AW promotion: top sports stars to look out for in Tokyo

Huge anticipation is building ahead of the upcoming Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan. It was of course set to take place last year but due to the COVID pandemic it was moved to later this year and it is now set to go ahead.

This is very important news for athletes, with many having trained for their entire lives for this event, so it is set to be a memorable one. So, with just a few months to go, here we cover a number of athletes to watch out for and could light up the event.

Dina Asher-Smith

She will be running for Great Britain and is set to contest the 100m, 200m and 4x100m.

Dina is set to be Team GB’s poster girl, which has been backed up by the great Seb Coe. She has continued to be on the upgrade and is now amongst the leading sprinters in the world.

Dina won three world championship medals at the last championships, which also now makes her the greatest British female sprinter in history. She will have a strong chance in each of the events she contests, with the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shaunae Miller-Uibo as two of the key threats in her quest for gold.

Simone Biles

She will be contesting for the USA team and is now the leading star of gymnastics. She is now potentially the greatest ever gymnast and backed this up by winning four gold medals in seven days in Rio.

She has continued to improve even more since this, which has been shown in her performances at the past two world championships. Simone Biles will be the heavy favourite for success in Tokyo and is again going to come in for a lot of support in the different betting markets. It appears that Simone’s only competition is set to be herself and it would be a major shock were she beaten in any event.

Caeleb Dressel

Another athlete for the USA and he is being cast forward as the potential next heir to Michael Phelps as the leading winner in the US and even potentially the world. He is a specialist in the freestyle, breaststroke and the butterfly sprint and has even equalled Phelps world championships record when winning seven gold medals just a few years previous in Budapest.

He then also followed this up with a further six golds and two silvers at the world championships in Gwangju. Dressel is now heading in as the overwhelming favourite and it will be a big shock were he to fail to win a number of golds in Tokyo.