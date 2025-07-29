UK Athletics Championships 2025: who to watch and where the smart money’s going

The UK Athletics Championships return to Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium for the first time since 2019 on August 2–3, bringing together Britain’s finest track and field stars for a weekend of elite domestic competition.

As the final major stop before the World Championships in Tokyo, this event carries added weight - offering not only national titles, but also the chance for athletes to confirm their spots on the British team.

Athletes To Watch Out For

This year’s British Championships are expected to deliver in spades—drama, tight finishes and head-to-head battles between World Championship hopefuls and rising stars.

Men's 100m

All eyes will be on Zharnel Hughes, the British record-holder, but the likes of Louie Hinchliffe, Eugene Amo-Dadzie and Romell Glave are likely to push him all the way in one of the most hotly anticipated races of the weekend.

Women's 100m

Much like the men's 100m race, Great Britain are stacked in the women's race too. Daryll Neita is aiming to defend her crown from 2024 as she faces Amy Hunt, with Dina Asher-Smith set to run the 200m, while up-and-coming stars such as Nia Wedderburn-Goodison and Renee Regis will also fancy their chances.

Men's 400m

Charlie Dobson managed to shock himself with an exhilarating win at the London Diamond League meet recently against the very best in the world and he'll be hoping to shine again as he defends his title.

Women's 800m



In the absence of Keely Hodgkinson – the Olympic champion is due to make her comeback from injury soon – Jemma Reekie and Georgia Hunter Bell will ensure this a tactical and competitive race.

Men's 1500m



Great Britain is blessed with a huge talent pool in the 1500m race with very little separating George Mills, Elliot Giles and Jake Wightman. Makes for a fascinating race in Birmingham, with reigning world 1500m champion Josh Kerr racing 5000m at the Championships.

Women's High Jump

Watch out for Morgan Lake, who will be hoping to continue her strong 2025 and prepare for a medal shot at the World Championships. The British record-holder was the winner at the recent London Diamond League.

Men's Discus

Lawrence Okoye has already smashed the World Championships qualification standard with a British record throw earlier this summer. He'll be hoping to deliver another strong display to prove his credentials.

