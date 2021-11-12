Teardrop Lakes stages second meeting in British Athletics series on Saturday with strong domestic line-ups throughout the age-group races

Hugo Milner, Jenny Nesbitt, Jess Gibbon and Kate Avery are among the entries for the second meeting in the British Athletics Cross Challenge series, which takes place in Milton Keynes on Saturday (Nov 13).

Milner, of Derby AC, won the senior men’s race at the first Cross Challenge event of the winter in Cardiff last month.

Now, at Teardrop Lakes in Milton Keynes, his rivals are likely to include Zak Mahamed of Southampton AC and Sam Charlton of Wallsend Harriers.

Olympic 1500m finalist Wightman was originally entered but has withdrawn. However, there are other track specialists at Milton Keynes hoping to work on their stamina such as Ben Pattison, the 1:45 800m man from Basingstoke & Mid Hants.

Jenny Nesbitt leads the senior women’s line-up. The Cardiff runner, who was runner-up to Charlotte Arter at the Cardiff Cross Challenge, faces Jess Gibbon of Reading AC, Kate Avery of Shildon (main image, above), Mhairi Maclennan of Preston Harriers and Hannah Irwin of Cambridge & Coleridge.

Megan Keith was a comfortable winner of the under-20 women’s race in Cardiff last month and she is due to run in Milton Keynes again. Ellen Wood, runner-up to Keith at Cardiff, is also due to run.

Osian Perrin of Menai Track & Field is in an under-20 men’s line-up that includes Oliver Smart of Tavistock Run Project, Alex Melloy of Cambridge & Coleridge, Johnny Livingston of Exeter Harriers and Louis Small of Ashford.

The under-17 entries include Jess Bailey of Inverness and Ben Peck of St Edmund Pacers.

Robert Price of Vale Royal, Alden Collier of Chiltern Harriers and Shaikira King of Wreake & Soar Valley are among the under-15 entries, whereas the event incorporates the Chiltern League plus an Oxford University versus RAF match.

Timetable

11.30am U11 girls

11.45am U11 boys

12 noon U13 girls

12.15pm U13 boys

12.30pm U15 girls

12.45pm U15 boys

1pm U17/U20 women

1.25pm Senior & masters women

1.50pm U17/U20 men

2.10pm Senior, masters & U20 men

» A report and photographs will appear on the AW website over the weekend