Silesia stages big event on May 29-30 and it will act as key competition in run-up to the Olympics
Jessie Knight, Jake Wightman, Sophie McKinna, Adelle Tracey and Lawrence Okoye are among the British team for the European Athletics Team Championships Super League in Silesia on May 29-30.
The Brits will face France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine in the two-day match.
After moving to seventh on the women’s 400m hurdles UK all-time list at the weekend, Knight will represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the championships over the discipline. The time of 54.78 moved her to number one in Europe so far this year.
Wightman is selected for the men’s 800m, while Adelle Tracey, who revised her PB and set an Olympic qualifying standard of 1:59.50 last week, will go in the women’s race.
World finalist Sophie McKinna leads the way in the women’s shot put while Scott Lincoln will represent GB & NI in the men’s event. Also in the throws, Lawrence Okoye makes a welcome return to the team and will wear the British vest for the first time since 2012 as he competes in the men’s discus.
Reigning British champion Imani-Lara Lansiquot is selected for the women’s 100m and 4x100m, while Ojie Edoburun will compete in the men’s 100m and 4x100m.
Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm said: “We have a rich history in this competition, so it was very important for us to take on our European competitors and earn as many points as possible. We have selected a team who will be pushing for every point across the board, so I am excited to see how these athletes will perform in Poland. It is a squad with a blend of some experienced GB & NI internationals but also a high number of developing athletes who will really benefit from this opportunity.
“As is consistent with our approach to British teams this year, athletes were given the option to opt-in or opt-out of this event. With the Müller British Athletics Championships just under six weeks away, and the Olympic Games on the horizon, we recognise that every athlete’s plan is going to be different, so we are supporting all athletes to achieve what they feel is the best preparation possible.
“In terms of the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams, this event will provide a valuable opportunity to try out different combinations and options as we look ahead beyond Tokyo. I’m looking forward to seeing this group of athletes step up to the challenge at this event.”
British team
Women
100m: Imani-Lara Lansiquot
200m: Beth Dobbin
400m: Yasmin Liverpool
800m: Adelle Tracey
1500m: Erin Wallace
3000m: Amelia Quirk
5000m: Beth Kidger
3000m Steeplechase: Aimee Pratt
100m Hurdles: Alicia Barrett
400m Hurdles: Jessie Knight
High Jump: Emily Borthwick
Pole Vault: Molly Caudery
Long Jump: Lucy Hadaway
Triple Jump: Naomi Ogbeta
Shot Put: Sophie McKinna
Discus: Jade Lally
Hammer: Jessica Mayho
Javelin: Freya Jones
4x100m Relay: Beth Dobbin, Desiree Henry, Amy Hunt, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Bianca Williams
4x400m Relay: Emily Diamond, Yasmin Liverpool, Lina Nielsen, Ama Pipi and Hannah Williams
Men
100m: Ojie Edoburun
200m: Andrew Morgan-Harrison
400m: Cameron Chalmers
800m: Jake Wightman
1500m: Archie Davis
3000m: Tom Anderson
5000m: Tom Mortimer
3000m Steeplechase: Phil Norman
110m Hurdles: David King
400m Hurdles: Alastair Chalmers
High Jump: William Grimsey
Pole Vault: Charlie Myers
Long Jump: Jacob Fincham-Dukes
Triple Jump: Nathan Douglas
Shot Put: Scott Lincoln
Discus: Lawrence Okoye
Hammer: Chris Bennett
Javelin: Harry Hughes
4x100m: Jeremiah Azu, Ojie Edoburun, Jona Efoloko, Joel Fearon, Sam Gordon and Jordan Watson-Brown
4x400m: Cameron Chalmers, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Michael Ohioze, Andrew Morgan-Harrison, Jamal Rhoden-Stevens and Rabah Yousif
