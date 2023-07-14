Diamond League circuit hits Poland on Sunday with big names set to compete at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial

A flurry of Diamond League meetings in coming days include Silesia (July 16), Monaco (July 21) and London (July 23). With the World Championships in Budapest little over a month away, athletes are finalising their preparations and hoping for some confidence-boosting performances.

The Silesia event on Sunday has certainly attracted some of the biggest names in the sport with world record-holders such as Mondo Duplantis of Sweden in the pole vault, Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway in the 1500m, Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela in the triple jump, Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa in the 400m and Ryan Crouser of the United States in the shot put.

Crouser takes on his old adversaries Joe Kovacs of the United States and Tom Walsh of New Zealand, while Duplantis is up against KC Lightfoot and Sam Kendricks of the United States.

There are a number of Brits in action too. In Ingebrigtsen’s race, for example, Elliot Giles and George Mills are in the field.

The sprints are particularly stacked with in-form Shericka Jackson of Jamaica facing US champion Sha’Carri Richardson plus Britain’s Daryll Neita in the women’s 100m.

Cravont Charleston, the US men’s 100m champion, takes on fellow American and reigning world champion Fred Kerley together with Ackeem Blake of Jamaica and Akani Simbine of South Africa.

Alison dos Santos, the world 400m hurdles champion from Brazil, continues his comeback from injury as he faces Van Niekerk of South Africa and Commonwealth champion Muzala Samukonga of Zambia.

Further Brits in action include Jemma Reekie, Erin Wallace and Melissa Courtney-Bryant in a 1500m race that looks set to be dominated by Ethiopia’s Birke Haylom, Hirut Meshesha and Diribe Welteji.

In the women’s high jump Morgan Lake takes on Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine and Nicole Olyslagers of Australia.

Victoria Ohuruogu is in a women’s 400m that features Marileidy Paulino of Dominican Republic.

Elsewhere, Aimee Pratt is in the 3000m and Josh Zeller the 110m hurdles.

The event is set to be shown on the BBC red button for UK viewers and the timetable is here.

