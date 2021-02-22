Results from Fayetteville and various national indoor championships on a busy weekend in the sport

It was a busy week and weekend with top-class action at Toruń (report here) and the British trials (reports here and here) and a sensational 10,000m by Marc Scott in the US (report here) but there was plenty of other top action in Europe and the USA.

American Track League, Fayetteville, February 21

The four-time global 200m champion Allyson Felix is now in the W35 veteran category and she ran her first indoor 200m since 2003 to win in a PB 22.59 ahead of Jasmine Camacho-Quinn’s 22.91 but lost to Darryl Neita’s European qualifier in the 60m of 7.24

Ryan Crouser won the shot with 21.93m despite food poisoning on Friday meaning he had lost 15 pounds.

There was a top quality women’s shot put competition with three all setting PBs over 19.50m with Raven Saunders winning in 19.57 from Maggie Ewen’s 19.54m and Jessica Ramsey’s 19.50m.

Former world champion Jamaican Danielle Williams won the women hurdles in 7.86 with Cindy Sember third in a Euro qualifier 8.01.

Heather MacLean won the 800m in 2:00.53 just ahead of Siofra Cleirigh Butner’s Irish record 2:00.58, with Adelle Tracey gaining a Euro qualifier 2:01.58 in third.

Jaylen Slade won the 200m in a US high school record 20.62 to break Noah Lyles’ previous mark.

Moscow, February 21

World pole vault champion Anzhelika Sidorova won with a world leading 4.90m at her first attempt.

Italian Championships, Ancona, Februaryy 20-21

Gianmarco Tamberi improved on his Toruń form to set a world lead of 2.35m to win the high jump, going clear first time before trying at an Italian record height of 2.38m.

ICYMI, this is how @gianmarcotamber set that world lead of 2.35m over in Italy. Just look at the celebration!pic.twitter.com/Xkj2G7ybPi — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) February 21, 2021

Reigning European under-20 long jump champion Larissa Iapichino jumped a world-leading 6.91m to break Heike Drechsler’s long-standing world indoor junior record of 6.88m and equal the national senior record held by her mother Fiona May.

Dario Dester set an Italian heptathlon record of 6076 while Marcell Jacobs won the 60m with 6.55.

Germany Championships, Dortmund, February 20-21

World champion Malaika Mihambo won her fourth German indoor title in a row with a 6.70m leap.

Kevin Kranz equalled the men’s 60m record with 6.52.

Polish Championships, Torun, February 20-21

Ewa Swoboda won the women’s 60m in a fast 7.10.

The world 400m hurdles semi-finalist Patryk Dobek, in only his third 800m, shocked world indoor champion Adam Kszczot with a PB win of 1:47.12 ahead of Kszczot’s 1:47.35.

Paweł Wiesiołek set a world lead and PB of 6103 in the heptathlon.

Dutch Championships, Apeldoorn, February 20-21

Femke Bol followed up her Toruń win as she took another two hundredths of a second off her recent national record and European lead with 50.64.

Liemarvin Bonevacia also did the Euro lead Dutch record double as he won in 45.99.

French Championships, Miramas, February 19-21

Benjamin Robert (1:46.06) defeated former world 800m champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse (1:46.16).

World indoor record-holder Hugues-Fabrice Zango won the triple jump title with 17.17m.

Valentin Lavillenie won his first French pole vault title with 5.77m as his brother, the former world record-holder Renaud, was third with 5.66m.

Toruń favourite Wilhem Belocian won the 60m hurdles in 7.46 while Claire Palou broke the 31-year-old national 1500m record with 4:12.62.

Micro Meeting, Dublin, February 21

There was a high quality men’s 800m as Mark English won in an Irish indoor record 1:46.10 from 18-year-old Cian McPhillips who ran an Irish under-23 and under-20 record of 1:46.13 as both gained Euro indoor qualifiers. McPhillips had never broken 1:50 indoors or out before.

Leon Reid won the 60m in 6.68 ahead of Israel Olatunde who clocked an Irish under-23 and 20 indoor record 6.73. Reid also won the 200m in 20.96.

Former Brit Georgie Hartigan won the women’s 800m in 2:01.48.

Ethiopian Half Marathon Championships, Dire Dawa, February 21

At an altitude of 1276m Senbere Teferi won the women’s race in 70:52 while Leul Gebreselassie won the men’s race in 61:21 just ahead of Sisay Lemma’s 61:22, a time shared by both Belay Tilahun and Balew Yehune.

Japan Walking Championships, Kobe, February 21

Toshikazu Yamanishi won the 20km in a world-leading 1:17:20 from Eiki Takahashi’s 1:18:04 and Koki Ikeda’s 1:18:45.

