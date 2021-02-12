Noah Lyles, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Michael Norman, Sydney McLaughlin and Jake Wightman in action as the World Indoor Tour heads to Staten Island

Following the fast times set at the last World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Liévin, further history could be made on Saturday (February 13) as the series moves on to Staten Island for the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Among those racing at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, which is hosting the event while Boston’s Reggie Lewis Center is used as a vaccination site, are Michael Norman and Rai Benjamin, who both line up in the 400m.

It is Norman’s first indoor race since 2018 when he ran the fastest ever indoor 400m, but his 44.52 was never ratified as an official world indoor record.

The men’s 60m is also highly anticipated, with 2016 world indoor champion Trayvon Bromell and world 200m champion Noah Lyles among the entries, while Lyles is also set to line up for the 200m alongside world indoor 400m bronze medallist Deon Lendore a short while later.

Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo is back in action after setting a Bahamian indoor record of 22.40 over 200m at the American Track League in January and she races over two laps against Phyllis Francis and Wadeline Jonathas.

World 400m hurdles silver medallist Sydney McLaughlin contests the 60m hurdles, where she will line up alongside world indoor champion Kendra Harrison and British record-holder Tiffany Porter.

Another British athlete in action is Jake Wightman as the European and Commonwealth medallist races the 1500m against compatriot Thomas Keen and Nick Willis, who extended his run of sub-four-minute miles to 19 years at the most recent American Track League meeting.

European indoor silver medallist Jamie Webb contests the 800m, where world champion Donavan Brazier opens his season, while Charlie Grice goes in the 1000m alongside Bryce Hoppel and Olympic medallist Hagos Gebrhiwet races the two miles.

The women’s two miles features 2017 world steeplechase champion Emma Coburn and Amy-Eloise Markovc, while the 800m includes Natoya Goule, Adelle Tracey, Isabelle Boffey and 15-year-old Sophia Gorriaran, who ran 2:02.44 recently at the American Track League meeting.

World indoor champion Sandi Morris, the world leader with 4.88m, competes in the pole vault and the men’s high jump features Olympic silver medallist Erik Kynard.

The meeting starts at 2pm local time, with fans in the UK able to tune in to the BBC Red Button to watch the action live from 9pm GMT. A live World Athletics stream will also be available in some territories, with more information available here.

A timetable and entry lists are available here.

