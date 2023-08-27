Kenyan leaps to gold while Briton beats Athing Mu but has to settle for silver again

Keely Hodgkinson has been in this movie before. In the first instalment of what has now become a trilogy of global championships, she was playing the part of the new kid on the block, announcing herself to the world in Tokyo with a British 800m record and an Olympic silver medal.

The sequel arrived at the World Championships in Oregon last year where, though the margin of defeat was far smaller, the outcome was the same and another second place was met with a very different reaction.

Whereas there had been outright joy in Japan, the now bona fide star could not hide her disappointment at failing to grasp the golden goal in Eugene which she clearly believed was within her reach.

Part three was staged on closing night in Budapest. With Athing Mu, the American who had thwarted the Briton twice on the biggest stages, barely having raced this year and her participation in Hungary only confirmed late on, confidence was growing that Hodgkinson – who broke that British record at the Paris Diamond League – could end up as the leading lady this time around.

Another key player in the production has emerged too, though. Mary Moraa, who finished third in Eugene and then beat England’s finest to Commonwealth gold in Birmingham last year with a bizarre yet effective quick, slow, quick strategy, was now also centre stage. Victory over Hodgkinson at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne earlier in the summer had underlined the Kenyan’s threat. There was good reason for this being one of the most hotly anticipated events of the championships.

When the cameras began to roll, the big names delivered again but it was Moraa who ultimately wrote the script. Despite running what was just about the perfect tactical race, Hodgkinson finally got the better of Mu, yet still came away with silver.

The American, who had last run an 800m race in late June before these championships, wasted no time in going to the front and made sure the pace was high, leading the field through halfway in 56.01, with Moraa, the strong-starting Jemma Reekie and Hodgkinson for company.

Only the positions of the British pair had changed by the time the final bend was negotiated, with Reekie, who had bravely put herself firmly in contention, beginning to fade. Mu’s power was waning, too, and she was overtaken on both sides, with Hodgkinson having worked herself into a position to attack down the inside and Moraa coming past the Olympic champion’s right shoulder.

Though the European champion was gaining, there simply wasn’t enough track left to bridge the gap and Moraa literally jumped over the line in celebration as she recorded a PB of 1:56.03 to Hodgkinson’s 1:56.34, the third-fastest time of her career. Mu clocked 1:56.61 while her team-mate Raevyn Rogers (1:57.45) edged Reekie (1:57.72) into fifth place.

There was a PB for American Nia Akins in sixth (1:57.73), while former British international Adelle Tracey, who now competes for Jamaica and broke the national 1500m record earlier in these championships, improved her 800m best for the second time in Budapest with 1:58.41.

Hodgkinson was in philosophical mood but admitted that, just for a moment, she thought victory was coming her way.

“To be consistently up with the best in the world is all I want from my career,” said the 21-year-old. “[It is] another podium, another medal so that is definitely a positive but I did think I was going to come through on the inside. The line just came quicker than I thought it would.

“I gave it my all, like I always do. I don’t think I put a foot wrong, but consistency. Another silver – it’s not bronze, it’s not gold – we’re still on the podium.

“I do love it. I was really looking forward to today. I was really up for it. I really did believe I was going to win again – you’ve got to believe, that is half the battle. It is a different order to last year, who knows what order it will be next year. One of these days I will get the top spot, today was just not meant to be.”

That day may well come at next year’s Paris Olympics and is already shaping up to be a race to remember.

“Olympic year, everyone brings even more of their A game than they usually do,” added Hodgkinson. “There is no stone left unturned. We’ll aim for gold again and see what happens.”

For her part, Moraa was savouring the winning feeling.

“Everyone in the final was so fast I knew I would have to have a fast finish,” said the 23-year-old. “I came from a long way behind but I managed to do it.”

Reekie will now head into the latter part of the year buoyed by her performances after a disrupted few months which saw her move from long-term Scottish-based coach Andy Young to start working with Jon Bigg in Brighton.

“I am proud of the way I ran it,” she said of the final. “I was brave and I went out, it was probably just a bit hot in the first lap. I am proud of the way I ran this season. I went to Jon in an absolute mess and our goal was always to run under two minutes again consistently. To be here in the final is exciting for next year.

“I really wanted to be up in those medals today but those girls are strong. I have got a lot of work to do but I reckon we can do it for next year.”

» Subscribe to AW magazine here