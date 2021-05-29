Innovative endurance race organised by RunCzech in Prague on Sunday morning is streamed live on the AW website

An experimental marathon race will unfold in Prague on Sunday (May 30). Its goal will be to turn an individual event into a team challenge. With the usual Prague Marathon postponed until October, the organisers RunCzech felt it was a good opportunity to try something new.

It will see four teams of eight athletes battling it out for prize pot of $92,000. As for the athletes in the teams, they include such talents as 2:04:32 man Dickson Chumba, 2:18:34 woman Ruti Aga and 2:03:51 man Kinde Atanaw.

The teams have a different sponsor – Volkswagen, Mattoni, CEZ Group and Birell – with each of the squads containing at least one Czech runner to create local interest. Due to the early start of the race, a large crowd is not expected.

“We really appreciate all the athletes we have here,” said Carlo Capalbo, head of the RunCzech organising committee.

“It’s a huge event for us, which we have been preparing for seven months and now we are approaching the finish line, it’s unbelievable that we managed to realise it. I thank all the partners, institutions and my team for the perseverance and energy they put into preparation.”

