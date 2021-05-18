Silesia stages big event on May 29-30 and it will act as key competition in run-up to the Olympics

Jessie Knight, Jake Wightman, Sophie McKinna, Adelle Tracey and Lawrence Okoye are among the British team for the European Athletics Team Championships Super League in Silesia on May 29-30.

The Brits will face France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine in the two-day match.

After moving to seventh on the women’s 400m hurdles UK all-time list at the weekend, Knight will represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the championships over the discipline. The time of 54.78 moved her to number one in Europe so far this year.

Wightman is selected for the men’s 800m, while Adelle Tracey, who revised her PB and set an Olympic qualifying standard of 1:59.50 last week, will go in the women’s race.

World finalist Sophie McKinna leads the way in the women’s shot put while Scott Lincoln will represent GB & NI in the men’s event. Also in the throws, Lawrence Okoye makes a welcome return to the team and will wear the British vest for the first time since 2012 as he competes in the men’s discus.

Reigning British champion Imani-Lara Lansiquot is selected for the women’s 100m and 4x100m, while Ojie Edoburun will compete in the men’s 100m and 4x100m.

Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm said: “We have a rich history in this competition, so it was very important for us to take on our European competitors and earn as many points as possible. We have selected a team who will be pushing for every point across the board, so I am excited to see how these athletes will perform in Poland. It is a squad with a blend of some experienced GB & NI internationals but also a high number of developing athletes who will really benefit from this opportunity.

“As is consistent with our approach to British teams this year, athletes were given the option to opt-in or opt-out of this event. With the Müller British Athletics Championships just under six weeks away, and the Olympic Games on the horizon, we recognise that every athlete’s plan is going to be different, so we are supporting all athletes to achieve what they feel is the best preparation possible.

“In terms of the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams, this event will provide a valuable opportunity to try out different combinations and options as we look ahead beyond Tokyo. I’m looking forward to seeing this group of athletes step up to the challenge at this event.”

British team

Women

100m: Imani-Lara Lansiquot

200m: Beth Dobbin

400m: Yasmin Liverpool

800m: Adelle Tracey

1500m: Erin Wallace

3000m: Amelia Quirk

5000m: Beth Kidger

3000m Steeplechase: Aimee Pratt

100m Hurdles: Alicia Barrett

400m Hurdles: Jessie Knight

High Jump: Emily Borthwick

Pole Vault: Molly Caudery

Long Jump: Lucy Hadaway

Triple Jump: Naomi Ogbeta

Shot Put: Sophie McKinna

Discus: Jade Lally

Hammer: Jessica Mayho

Javelin: Freya Jones

4x100m Relay: Beth Dobbin, Desiree Henry, Amy Hunt, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Bianca Williams

4x400m Relay: Emily Diamond, Yasmin Liverpool, Lina Nielsen, Ama Pipi and Hannah Williams

Men

100m: Ojie Edoburun

200m: Andrew Morgan-Harrison

400m: Cameron Chalmers

800m: Jake Wightman

1500m: Archie Davis

3000m: Tom Anderson

5000m: Tom Mortimer

3000m Steeplechase: Phil Norman

110m Hurdles: David King

400m Hurdles: Alastair Chalmers

High Jump: William Grimsey

Pole Vault: Charlie Myers

Long Jump: Jacob Fincham-Dukes

Triple Jump: Nathan Douglas

Shot Put: Scott Lincoln

Discus: Lawrence Okoye

Hammer: Chris Bennett

Javelin: Harry Hughes

4x100m: Jeremiah Azu, Ojie Edoburun, Jona Efoloko, Joel Fearon, Sam Gordon and Jordan Watson-Brown

4x400m: Cameron Chalmers, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Michael Ohioze, Andrew Morgan-Harrison, Jamal Rhoden-Stevens and Rabah Yousif

