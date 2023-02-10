Attractive rewards for athletes racing in the popular Channel Islands event from April 7-10

Guernsey Athletics Club has boosted the value of cash prizes to competitors in this year’s EY Guernsey Easter Running Festival to encourage more off island athletes to compete.

The four-day festival will be held over the Easter weekend, starting on Friday April 7 with a 5km road race, with the last event, the 10km road race, on Monday April 10. Both road races are flat courses along Guernsey’s coastline and depending on the wind direction they can be very fast or quite challenging routes.

The Keith Falla Memorial full course cross country takes place on Saturday April 8 running around scenic L’Ancresse Common for 4.75 miles and a 4×1 mile relay race will take place at Delancey Park on Sunday April 9.

Most competitors will enter all events to have the chance to win the overall prize in addition to the individual prizes. An individual competitor who finished first in all three individual races would take home £850 in total being £250 for each of the 5km and 10km races, another £100 for the cross country and the overall prize of another £250.

The total value of prizes is over £4000 with separate prizes for male and female competitors over the three main events plus veterans’ prizes for each. The club is also offering a full refund of their entry fees to any visiting athlete who beats the Island Games A standard which is 15:40 for the 5km race and 33:00 for the 10km race for men and 18:10 for the 5km race and 39:40 for the 10km race for female competitors.

Ove Svejstrup, Partner at EY in Guernsey and a participant in the festival, highlights why this sponsorship is important to EY: “We are delighted to be continuing our sponsorship of the EY Easter Running Festival.

“Having the opportunity to support Guernsey Athletics with an event which puts the physical and mental health of the local community at the forefront is so important to us. It was great to see so many familiar faces and new runners embracing the challenge and taking part in the festival last year. I look forward to lining up at the start line with, and against, colleagues and friends over the Easter weekend.”

Graham Merfield, Chairman of the Guernsey Athletics Club, added: “The island’s running festival is back and better thanks to EY’s continued support as our festival sponsor. Whether you’re a local runner or visiting over the bank holiday weekend, there’s an event for everyone, from the 5km road race on Good Friday to the 10km on Easter Monday. There are also events for our younger runners. Grab your running shoes and get ready to hit the road!”

For updates and further information on the event, please follow the Guernsey Easter Running Festival Facebook page or visit the EY Easter Running Festival website to enter guernseyeasterrunning.com.

