Pepper 48:24; 2 K Alford (Bedale) 49:05; 3 A Hull (Swale, W40) 49:48

PETERHEAD MILE / 3km, Peterhead, September 30



Overall (3km): 1 M Beagrie (P’head, M35) 10:01; 2 J Turnbull (Gari) 10:14; 3 D Horne (P’head, M50) 10:17



Women: 1 S Strachan (P’head, W50) 12:58; 2 K Donald (P’head, W50) 14:25; 3 A McGee (P’head, W50) 16:26

OCHIL TRAIL MT ULTRA 50, Perth to Stirling, September 30

Overall: 1 S Paterson 7:41:42; 2 J Pybus (Ochil) 8:06:10; 3 J Hardman 8:26:27; 4 A Campbell 8:30:04

M40: C Kelly 8:40:42

M50: C Fagan 9:37:31

M60: I Johnson 11:24:00

M70: R Greenaway (Centr) 13:52:08

Women (all W40): 1 C Newman 9:57:04; 2 M Mott 10:41:23; 3 M Young 11:11:58

W50: A Sterling 12:10:49

W60: L Drake (Rockrose) 13:48:55

OCHIL TRAIL MT ULTRA 30, September 30

Overall: 1 V Insausti Aranega 4:41:32; 2 P Curran 5:29:53; 3 P Nash (M40) 5:34:15; 4 K Mcglashan (M40) 5:50:55

M50: I Watson 5:55:11

M60: L Snedden 7:25:46

Women: 1 D Brander (W40) 6:37:51; 2 R Tweddle (W40) 6:46:09; 3 L Tobermann 6:52:31

W50: S Davidson 7:30:14

W60: M Scott 7:38:04

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, London Hyde Park, September 29



Overall: 1 F Smithers (Serp) 15:33; 2 N Besson (Serp, M40) 15:40; 3 J Gilfedder (High, M35) 15:42



M60: 1 S Corfield (Str of Croydon) 18:00; 2 D Lord (Trawd) 18:51; 3 P Mannion (Windle Valley) 19:04; 4 T Conlon (Herne H) 19:10.

M65: 1 P Hall (W4H) 20:15; 2 D Pitt (Serp) 20:26



Women: 1 R Boswell (Thames H & H) 18:52; 2 A Malin (Fulham) 18:58; 3 R Baker (Peterborough & Nene, W35) 19:42



W55: 1 R Hutton (S Lon) 20:56.

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 21:25.

W65: 1 L Wilson (Ealing Southall & Mi) 23:29; 2 K Hancock (Serp) 25:39.

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 26:12; 2 N Stanford (Serp) 27:04

SAUMAREZ PARK 5km, Castel, September 29



Overall: 1 J Priest (Guern) 16:02; 2 E Woodhead 16:17; 3 L Richards (Guern, M35) 16:38



Women: 1 L Sword 21:16; 2 L Veillard (Guern, U15) 21:31; 3 D Clatworthy ( W35) 21:33

DARLINGTON HARRIERS MONTHLY MILE, Darlington, September 28



Overall: 1 M Foster (Darl, U15) 5:08; 2 D Hack (R&Z, M45) 5:27; 3 P Ellis (R&Z, M55) 5:33



Women: 1 N Simpson (R&Z, W45) 6:09; 2 M Ellis (R&Z, U15) 6:17; 3 I Cook (U13) 6:55

RUNTHROUGH BATTERSEA PARK CHASE THE SUN 5km / 10km, Battersea Park, September 27



Overall (5km): 1 O Garrod (Belg) 15:32; 2 J Zaurin (M40) 15:46; 3 B Kelly 16:27



M65: 1 J Meikle 19:48



Women: 1 E Nicholson (B&B, U17) 16:27; 2 E Hatton (Best Athletics) 18:45; 3 K Tugman 19:31



W80: 1 P Elliott (W’ley) 28:27



Overall (10km): 1 O Li (Clap C) 33:17; 2 T Lovegrove 33:49; 3 S Peppiette (H War) 35:04



Women: 1 S Cowper 37:11; 2 I Briscoe 38:08; 3 A Seager (S Kent) 38:08

EVEN SPLITS LEEDS 5km SERIES, Leeds, September 27



Overall: 1 S Clegg (Roth, M35) 16:32; 2 M Thompson (Best Athletics) 16:46; 3 L Timmins (Stad R, M40) 16:48



Women: 1 E Rollason 19:44; 2 S Cross (Weth) 19:44; 3 P Cartwright (Aire) 20:46

Fell

HODGSON BROTHERS MOUNTAIN RELAY, Brotherswater, October 1

Overall (36.2km/2800m, 4 stages in pairs): 1 Amble 3:38:45 (R Ashworth/B Sharrock 40:12, O Subuh-Symons/G Dale 64:12, J Wright/T Watt 49:39, T Simpson/M Elkington 64:42); 2 Howg3:41:37 (C Tinnison/J Hiom 39:07, J Collier/J Battrick 65:36, C Bell/S Hebblethwaite 49:00, M Lamb/H Bolton 67:36); 3 Howg 3:41:37 (J Ravenscroft/P Harrison 40:52, F Roberts/B van Dijk 67:25, R Spalding/H Cooling 47:21, S Fisher/A Thornton 65:59); 4 Dark Pk 3:41:38 (W Gratton/C Williams 37:10, A Mason/T Saville 67:59, H Webb/J Woodley 50:31, E Corden/F Grant 65:58); 5 C’thy 3:41:59; 6 Calder V 3:57:10

M40: B’dale F 4:11:10 (J Davies/ B Bardsley 40:29, P Davies/M Donolly 73:33, M Roberts/S Birkinshaw 57:26, K Collinson/B Stewart 79:42

Mixed: B Combe 4:19:42 (H Orr/S Pike 47:13, C Taylor/M Allen 77:10, A Lupton/W Silvie 58:58, T Ripper/H Stainton 76:21)

Women: 1 Helm H 4:28:49 (B Dyer/J Hickman-Dunne 45:57, E Gould/S Dale 78:57, J Oates/C Lumsdon 60:40, H Russell/S Taylor 83:15); 2 G’dale 4:31:18 (N Smart/G Tawy 54:01. T Budd/S Bramwell 76:09, I Trinder/S Andrew 64:04, B Tetler/C Webb 77:04); 3 Amble 4:34:09 (G Stevens/S Rylance 46:52, N Beadle/S McCormack 79:50, K Lord/L Osborn 62:25, C Powell/B Halcrow 85:02)

Fastest – leg 1 (6.7km/440m): Gratton/Williams 37:10

Leg 2 (11km/890m): Subuh-Symons/Dale 64:12

Leg 3 (7.5km/570m): Spalding/Cooling 47:21

Leg 4 (11km/900m): Simpson/Elkington 64:42

