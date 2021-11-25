Wanda Diamond League calendar for 2022 kicks off with Doha followed by Birmingham in mid-May, although the latter is yet to be confirmed

The Wanda Diamond League will take place in 14 cities across four different continents next year, with the series set to host two meetings in China in July and August before it concludes in Zurich with a two-day final in September.

However it is the position of the event in Birmingham that will interest British fans the most with the originally published date of August 28 now switching to the start of the summer season.

Diamond League organisers have announced the date as being May 21 although it is followed by the letters “TBC” and this is likely to be finalised in December.

The series kicks off in Doha on May 13 before the circuit moves – probably – on to Birmingham eight days later. The Alexander Stadium in Birmingham is gearing up, of course, to stage the Commonwealth Games from July 30 to August 7.

This means the Diamond League in Birmingham will be a great chance to see the newly-revamped Alexander Stadium before the Games itself. From 2023 and beyond, too, British Athletics will no doubt hope to return to staging events in the London Stadium in the capital.

Next summer also sees the World Championships take place in Eugene, Oregon, and athletes will be able to get a taste for the venue at a Diamond League event – the Pre Classic – in Eugene on May 28.

The series then moves on to Rabat – the Moroccan city that had to abandon plans to stage a Diamond League last year due to the pandemic – before it returns to Europe for events in Rome, Oslo, Paris and Stockholm.

2022 💎 🇶🇦 Doha (May 13)

🇬🇧 Birmingham/London (May 21)

🇺🇸 Eugene (May 28)

🇲🇦 Rabat (June 5)

🇮🇹 Rome (June 9)

🇳🇴 Oslo (June 16)

🇫🇷 Paris (June 18)

🇸🇪 Stockholm (June 30)

🇨🇳 Shanghai + 1 (July 30/Aug 6)

🇲🇨 Monaco (Aug 10)

🇨🇭 Lausanne (Aug 26)

🇧🇪 Belgium (Sep 2)

🇨🇭 Zurich (Sep 7-8) pic.twitter.com/zby7grak1f — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) November 25, 2021

After the World Championships, the Diamond League will return to China for the first time since 2019, with the Shanghai Diamond League set for July 30 and a second Chinese meeting scheduled for August 6.

August will then see the series move to Monaco and Lausanne before the last series meeting in Brussels on 2nd September 2 and then the final in Zurich on September 7-8.

