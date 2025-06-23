Take your place in Tokyo

Get right to the heart of the action at the World Athletics Championships this summer

The World Athletics Championships are returning to Tokyo for the first time since 1991 and, with the spectacular Olympic stadium welcoming athletes and fans from across the globe from September 13-21, it will be an occasion not to be missed.

There are a number of ways you can be part of it, too. Spectator tickets are on general sale, but the Official Hospitality Program is part of a new spectators’ initiative designed to make the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 a truly special experience.

The range of products is designed to offer an added dimension from competition viewing, with opportunities to meet special guests, priority entry through a dedicated entrance gate and a lounge available before and after the sessions.

Top-class hospitality

Each group of guests will have seats on the terrace connected to their own private room to enjoy their meals and beverages indoors. The services provided by Box Hospitality will surely provide lasting memories for all visitors to the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.

Lounge experience

In addition to premium seating near the finish line, there will be a dedicated lounge right next to the stadium for pre-competition. With talk shows in the lounge and a dedicated bar, the Lounge option will turn the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 into a truly special experience.

Special guests, including former athletes, are scheduled to visit the Box and the Lounge. Enjoy behind-the-scenes stories and valuable insights that can only be shared here. There will also be the opportunity to take pictures with the guests and get their autographs in a relaxed setting.

Ticket+

Ticket+ is a limited edition package that can be added as an option to your spectator ticket and includes World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 merchandise.

For more information on hospitality options, visit: tokyo25-hospitality.pia.jp

To book your World Championships 2025 tickets, visit: tokyo25-lp.pia.jp