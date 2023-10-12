Running brand On is hosting a young athlete development camp in the mountain running mecca of St Moritz

The On Youth Camp will be led by former British international distance runner Emelia Gorecka and supported by Thomas Dreissigacker, OAC Europe Head Coach.

There will be 14 confirmed youth athletes on the camp (four from GBR, with the rest from around Europe). The athletes are also not affiliated to On and were selected based on their performance and participation in international competitions and training environments.

Silja Mühlebach, On Project Manager Athlete Strategy & Partnerships said: “Last year, we thought about how On as a Swiss company could contribute to the promotion of young talent and bring our brand closer to younger athletes. In many countries, there is no professional environment as we have built in St. Moritz for the OAC Europe and our goal is to give young athletes the opportunity to experience living and training in an environment like this.

“The initiative is a contribution to the promotion of young talent in Europe and an opportunity for young talent to gain insight into a professional training environment. The camp is not in competition with their personal training or national federation activities, but an additional offer. The goal is to show young athletes how it is to live and train as a professional athlete at a time when many of them have to decide if they want to continue pursuing an athletic career.”