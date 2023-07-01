Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita and Laura Muir are among those in Sweden on Sunday fine-tuning their preparations for the UK Champs

Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita test their speed against in-form Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josée Ta Lou over 200m at the Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday (July 2).

With the UK Championships the following weekend, a number of Brits are at this BAUHAUS-galan event to fine-tune their preparations.

These include Laura Muir, Melissa Courtney-Bryant and Katie Snowden in the women’s 1500m as they take on Freweyni Hailu, Birke Haylom and Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia among others.

In the men’s 100m, Reece Prescod is up against a field that includes Akani Simbine of South Africa and Olympic 200m gold medallist Andre de Grasse of Canada, while British 400m record-holder Matt Hudson-Smith tackles the one-lap event.

Stockholm always attracts big-name athletes and they don’t get much bigger than pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis and 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm.

Duplantis is fresh from a 6.12m world-leading mark in Ostrava and competes in front of his own Swedish fans, whereas Warholm won in Oslo a fortnight ago in a fast 46.62 and here he faces Wilfried Happio, Kyron McMaster and Alessandro Sibilio.

The men’s discus is also a stand-out event with world champion Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia taking on Sweden’s Olympic champion Daniel Ståhl, Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania and Britain’s Lawrence Okoye.

Jazmin Sawyers faces a world-class line-up in the women’s long jump. This includes world and Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany, world indoor champion Ivana Vuleta of Serbia, plus Italy’s Larissa Iapichino, Ese Brume of Nigeria and Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine.

Olympic high jump gold medallist Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy faces world silver medallist Woo Sanghyeok of Korea.

In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco faces Getnet Wale of Ethiopia, while Beatrice Chebet leads the entries for the women’s 5000m.

For fans in the UK the event is broadcast on BBC.

