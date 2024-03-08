The 46th edition of this popular Polish race takes place on September 29 this year

For over 40 years, the last weekend of September has been a celebration of running in Warsaw and this year, on September 29, the 46th Nationale-Nederlanden Warsaw Marathon will take place.

It has been held continuously since 1979 with each of the past editions having its own unique history. In the early 1980s the race was held under the watchful eye of the army and special police forces. In the 1990s the first edition of the marathon appeared with the word ‘Warsaw’ in its name, whereas in 2020 the event was held in special conditions amid the Covid pandemic.

The event in Warsaw will also celebrate the centenary of the marathon as an event in Poland.

You can join the anniversary celebrations at the event EXPO, on the picturesque route in the city by the Vistula River and in the TEAM UP! Europe project.

The TEAM UP! Europe project sees the Warsaw Marathon Foundation inviting amateur teams to contest the mass equivalent of professional team competition at the marathon in September with a prize pot of €60,000.

At the first edition of TEAM UP! Europe contest, the winners were TOP SPORT UKRAINE with a score of 3164 points.

“For years, we have been looking for ways that will attract new runners, and at the same time enable the use of the key phenomenon in sport, which is the ‘team spirit’: the feeling of fighting and cooperation as a team,” says Marek Tronina, director of the Warsaw Marathon Foundation.

“We also want to increasingly highlight the outstanding potential of Warsaw – a modern, European city that cares about excellent conditions for sports and fitness. We want to show what world-class races can look like.”

As from 2023 the competition takes place on a very fast route. The Nationale-Nederlanden Warsaw Marathon now features a loop that combines special visual attractions and a new, flat profile. From the point of view of the fastest athletes, as well as from the perspective of amateurs who want to experience an attractive adventure, Warsaw offers extremely friendly conditions this year.

Another novelty is the start and finish in the immediate city centre – right outside the Palace of Culture and Science. The location makes it easier for many people to reach the start, but also shows special venues for the country and city history to competitors, their fans and tourists.

The organisers traditionally invite runners at the last weekend of September. The event is accompanied by an Expo exhibition with industry special events, as well as accompanying runs – Nice to Fit You Warsaw 10k, Bridgestone Marathon Relay and Nationale-Nederlanden Mini Marathon (children’s runs on September 23).

Find out more about the event here.