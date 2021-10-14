Scottish runner aims to end her 2021 campaign with a hat-trick of victories in the famous 10-mile race in Portsmouth

Eilish McColgan will be among an estimated 16,000 runners tackling the Great South Run on Sunday (October 17).

After a summer that included a British 5000m record of 14:28.55 and ninth place in the Olympic 10,000m final, the 30-year-old went on to finish runner-up to Hellen Obiri in the Great North Run last month in 67:48 before winning the Great Manchester Run in 30:52.

Now she hopes to end her season with victory over 10 miles in the Great South Run. If she manages it, this will be her third win in the event following first place in 2018 and 2019.

McColgan’s 51:38 from 2019 is also No.2 on the UK all-time rankings behind Paula Radcliffe’s 51:11 which was set at the 2008 Great South Run.

McColgan is already quicker than her mum – as Liz’s best of 52:00 from the 1997 Great South Run sits No.5 on the UK all-time lists. Given her form, could Radcliffe’s record be under threat?

“’I’m really excited to be back in Portsmouth for the Great South Run,” McColgan said. “After its cancellation last year, I’m more eager than ever to get on the start line with everyone and can’t wait to be back racing! Hoping for some good weather and a fast time.”

On Sunday she faces, among others, Olympic marathoner Jess Piasecki, European indoor 3000m bronze medallist Verity Ockenden and two-time Dutch 5000m champion Jip Vastenburg.

Three-time Great South Run winner Chris Thompson is part of a men’s field that includes Emile Cairess, Ross Millington and Jack Rowe.

Thompson ran the Olympic Marathon in August and has been building back to fitness since that gruelling 26.2-miler in Sapporo. Cairess, though, ran 61:57 to place fifth in the Great North Run last month, while Rowe is also in form after a close third place behind Marc Scott and Andy Butchart at the Great Manchester Run recently.

Millington has not raced since the spring but when fully fit he has sub-28-min ability for 10,000m.

The Great South Run weekend begins on Saturday (Oct 16) with a 5km and Junior and Mini events for children, ahead of the main 10-mile event on Sunday.

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram