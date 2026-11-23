It's a dark, wet Tuesday in January. The club's interval session has just finished, and you're jogging back to the car in the drizzle when that familiar calf or knee niggle returns. Your mileage has crept up every month since autumn, yet your race times haven't budged.

Winter is when club runners gain most from strength work. Racing quietens down and key sessions thin out, which gives you room to recover. The stronger legs you build now carry straight into the spring season.

Seven specific sessions can change that picture, provided you slot them around club nights and progress them without dulling your running.

Use the off-season to build strength that carries into racing

Heavy and explosive lifting makes you a more economical runner, so you burn less energy at the same pace. A 2016 meta-analysis by Balsalobre-Fernández and colleagues, which pooled studies on highly trained runners, found that strength programmes improved running economy, typically by a few percentage points. That means faster racing without adding a single weekly mile.

Part of the gain is mechanical: stiffer tendons store and return more elastic energy with each stride. Your nervous system also learns to recruit muscle fibres more efficiently. Stronger calves and hips tolerate repetitive impact better, and that matters because Achilles tendinopathy, ITB irritation and runner's knee usually appear when load outpaces what your tissues can handle.

Winter suits this work for practical reasons. With fewer races, you can absorb the early muscle soreness, and dark evenings already push you indoors. Heavy sets of four to six reps won't make you bulky either, because high running volume blunts muscle growth.

Start with three lower-body foundation sessions

These three sessions form the core of the programme and deliver the biggest return, so learn them first. You need some heavy weight (a barbell or dumbbells) and a solid bench or box to step onto. A commercial gym covers everything, and a home set-up works if your dumbbells go heavy enough to make six reps hard.

Session 1: heavy squat and split squat

Back squat or goblet squat: 3 to 5 sets of 4 to 6 reps at RPE 8 (two reps in reserve), with two to three minutes' rest Bulgarian split squat: 3 sets of 6 per leg, with 90 seconds' rest

The split squat earns its place because running is a single-leg sport. Every stride loads one leg at a time, and the split squat quickly exposes left/right imbalances. If one side wobbles or fails earlier, that's the leg to watch.

Session 2: hip hinge for the posterior chain

Strong hamstrings drive hip extension late in races and on climbs, which is exactly when tired runners start to shuffle. If your routes take in the Porter Valley or any of Sheffield's steeper hills, you'll feel the difference on the way up.

Build the session around Romanian deadlifts or trap-bar deadlifts: 4 sets of 5 at RPE 8, with two to three minutes' rest. Follow with Nordic curls (3 sets of 4 to 6, band-assisted if needed) or slider leg curls, 3 sets of 8.

Session 3: single-leg stability and step-ups

Picture the final descent of a hilly race. Your legs are tired, and your knee starts to cave inwards on every landing. This session trains the control that stops it.

Do high step-ups holding dumbbells, then single-leg Romanian deadlifts, both for 3 sets of 8 per leg. Finish with lateral step-downs, 3 sets of 10, taking three seconds to lower. Rest 60 to 90 seconds throughout and work at RPE 7.

The cue for every rep is to keep the knee tracking over the foot and the hips level. If you're prone to knee pain, make this session a fixture.

Add power and spring with plyometric and calf sessions

Plyometrics and heavy calf work build reactive strength, which is the ability to absorb force and return it quickly. Stiffer, more elastic tendons act like springs, so each stride gives back more of the energy you put in. Less effort leaks into the ground and ground contact time shortens, so the same pace costs you less.

Landing quality decides whether jumping helps or hurts. If you've never jumped with intent, book a few supervised sessions with a personal trainer in Sheffield to check your landing mechanics before you add volume. Count every ground contact and start low, because tendons adapt more slowly than muscles.

Session 4: low-volume plyometrics

Choose from these exercises and keep your landings quiet and short:

Pogo jumps (stiff ankles, minimal knee bend)

Low box jumps, stepping down rather than jumping off

Single-leg hops on the spot

Bounding over 20 to 30 metres

Begin with 40 to 60 contacts per session. Add around 10 to 20 a week if you have no lingering ankle or Achilles soreness. Do this session while you're fresh, early in the workout, and never straight after a hard run.

Session 5: calf and Achilles loading

Do straight-knee calf raises to target the gastrocnemius with a heavy load and a slow tempo: 3 to 4 sets of 6 to 8, taking three seconds up and three down. Then repeat with bent-knee (seated) calf raises for the soleus. At home, sit on a bench with a dumbbell on your knees, or rest a padded barbell across them.

The soleus absorbs several times bodyweight with each stride, yet most runners never train it directly. Add isometric holds of 30 to 45 seconds at mid-range, four or five times, to keep your Achilles tendons healthy.

Strengthen your hips and trunk to hold form late in races

When form falls apart in the last few kilometres, the cause often lies in the hips and trunk. Look for the pelvis dropping on one side or the torso starting to twist. Overstriding usually follows as you reach forward to compensate.

These two sessions are short (20 to 30 minutes). They fit neatly after an easy run or on the end of a main lifting session.

Session 6: glute medius and hip stability

Weighted side plank with top-leg raise: 3 × 20 to 30 seconds per side Copenhagen adductor plank: 3 × 15 to 20 seconds per side (bent knee first) Single-leg hip thrust: 3 × 10 per leg Banded lateral walks: 2 × 15 steps each way

This work targets pelvic drop, which is a common factor in ITB problems. A stronger glute medius keeps the pelvis level when you land, so the outside of your thigh stops taking the strain.

Session 7: anti-rotation core and loaded carries

Do Pallof presses for 3 sets of 10 per side with a two-second hold. Add dead bugs, 3 sets of 8 per side. Then do suitcase carries: hold one heavy dumbbell and walk tall for 3 × 30 to 40 metres per side.

Endless crunches train your trunk to flex, but running asks it to resist rotation as your arms and legs swing. Anti-rotation work builds exactly that, so your energy goes forward rather than sideways.

Fit the sessions around your club's winter training week

Keep hard days hard and easy days easy. Lift on the same day as intervals or tempo, running first and lifting a few hours later if you can. Never do heavy leg work the day before a key session.

Here's a sample fortnight for a runner with two club nights, intervals on Tuesday and tempo on Thursday:

Day Week A Week B Monday Rest Rest Tuesday Session 4 in warm-up, club intervals, later Sessions 1 + 6 Session 4 in warm-up, club intervals, later Sessions 3 + 7 Wednesday Easy run Easy run Thursday Club tempo, then Sessions 2 + 5 Club tempo, then Sessions 1 + 5 Friday Rest or easy Rest or easy Saturday Easy run Easy run Sunday Long run Long run

That gives you two strength days a week, which is enough to progress. Once racing returns, one keeps your gains. Sessions 6 and 7 are short enough to add to a main session, and the plyometrics sit in the club warm-up while your legs are still fresh, so easy days stay easy.

Cross-country fixtures and Peak District fell races fill many winter weekends around Sheffield. Drop to a lighter week before the ones that matter.

Progress the load without wrecking your running

Work within each prescribed rep range. Add weight once you complete every set at the top of that range with two reps still in reserve, then drop back to the bottom of the range. Change only one variable at a time, either load or reps, so you can tell what your legs are responding to.

Back off if you notice any of these warning signs:

Soreness lasting more than 48 hours Heavy legs on easy runs Pace falling at the same effort A calf or Achilles niggle that lingers into the next day

When they show up, cut lifting volume rather than skipping runs. After six to eight weeks, retest something simple, such as your maximum single-leg calf raises or a 5-rep max squat, and compare the numbers.

More calf raises or a heavier 5-rep max at that retest is the clearest sign that the winter work is paying off. Before you start, here are a few questions club runners often ask.

Strength Work for Club Runners: Quick Answers

Will strength training make me heavier and slower?

Not if you lift heavy loads for low reps alongside high running volume. Endurance training limits muscle growth, so most of your new strength comes from a better-trained nervous system rather than extra mass. Any weight gain stays small, and better running economy outweighs it.

Can I do these sessions on the same day as a club run?

Yes, ideally on hard days. Run first, then lift, leaving a few hours in between if you can. Avoid heavy lower-body sessions the day before intervals or a long run, because tired legs blunt the quality of both.

Should I keep lifting once the racing season starts?

Yes, but drop to one maintenance session a week, with lower volume and the same intensity. Keep the loads and cut a set or two from each exercise. Skip it entirely in the five to seven days before an A-race.