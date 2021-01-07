Prize includes a virtual physio session with Paul Hobrough, plus copies of Running Free of Injuries and The Runner’s Expert Guide to Stretching

Get 2021 off to the best start when it comes to your fitness with a one-to-one virtual physio session via ichatPhysio.

You can win a session with AW resident physio Paul Hobrough (right), plus copies of his best-selling books Running Free of Injuries and The Runner’s Expert Guide to Stretching, by answering the following question:

Win an ichatPhysio session and best-selling books In what part of the body would you find the soleus muscle? * Name * Email * For competition contact only. Phone * For competition contact only. reCAPTCHA Submit If you are human, leave this field blank.

The first correct answer drawn at random will receive the ichatPhysio session and books, while two runners-up will receive an ichatPhysio session.

For more information about ichatPhysio visit: ichatphysio.com

Terms and conditions

Competition closes on January 31, 2021.

Open to UK residents only.

Click here for AW’s competition terms and conditions.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram