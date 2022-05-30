Is it possible or plausible that athletics can learn a trick or two from different sports which are currently successful?

Last week (May 27), quadruple Olympic and eight-time world champion Michael Johnson tweeted: “What sport represents a successful example of what Track & Field should be or could be?”

It’s a question that we amplified on the AW social channels and across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram we received dozens upon dozens of replies.

The issue of the health of athletics in relation to other sports is an emotive one. It is still, by a distance, the most popular Olympic and Paralympic sport, backed up by the fact that at the last Olympics in Tokyo it had the highest number of broadcasting hours, media articles written about it and video views on the IOC website.

The challenge is, how do you keep that up between Games?

Track and field is unique given it includes many different disciplines under one umbrella. There are however transferable skills that you can definitely take from a range of sports and put into athletics.

To see so many different sports mentioned in the replies to the question posed by Johnson is not surprising but it also emphasises there is no right or wrong answer.

What can we learn from your suggestions?

These are the top 10 most popular responses:

Cricket. Has been revolutionised by TV. 20/20, IPL and The Hundred are engaging and adapted for TV coverage. Utilising different formats, team events, technology and has a huge backing with Sky. (@harussell800) Business model of Tennis/Golf in terms of sponsorships and promotion like Boxing. Drama brings attention and attention = viewership. More viewership can lead to more money into the sport and paid out to athletes. (@ChaseYourDreemz) Cycling has annual races that help define the sport into categories and attract spectators based on those individual qualities. Track & field should aspire to a calendar similar to cycling but that suits the multi-disciplined aspects of T&F. (@LegendPeteHolt) MMA/Boxing as far as event hype. As far as championships, Football/Basketball because they don’t prioritise the Olympics! They prioritise their own championships, which is something athletics needs to focus on! (@FastTaaj) F1. Make the sports brands form teams and compete against others over 10 meets. Ensure different levels (A, B, C, U21, para races) not just elitist, all to score. Potential transfers. League table. Add live music but leave sport to speak for itself. (@Terryr126) An odd suggestion but why not Darts? The crowd being totally part of the action. (@OlympicStatman) Track cycling – but only because it would be so entertaining to watch a scratch race but running, or that weird cat and mouse one, or even a team pursuit where the teams start on opposite sides of the track. Creative running races is what I’m after. (@the_art_runner) Tennis – individual sport with ability to compete for both brand & country. Track meets could be as popular as their tournaments! (@jamaicaathletes) F1. A Drive to Survive documentary would have crowds flocking to it. Once people get to know the personalities behind the athletes they’ll be hooked. People love following new sports. (@JamesC9113) A new dynamic league. 20 teams. Centralised conference of 10 “Northern” 10 “Southern” modelling the US Basketball [NBA] system meaning top four face each other in play-offs before a final at a neutral venue. The top 20 teams get prize money ranked via position. League wide branding structure for example which includes the likes of Nike, Puma, ASICS and New Balance. Utilise stadia like Crystal Palace, Gateshead, Allianz Park and Alexander Stadium and sell tickets cheaply at £10/15. (@_harrylewis_)

