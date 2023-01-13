Scone Palace hosts the next round of off-road action, with international fields ready to run

The British Athletics Cross Challenge returns for its penultimate round on Saturday (January 13) where there will be a variety of incentives on offer for the competitors who are lining up to race in the heart of Scotland.

Not only are there Cross Challenge points up for grabs at the picturesque Scone Palace on the outskirts of Perth, but the event is also the Scottish Inter-District Championships and there are potential World Cross Country Championships selection opportunities on offer for under-20 athletes, too.

Some high quality fields have been assembled, particularly in the senior women’s event, which features a number of recent international medal winners.

Chief among them is European Cross Country U23 silver medallist Megan Keith. The Inverness athlete has been in fine form this winter, coming second at the last Cross Challenge event in Liverpool in November before her runner-up performance in Turin last month.

However, she will be up against the likes of Scout Adkin and Holly Page, who were both team medallists for Britain at the inaugural World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Thailand. Eloise Walker, coached by Trevor Painter and part of the line-up alongside Keith which took Euro Cross U23 team gold, will also be a contender on home soil. Another gold medallist from Turin, Alice Goodall, is due to line up too.

The senior men’s race has an international flavour to it as well, with former European mountain running champion Jacob Adkin featuring alongside Kristian Jones, a team bronze medallist at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships.

Reigning National champion Jamie Crowe knows a thing or two about cross country success in Scotland, though, and recently returned from a lengthy injury absence to win in the East District League.

As well as those under-20 athletes who have an eye on selection for the World Cross in Australia, there will be some intriguing battles in the younger age groups when it comes the Cross Challenge.

Alice Bates currently leads the standings having won the events in Cardiff, Milton Keynes and Liverpool and will be looking to keep her 100 per cent record intact, though it looks like she will be facing her closest challenger, Megan Harris.

For the men, Edward Bird – part of the Euro Cross gold medal-winning under-20 men’s team – is currently the athlete in pole position and will be aiming to push home his advantage further ahead of the final Cross Challenge event in Loughborough next month.

Timetable

11am – U13 Girls (3.25km)

11.15am – U13 Boys (3.25km)

11.30am – U15 Girls (4km)

11.50am – U15 Boys (4km)

12.10pm – U17 Women and U20 Women (6km) * World Athletics U20 age groups

12.35pm – U17 Men and U20 Men (6km) * World Athletics U20 age groups

1pm – Senior Women (and UKA U20) (6km)

1.45pm – Senior Men (and UKA U20) (6km)

Race highlights will be available via the Scottish Athletics YouTube channel