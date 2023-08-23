Dominican Republic athlete creates history for her country as she lands the top 400m prize in national record

With world leader Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone missing through injury and defending champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo working her way back to fitness after having given birth for the first time in April, opportunity knocked for Marileidy Paulino in the women’s 400m final at the World Championships in Budapest on Wednesday night (August 23).

The athlete from the Dominican Republic seized her chance, dominating the race to win her first world title in a national record of 48.76.

Having taken silver behind Miller-Uibo in Oregon last year and also at the Tokyo Olympics, this was a golden moment to savour for the 26-year-old who became the first woman from her nation to win an individual world title.

This was no easy task, however, against a high quality field.

There was also an historic moment for Natalia Kaczmarek, who became the first Polish athlete to win a world 400m medal as she came through to take second in 49.57, while Commonwealth champion Sada Williams, who had started very strongly before fading, rallied to land her second world bronze in a row with 49.60, holding off the young Irish star Rhasidat Adeleke (50.13).

After the final got off to a rapid start, it was Paulino who maintained her speed best, clocking 11.08 over the second 100m and then 11.98 for the third as she surged away.

“A lot of emotions are rushing through me,” she said. “This national record means a lot to me. It is really incredible, but I have been preparing for this for a long time, working hard to achieve a goal like this. The gold medal was my dream, and I had the talent to turn this dream into reality.”

Kaczmarek, who had become the first Polish woman to run under 50 seconds earlier this season, added: “My rivals were so fast from the blocks and over the first part of the distance. The pain after the race is huge, but the joy is better. I was ready to get to the final in Eugene a year ago, but I got something like stomach flu. It is still difficult to believe that this silver medal is mine.”